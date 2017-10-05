So, who's your ex-Tiger?
Hands-down, it's Justin Verlander – according to a Twitter poll of nearly 500 fans.
Asked which former Tiger fans would like to see win the 2017 World Series, Verlander, now the ace of the Houston Astros, earned a dominating 84 percent of the vote.
Finishing a distant second was slugger J.D. Martinez, whose Arizona Diamondbacks won the National League wild-card game Wednesday night to advance to meet the Los Angeles Dodgers. Martinez received 9 percent of the vote.
Dodgers outfielder Curtis Granderson, who hasn't been a Tiger since 2009, was third at 4 percent, while Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer was fourth at 3 percent.
With the elimination of the Minnesota Twins and the Colorado Rockies in the two wild-card games, all eight remaining postseason teams have at least one former Tiger on the roster.
They include:
* Astros: Verlander, Cameron Maybin.
* Boston Red Sox: Rajai Davis, Doug Fister, Rick Porcello, David Price.
* Cleveland Indians: Austin Jackson, Andrew Miller.
* New York Yankees: Chad Green.
* Nationals: Edwin Jackson, Scherzer.
* Chicago Cubs: Alex Avila, Justin Wilson.
* Dodgers: Granderson.
* Diamondbacks: J.D. Martinez, Robbie Ray, Fernando Rodney.
The actual Tigers, meanwhile, didn't sniff the playoffs, missing out on postseason action for the third consecutive season after going 64-98, tied for the majors' worst record.
Their consolation: At least they will get the No. 1 overall pick in next summer's MLB Draft.
