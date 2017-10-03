Chris McCosky's final Detroit Tigers grades
Go through the gallery to see the final Tigers grades
Go through the gallery to see the final Tigers grades for the 2017 season, by Chris McCosky of The Detroit News.  Photos Robin Buckson/Illustration Larry O'Connor
PITCHERS  Photos by Robin Buckson/Illustration by Larry O'Connor
Matthew Boyd (6-11, 5.27 ERA, 1.56 WHIP): The stat
Matthew Boyd (6-11, 5.27 ERA, 1.56 WHIP): The stat line is underwhelming. But if you can break his season up into thirds, and appreciate the work, the perseverance, the mental fortitude, the delivery change and the success he had in September, his was a success story. He was the best pitcher coming out of spring, and by June he was back in Triple-A. But, on the insistence of pitching coach Rich Dubee, he simplified his delivery and posted a 2.95 ERA and 1.1 WHIP in September -- and he came within one out of a no-hitter. First-half grade: C. Second-half grade: C-plus. Final grade: C.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michael Fulmer (10-12, 3.83, 1.15): His season, which
Michael Fulmer (10-12, 3.83, 1.15): His season, which never quite got on track despite 15 quality starts in his first 17 games and his first All-Star selection, was KO'd by elbow surgery on Sept. 12. The good news is, it was a nerve issue (ulnar transposition) and not a ligament. He is expected to be full-go for spring training. He will enter the 2018 season as the ace of the staff; and, sadly, could be a potential trade chip by July. First-half grade: B-plus. Second-half grade: C. Final grade: B  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Jordan Zimmermann (8-13, 6.08, 1.55): The 6.08 ERA
Jordan Zimmermann (8-13, 6.08, 1.55): The 6.08 ERA is the highest by any Tigers pitcher who has made at least 29 starts, but that's not the whole story. He essentially spent the season re-learning how to pitch after neck and shoulder injuries ruined his 2016 season. Not until the very end, after a second nerve-blocking injection, did he start to look more like himself. The fact that he is healthy going into the off-season bodes well for a bounce-back in 2018 – that’s the Tigers’ most fervent hope since he is on the books for three more years and $74 million. First half-grade: C-minus. Second-half grade: C-minus. Final grade: C-minus.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Anibal Sanchez (3-7, 6.41, 1.59): One of the best stories
Anibal Sanchez (3-7, 6.41, 1.59): One of the best stories of the season. He pitched extremely well at the end of spring training, but didn’t win the No. 5 starter spot. He struggled mightily out of the bullpen, so he volunteered to go down to Toledo and build his arm back up to be a starting pitcher. In his final four starts, he allowed seven runs in 23 innings, with 31 strikeouts. A proud competitor and a true pro, his unflappable perseverance was a ray of light. The Tigers are expected to buy out their option for 2018 ($5 million) and let him be a free agent. First-half grade: C-plus. Second-half grade: C-plus. Final grade: C  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Daniel Norris (5-8, 5.31, 1.61): Injuries stunted
Daniel Norris (5-8, 5.31, 1.61): Injuries stunted his growth for a second straight season. This year it was a groin injury that plagued him and kept him from having consistent mechanics for nearly three months. His off-season mission is to put all the health issues behind him. He’s going to an elite training center in Santa Barbara, a facility that worked wonders for Sanchez. There is a going to come a point, soon, when his mechanics and emotional make-up catch up with his skill set. First-half grade: C-minus. Second-half grade: C-minus. Final grade: C-minus.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Buck Farmer (5-5, 6.75, 1.56): He's an enigma, no
Buck Farmer (5-5, 6.75, 1.56): He's an enigma, no other word for it. Within games, within innings, he can be alternately nasty and hittable. The raw stuff is plenty good enough, but whether it's inexperience or lack of concentration within games, he's been unable to sustain success at this level. The next manager will have to determine where he’s best suited – starter or reliever. He is out of options, too, so there is some urgency. First-half grade: None. Second-half grade: C-minus. Final grade: C-minus.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Alex Wilson (2-5, 4.50, 1.37): What a forgettable year.
