Justin Verlander (Photo: Ronald Martinez, Getty Images)

So, who's your ex-Tiger?

Hands-down, it's Justin Verlander – according to a Twitter poll of nearly 500 fans.

Asked which former Tiger fans would like to see win the 2017 World Series, Verlander, now the ace of the Houston Astros, earned a dominating 84 percent of the vote.

Finishing a distant second was slugger J.D. Martinez, whose Arizona Diamondbacks won the National League wild-card game Wednesday night to advance to meet the Los Angeles Dodgers. Martinez received 9 percent of the vote.

Dodgers outfielder Curtis Granderson, who hasn't been a Tiger since 2009, was third at 4 percent, while Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer was fourth at 3 percent.

With the elimination of the Minnesota Twins and the Colorado Rockies in the two wild-card games, all eight remaining postseason teams have at least one former Tiger on the roster.

They include:

* Astros: Verlander, Cameron Maybin.

* Boston Red Sox: Rajai Davis, Doug Fister, Rick Porcello, David Price.

* Cleveland Indians: Austin Jackson, Andrew Miller.

* New York Yankees: Chad Green.

* Nationals: Edwin Jackson, Scherzer.

* Chicago Cubs: Alex Avila, Justin Wilson.

* Dodgers: Granderson.

* Diamondbacks: J.D. Martinez, Robbie Ray, Fernando Rodney.

The actual Tigers, meanwhile, didn't sniff the playoffs, missing out on postseason action for the third consecutive season after going 64-98, tied for the majors' worst record.

Their consolation: At least they will get the No. 1 overall pick in next summer's MLB Draft.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/tonypaul1984