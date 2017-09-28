The Tigers' Dixon Machado scores on a three-run double by Nick Castellanos. (Photo: John Sleezer / Tribune News Service)

Kansas City, Mo. — The losing streak is over.

The Tigers, behind five shutout innings by Daniel Norris, beat the Kansas City Royals 4-1 Thursday and ended their nine-game losing streak. They also prevented the indignity of their first 100-loss season since 2003.

With three games left, the Tigers’ record is 63-96.

Norris, who was banished to the bullpen at the beginning of the month, allowed two hits and needed only 54 pitches to get through five innings.

But he suffered a groin strain after throwing a pitch to Lorenzo Cain to lead off the fourth inning. Trainer Kevin Rand and manager Brad Ausmus came out to check on him.

Norris soldiered through.

Cain singled, but Norris would get three outs on two pitches to end the inning. Melky Cabrera grounded into a force out on one pitch and then Eric Hosmer hit into a 5-4-3 double play on the next pitch.

Norris pitched a clean fifth inning, as well, before being pulled from the game.

As good as the results were for Norris, even more encouraging was the efficiency of his outing. He has struggled all season with his mechanics and command. But he seemed in full control of all four of his pitches Thursday.

He didn’t walk anybody and had only four three-ball counts. The 14-pitch fifth was his longest inning.

He did get some defensive help, though. In the second inning, Hosmer hit a 3-0 pitch with an exit velocity of 114.4 mph, per Baseball Savant. The ball was scalded, but right at second baseman Dixon Machado. A defender with less courage would have bailed, but Machado picked it cleanly and threw Hosmer out.

In the third inning, center fielder JaCoby Jones stole an RBI single from Whit Merrifield. With Paulo Orlando (double) on third with two outs, Merrifield hit a sinking line drive. Jones charged in hard and caught the ball at his knees.

Jones covered a lot of earth in the game. He made six putouts, ranging from gap to gap.

He also ignited the Tigers’ four-run fifth inning with an RBI single off Danny Duffy. Andrew Romine (walk) and Alex Presley (single) set the table.

Then, after Jones singled, Dixon Machado walked to load the bases. Nick Castellanos cleared them with a line-drive double off the fence in left field.

Castellanos, after fouling off a 3-2 fastball from Duffy, stayed back on an 83-mph off-speed pitch and whacked it over Alex Gordon’s head. The three RBIs put Castellanos at 99 for the season.

The Tigers didn’t score against the Royals bullpen. And a solo home run by Orlando off Warwick Saupold in the sixth was the only marker for the Royals. Orlando has been a menace the last two games — four for seven with two home runs.

Daniel Stumpf and Drew VerHagen, both of whom were tagged for a combined three runs on Wednesday, earned some redemption. Stumpf pitched a scoreless seventh and VerHagen a scoreless eighth.

Shane Greene worked a scoreless ninth for his first save since Sept. 8, his eighth on the season.

Figures it would take a makeshift lineup to snap the skid. With injuries to Miguel Cabrera (back), Mikie Mahtook (groin), Tyler Collins (ribs) and Jeimer Candelario (hand), the Tigers lineup featured three catchers — James McCann (DH), John Hicks (first base) and Bryan Holaday — and two utility players, Romine and Machado.

It included just three players who were starters before the trade deadline — Castellanos, McCann and Iglesias.

Whatever works.

For Norris, it was his first win since June 16. The Tigers had lost eight straight games that he appeared in.

Royals catcher Salvador Perez left the game in the third inning with a left groin strain.