Alex Wilson (2-5, 4.50, 1.37): What a forgettable year. His mechanics got out of whack in June and he never could rein them back in. He started to look more like himself at the end of August, but then September came, his workload dried up and, the ultimately indignity, his season ended after a line drive broke his leg. But there’s no denying his toughness. He not only walked off the field, but he actually threw a practice pitch with the broken leg. First-half grade: D. Second-half grade: C-minus. Final grade: D-plus.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Joe Jimenez (0-2, 12.32, 2.11): He is a cautionary
Joe Jimenez (0-2, 12.32, 2.11): He is a cautionary tale about the vast difference between Triple-A hitters and big-league hitters. Jimenez dominated at every rung; not so much in Detroit. His issues seemed to be more about approach and confidence than skill. He seemed to rebel against the label of being a power pitcher – and that needs to be his calling card. His secondary stuff isn’t good enough to carry him through. First-half grade: Inc. Second-half grade: D. Final grade: D.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Warwick Saupold (3-2, 4.88, 1.52): He will never admit
Warwick Saupold (3-2, 4.88, 1.52): He will never admit it, but he may have been a victim of overuse in the second half. He was nearly unhittable in the first half (1.99 ERA, .200 opponents batting average). In the second half – 7.84, .323. His stuff wasn't as sharp and his command not nearly as consistent. The innings count was 103, which isn't excessive. But he was a starter for most the year in Triple-A, then carried a heavy workload out of the bullpen in the second. It took a toll. First-half grade: B. Second-half grade: D-plus. Final Grade: C.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Chad Bell (0-3, 7.04, 1.83): Lesson learned. The Tigers
Chad Bell (0-3, 7.04, 1.83): Lesson learned. The Tigers gave him a turn in the rotation (0-2, 9.39 in four starts). He's not ready for that role yet. But he had some good moments out of the bullpen, especially his last two outings (seven outs) and did enough to secure a long look again next spring. He may need another weapon, because with his current tool set, the margin for error with his command is low. First-half grade: C. Second-half grade: D. Final grade: D-plus  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Blaine Hardy (1-0, 5.94, 1.77): This will be an interesting
Blaine Hardy (1-0, 5.94, 1.77): This will be an interesting call for the organization. He is out of options and possibly eligible for Super-Two arbitration. Despite some rough patches earlier in the season, he’s proven over four seasons that he belongs in a big-league bullpen. With Daniel Stumpf, Bell and Jairo Labourt, the Tigers may decide they have enough left-handers in the pen. First-half grade: Inc. Second-half grade: C. Final grade: C  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Drew VerHagen (0-3, 5.77, 1.49): It will be a big
Drew VerHagen (0-3, 5.77, 1.49): It will be a big disappointment if he's not a mainstay of the bullpen in 2018. A mid-90s fastball, a knee-buckling curve and a developing slider, there's too much talent for him to spend another year toggling between Detroit and Toledo. He learned the hard way (10 home runs in 34 innings) how small the margins are in the big leagues. First-half grade: None. Second-half grade: C-minus. Grade: C-minus  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Daniel Stumpf (0-1, 3.82, 1.38): One of the bright
Daniel Stumpf (0-1, 3.82, 1.38): One of the bright spots, for sure. He became dependable and valuable left-handed option in the second half of the season. His 54 games is second only to Greene. The stuff has never been questioned (a fastball that can hit 94, heavy sink, with off-speed pitches he can work to both sides of the plate). It's why the Tigers took him the Rule 5 draft. What he proved in the second half, he has the mental toughness for the job. He is a fierce, edgy competitor. First-half grade: C. Second-half grade: B. Final grade: B-minus.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Shane Greene (4-3, 2.66, 1.20, 9 saves): He took to
Shane Greene (4-3, 2.66, 1.20, 9 saves): He took to the closer's role like he was born for it. He has the right mix of swing-and-miss stuff and temperament. Unfortunately, it's hard to imagine the Tigers using him as a closer in a full rebuilding year next season. He may morph into a multiple-inning bridge role, similar with the way the Indians use Andrew Miller. Either way, he needs to pitch. Opponents hit just .207 off him. First-half grade: C-plus. Second-half Grade: B. Final grade: B-minus.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Incomplete: Bruce Rondon (pictured), Victor Alcantara,
Incomplete: Bruce Rondon (pictured), Victor Alcantara, Jeff Ferrell, Myles Jaye, Jairo Labourt, Artie Lewicki, Zac Reininger.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
HITTERS  Photo by Robin Buckson/Illustration by Larry O'Connor
Ian Kinsler (.236/.313/.412): It was a mostly forgettable
