Detroit Tigers' Andrew Romine is congratulated by catcher James McCann after he pitched against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning. Romine joined a select few by playing in all nine positions during the game. (Photo: Jim Mone / Associated Press)

Minneapolis — The Tigers’ Andrew Romine gained a measure of super-utility player immortality Saturday. He became the fifth player in the history of major league baseball to play all nine positions in one game.

And what do you know, the Tigers also managed to win the game, beating the Minnesota Twins 3-2.

He joins Bert Campaneris (Sept. 8, 1965), Cesar Tovar (Sept. 22, 1968), Scott Sheldon (Sept. 6, 2000) and former Tiger Shane Halter (Oct. 1, 2000) on the short list.

Romine saved the tough jobs — catcher and pitcher — for the seventh and eighth innings. When he took the mound to start the eighth inning against Twins slugger Miguel Sano, who was representing the tying run, he became the first position player to pitch in a save situation.

BOX SCORE: Tigers 3, Twins 2

And, bonus, he got Sano to ground out to third on a 3-1 pitch.

Twins fans gave Romine a standing ovation after he came off the field in the eighth inning.

Here is an inning by inning account.

First inning: Romine started in left field and he made the play on two of the three outs. But it was a laborious, 38-pitch inning by starting pitcher Buck Farmer. He walked Max Kepler with the bases loaded and the Twins broke on top, 1-0.

Second inning: After the Tigers scored an unearned run in the top of the inning, Romine, who singled, moved to center field. JaCoby Jones went from center to left field and Alex Presley from right to left.

Third inning: Still a 1-1 game, Romine completed his outfield tour, moving to right field. Jones went back to center and Presley stayed in left.

Fourth inning: Romine is at third base, moving Nick Castellanos to right field. Romine caught a foul pop-up by Eduardo Escobar for the first out of the inning. Farmer settled in, allowing two hits and a walk from the second inning through the fourth. The game remains tied, 1-1.

Fifth inning: It was clear Romine’s next stop was going to be shortstop when manager Brad Ausmus sent up Jeimer Candelario to pinch hit for Jose Iglesias in the top of the inning. Romine had walked and was erased on a fielder’s choice ground out Jones.

Jones stole second and scored on Candelario’s single to left. Candelario went to second on the throw to the plate and kept running to third on a throwing error by catcher Jason Castro.

Candelario then scored on a ground out by Presley – 3-1 Tigers.

The Tigers made a bid for another in the fifth. Castellanos ripped a single to left, but Presley was gunned down at the plate by a strong, on-the-money throw by Eddie Rosario. Rosario had a chance to get Jones earlier, but his throw was high and up the line.

He didn’t miss twice.

Farmer walked Joe Mauer for the second time to lead off the bottom of the fifth. But he got Jorge Polanco to hit into a 4-6-3 double play, Romine flawlessly handling the turn at second base.

Dixon Machado ended the inning with a sterling defensive play at second base. He went far to his left and dove to get Rosario’s grounder. He then threw him out from the seat of his pants.

That ended Farmer’s night. He allowed four hits, two after the first inning, four walks and a run.

Sixth inning: Romine, who struck out to end the top half of the inning, scooted over to second base, swapping positions with Machado. Chad Bell took over on the mound.

Bell dispatched the Twins quickly, striking out Miguel Sano and Kepler, and getting Escobar to fly to center.

Seventh inning: Things got interesting, as Romine made his big-league debut behind the plate, catching lefty Blaine Hardy.

Bryan Holaday moved from catcher to second base.

Romine would catch for four batters. Ehire Adrianza hit a line drive to the gap in right center. Jones got a terrific jump on it, did a full dive, got his glove on it but couldn’t haul it in. It was a double and Adrianza scored on a single by Zack Granite.

Romine missed a high outside pitch from Hardy — his only mistake of the game — allowing Granite to get to second. It was scored a passed ball.

Romine went back to second base after a walk to Mauer. James McCann, the designated hitter, came in to catch. Holaday was out of the game. The Tigers also lost their designated hitter in those moves.

Hardy got out of the inning, getting Polanco and Rosario to fly to center, keeping the Tigers ahead, 3-2.

Eighth inning: Romine took the mound and missed badly with his first two pitches to Sano. But he got a called strike on an 80-mph pitch. His fastball touched 88 mph on the 2-1 pitch but missed the strike zone.

Sano rolled over an 85-mph pitch and grounded it to Candelario at third.

Romine went to first after that, completing his nine-position tour. Daniel Stumpf finished the eighth inning and preserved the one run lead.

Ninth inning: Romine finished the game at first base.

Closer Shane Greene locked down the win, dispatching the Twins in order for his ninth save. Guess who made the final play. Romine got the final out, picking a ground ball by Granite. Perfect.

