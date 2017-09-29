Don Kelly, longtime Tigers utility player has joined the organization as a major league scout. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)



Minneapolis — In a time when some teams — the Astros, to name one — are cutting their major-league scouting staffs and relying solely on the data provided by their analytics departments, the Tigers are beefing up both.

On Friday, general manager Al Avila announced the hiring of three major league scouts — Jim Elliot, who spent the last seven years with the Padres; Paul Mirocke, most recently with the Brewers and Don Kelly, the former Tigers' utilityman who this season served in both player development and scouting capacities.

He will focus solely on scouting.

Elliot and Mirocke are veterans of the Major League Scouting Bureau, as well.





“Today's announcement is another step in the building of our infrastructure within baseball operations,” Avila said in a statement. “Growth in the analytics area is key in our goal of making sound, informed baseball decisions both when evaluating players, and in providing data to the big-league players, manager and his coaching staff.”

The Tigers added Danny Vargovick, Drew Jordan and Shane Piesik to the analytics department, serving as baseball operations analysts.

Sam Menzin’s role is expanding, as well. The Tigers’ director of baseball operations will also oversee professional scouting.

Jeff Weatherby’s responsibilities were changed from big-league scouting to international scouting.