Ian Kinsler (.236/.313/.412): It was a mostly forgettable season for a proud player. He dealt with an assortment of nagging injuries – none of which he used as an excuse. He fought his swing mechanics early and late. And yet, with nothing really to play for – except to get 600 plate appearances and have his contract guaranteed for 2018 – he ran off 13 home in the final 28 days and finished with 22. The Tigers are likely to trade Kinsler, either in the offseason or at the deadline next year. His work ethic and soldier's approach to playing the game will be missed. First-half grade: C-minus. Second-half grade: C. Final grade: C.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Dixon Machado (.259/.302/.319): Machado has earned
Dixon Machado (.259/.302/.319): Machado has earned a chance to play every day. The organization has long thought he had the physical tools and the mental toughness to do it. He excelled in a part-time, utility role this year and depending on how the roster shakes out, he could start at either short or second base next season. His defense is indisputable. He's not a metrics darling, but he is solid and at times spectacular on either side of second base. The question remains as to his ceiling as a hitter. First-half grade: B. Second-half grade: C-plus. Final grade: B-minus.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
James McCann (.253/.318/.415): What a turnaround. He
James McCann (.253/.318/.415): What a turnaround. He was hitting .199 on July 15. Right around that time, manager Brad Ausmus showed him what his own scouting report looked like and how he could not hit balls up in the zone. He shortened swing, starting laying off pitches he can't handle and hit .294 with a .343 on-base and .418 slugging the rest of the way. His defense remains a plus, too. Only the Royals' Salvador Perez has thrown out more would-be base stealers than McCann since 2015. First-half grade: C-minus. Second-half grade: B. Final grade: C-plus.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
John Hicks (.266/.326/.439): By September, teams around
John Hicks (.266/.326/.439): By September, teams around the league figured out a way beat him. His average fell off 54 points and his slugging percentage fell off 135 points in the second half. But the Tigers are intrigued by his power bat. There is a chance, depending on various roster decisions (Victor Martinez), he could win a utility spot next season (DH, catcher, first base). First-half grade: B. Second-half grade: C. Final grade: C-plus.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Miguel Cabrera (.249/.329/.399): The head-shaker is,
Miguel Cabrera (.249/.329/.399): The head-shaker is, despite the worst single-season production of his life, his 27.3 percent line drive rate was the highest of his career and his 42.5 percent was the highest in three seasons (FanGraphs). The difference is, playing with back, hip and leg pain all season (diagnosed with two herniated disks), he couldn't generate the same exit velocity and loft. There are productive years left in this future Hall-of-Famer. But this offseason will be critical to build up more core strength to protect the inflamed areas of his back. First-half grade: C. Second-half grade: C-minus. Final grade: C-minus.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Jeimer Canderlario (.330/.406/.468): There was nothing
Jeimer Canderlario (.330/.406/.468): There was nothing about his work in September that suggested he doesn't belong as the everyday third baseman next season. There is a maturity and a poise about his game that belies his service time. He showed himself to be a tough out. He has good command of the strike zone and what he can and cannot hit. His defense is still a work in progress, though. First-half grade: None. Second-half grade: B. Final grade: B  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Jose Iglesias (.255/.288/.369): This may just be who
Jose Iglesias (.255/.288/.369): This may just be who he is, offensively. He hit .255 for the second straight season. His power numbers were up this year – 33 doubles, six homers, 54 RBIs, all career-bests – but so were his strikeouts and his on-base percentage dropped. In an era of superstar shortstops, Iglesias is maybe rung or two below. But he was rock solid in the field. He will likely cost the Tigers in excess of $6 million if he goes to arbitration, so they may try to trade him. First-half grade: C-plus. Second half grade: C. Final grade: C.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
JaCoby Jones (.170, .240/.270): The Tigers are going
JaCoby Jones (.170, .240/.270): The Tigers are going to have to bite the bullet and give Jones 100-plus games and 400-plus at-bats to try and figure it out. Do what the Twins did with Byron Buxton. Let him fight through his offensive issues. He's mentally tough enough to deal with it. And his athleticism, his phenomenal range in center field, are game-changing. First-half grade: Inc. Second-half grade: C. Final grade: C  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Mikie Mahtook (.276/.330/.457): A revelation, to be
