Third-base coach Dave Clark has been interviewed for the Tigers manager job. (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

Minneapolis — The managerial search has begun.

Tigers general manager Al Avila was the with the team in Minneapolis this weekend to start conducting interviews for the in-house candidates.

Omar Vizquel and Dave Clark were interviewed, and Lloyd McClendon, who has a long history in the organization and with Avila, also will be formally interviewed.

“Going into next week, we will start interviewing guys from outside,” Avila said.

Avila said he won’t make public who he brings in for interviews, but he said the process could go through the month. Clearly, some of the candidates are presently coaching with playoff-bound teams.

“Ideally, we’d like to have it done by the end of October,” Avila said. “But it’s tough because of the playoffs. It might take longer.”

The Tigers went into the day Sunday assured of a top-three pick in the draft. A Tigers loss and a Giants win would secure the No. 1 pick for the Tigers. They could also get the third pick if they win and the Phillies lose.

If all three teams lose, they would get the second pick.

“Every draft is different,” Avila said. “I remember my first draft (in 1999), the consensus best player was Josh Hamilton. He was a high school player with freaky potential. I thought he was going to be the next Micky Mantle.

“Josh Beckett, a high school pitcher, was the second-best player. And after that, there was a big drop-off. If we would have got the third pick that year, it would have been a disappointment.”

chris.mccosky@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/cmccosky