Anibal Sanchez is about to get a $5-million parting gift from the Detroit Tigers, who soon will be paying his hefty buyout rather than picking up his $16-million option for 2018.

On his way out of town, meanwhile, Sanchez is looking to make a few extra bucks, too.

The veteran right-hander on Tuesday listed his swanky, 5,253-square-foot house in Birmingham. It's 7,153 square feet if you include the basement and garage.

The asking price: A cool $1.9 million, or a mortgage of more than $7,000 a month.

The two-story brick tudor located at 300 Westchester Way in Birmingham features five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, two half-bathrooms, six fireplaces, a chef's kitchen, workout room, massive wine cellar and two-car garage, all on a quarter of an acre. Stunningly, the house, built in 2005, has no pool.

Sanchez, 33, bought the house in August 2013, eight months after he signed a five-year, $80-million contract to stay with the Tigers. According to Busted Coverage, Sanchez purchased the home for $1.58 million, down from the original asking price of $1.695 million.

Detroit acquired him July 23, 2012, from the Miami Marlins, and he helped pitch the Tigers to the World Series. That offseason, the Tigers and Chicago Cubs got into a heated bidding war for his services, with the Tigers winning out. In 2013, Sanchez was 14-8 with a 2.57 ERA, tops in the American League, to finish fourth in the Cy Young voting.

Sanchez struggled with injuries the last four seasons, and his production fell sharply over the last three, as the home run totals skyrocketed. This past season, things got so bad, he accepted a demotion to Triple-A Toledo, an almost unheard-of concession by a player of his stature.

Overall in Detroit, he was 46-49 with a 4.43 ERA over six seasons.