Mikie Mahtook (.276/.330/.457): A revelation, to be sure, and proof positive that sometimes all a player needs is opportunity. Mahtook showed he could produce against right-handers and left-handers. He showed he had some pop in his bat (15 doubles, six triples and 12 homers). But more than that, his energy and competitiveness are contagious. He plays the game with a football playe'’s intensity, which can be a double-edged sword, in that it takes a toll on the body over six months. He played for a couple of weeks with a Grade 2 groin strain before he was shut down. Injuries seem to be an unavoidable part of the Mahtook package. First-half grade: C-plus. Second-half grade: B. Final grade: B-minus  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Alex Presley (.314/.354/.416): Speaking of the power
Alex Presley (.314/.354/.416): Speaking of the power of opportunity, Presley never stopped hitting once he got into the lineup regularly. This is going to be a tough call for the Tigers. Presley is 32 and he's an average outfielder with a below-average arm. He has an option left, which means the Tigers would like to release him and then sign him back to a minor-league deal. The next manager will have to decide if he makes sense as the fourth outfielder on a rebuilding team. First-half grade: B-minus. Second-half grade: B. Final grade: B.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Andrew Romine (.233/.289/.336): If you can't appreciate
Andrew Romine (.233/.289/.336): If you can't appreciate how remarkably skilled he is defensively, then you don't grasp how difficult the game is to play. The history books will show he is one of five players ever to play all nine positions in one game. But it was no stunt. He played everywhere but pitcher and catcher with games on the line all season long. The question will be how much the new manager will value Romine’s diversity early in a rebuilding year. First-half grade: B-minus. Second-half grade: C-plus. Final grade: B-minus  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Nick Castellanos (.272/.320/.490): Twenty-six home
Nick Castellanos (.272/.320/.490): Twenty-six home runs, 101 RBIs and an American League-best 10 triples – 2017 is the season Castellanos announced his arrival as an elite run-producer. He is the first Tigers hitter since Al Kaline in 1956 to post at least 25 homers, 100 RBIs and 10 triples. And he did it while attempting an in-season move to right field. In his last 106 games, he hit .303 with a .557 slugging percentage, 22 homers and 76 RBIs. And to think, when he was hitting .209 in May, he was among the league-leaders in hard-hit outs. He hasn't hit his ceiling, offensively. First-half grade: C. Second-half grade: A-minus. Final grade: B.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Victor Martinez (.255/.324/.372): He is under contract
Victor Martinez (.255/.324/.372): He is under contract at $18 million for 2018. He said he planned to be ready for spring next season. Still, it feels like he's played his last game for the Tigers. He will go down as one of the best switch-hitters the game has known, but it was clear, even before the arrhythmia and the eventual ablation procedure, that his productive days were behind him. The Tigers and Martinez would both be best served to work out a financial settlement and move on. First-half grade: C. Second half grade: D. Final grade: C-minus.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Incomplete: Tyler Collins (pictured), Jim Adduci.
Incomplete: Tyler Collins (pictured), Jim Adduci.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
MANAGER — Brad Ausmus: Here is the indisputable truth
MANAGER — Brad Ausmus: Here is the indisputable truth about his four years at the helm: The players never stopped working, never stopped competing and always tried to play the game the right way. Right to the end, he earned and kept the respect of the players. The reality is, he was saddled with a rapidly-aging team of highly-paid, under-producing veteran players, a heavily imbalanced lineup of mostly right-handed sluggers and a woefully sub-par pitching staff. The two youngest players he inherited in 2014 were Castellanos and McCann, and he shepherded both through rough times through to their most productive seasons this year. Chances are good he will be managing a much better roster soon. First-half grade: B. Second-half grade: B. Final grade: B.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Click through the gallery above to view Chris McCosky’s final grades for the Detroit Tigers. (Go here if you have trouble viewing the gallery.)

    Detroit — The day J.D. Martinez was traded was the symbolic beginning of end of the Tigers’ 2017 season. The subsequent trade of Justin Wilson and Alex Avila signaled the start of the club’s rebuilding phase.

    The trades of Justin Verlander and Justin Upton at the end of August precipitated the crash.

    “I think people in the game saw this coming,” said manager Brad Ausmus, whose tenure ended with a horrific 6-24 month of September. “But I think it hit a little hard this year. I don’t know if it hit sooner than expected, but it hit hard.”

    General manager Al Avila did his level best, going back to the winter of 2016, to make it a more gradual process. But a new collective bargaining agreement with harsher competitive balance rules put a greater premium on prospects and development — so Avila found it nearly impossible to get a fair return on his expensive veteran players.

    So, he gave this core of players — Martinez, Verlander, Upton, Miguel Cabrera, Ian Kinsler, Victor Martinez, Francisco Rodriguez, etc. — one more run, albeit a short one. The first story line of the season was that this team had maybe until the trade deadline to prove worthy of being kept together. If they weren’t in contention in July, a full sell-off was coming.

    They were never in contention. Nothing ever came together. Injuries, under-performing veterans, young arms not quite ready to hold down a rotation spot, and a buzzard’s luck (they led the major leagues in barreled balls for outs, per StatCast) — all conspired to send the Tigers careening down a steep mountain for six months.

    Not a single winning month.

    But out of the wreckage may come the foundation for the next competitive run. The payroll has been significantly whittled — as much as $189 million could come off the books if the Tigers move Kinsler and Jose Iglesias this off-season.

    Two players who will need to step into the leadership circle moving forward — catcher James McCann and right fielder Nick Castellanos — had productive seasons. Jeimer Candelario, one of the featured get-backs in the Wilson-Avila trade with the Cubs, played a full month at third base and looks to be a foundation piece.

    Matthew Boyd and Daniel Norris, two left-handed starters acquired in a 2015 trade deadline move (David Price), put another year of growing pains behind them and appear ready to be rotation mainstays.

    And, outfielder Mikie Mahtook emerged as an energizing and productive component.

    Perhaps more significant relative to the rebuild, though, is that Avila and his staff were able, at last, to rejuvenate the farm system. Between the trades and the draft, they added eight prospects who currently rank among the organization’s top 16.

    There is a legitimate stable of highly regarded pitching prospects on the horizon, including No. 1 prospect Franklin Perez (acquired in the Verlander trade), Alex Faedo (No. 1 draft pick), Beau Burrows, Matt Manning, Gregory Soto and Kyle Funkhouser.

    And, by finishing with 98 losses and the worst record in baseball, they will have the No. 1 overall pick in the next draft.

    “From the trade deadline on, it’s been very productive as far as restocking the farm system,” Avila said. “That, with the changes we’ve made moving forward, it’s been very productive. It’s been a pretty good jump start, to tell you the truth.

    “I wish we were at the end already, but I think we are on a good path.”

    So best to just wash off the stench and close the book on 2017. There were certainly moments that won’t soon be forgotten — the brawl with the Yankees, the horrific line drive that struck Jeff Ferrell in the side of the head, the liner that broke Alex Wilson’s leg — but even the majority of those moments are negative.

    Watching J.D. Martinez and Verlander do magical things to help the Diamondbacks and Astros get into the playoffs was bittersweet.

    Happy moments? There were a few.

    ■ Boyd’s 8.2-inning no-hit bid was both brilliant and out of the blue.

    ■ Andrew Romine making history and playing all nine positions in the penultimate game of the season was a joyous and well-deserved moment.

    ■ Castellanos’ run — 26 home runs, 101 RBIs and 10 triples — was a feat last achieved in Detroit by Al Kaline in 1956.

    ■ Victor Martinez’s bunt single. It happened, look it up.

    ■ Stopping the Rangers 10-game winning streak in May with Avila, Cabrera and J.D. Martinez homering in consecutive first-inning at-bats.

    ■ Also in May, Cabrera’s walk-off home run to beat the Rays, breaking a 103-at-bat drought. It was one of the few highlights of his brutal season.

    ■ Watching Upton’s five-month offensive rampage, culminating with a two-run walk-off home run to beat the Twins 12-11 on Aug. 12 and a two-homer game against the Dodgers on Aug. 18.

    — Watching Verlander every five days. Period.

    Avila on Sunday provided the most fitting epitaph for this season.

    “It’s almost like a death,” Avila said. “You mourn, then you come out of it. Now you are ready to live again. That’s an exaggeration, but it’s kind of like that. For myself, my staff and our scouts, we’re very excited about a brand-new opportunity to revive this organization.”

