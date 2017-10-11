Manager John Farrell, left, was fired Wednesday by the Boston Red Sox. (Photo: Michael Dwyer / Associated Press)

He was sacked Wednesday by the Red Sox, but John Farrell will not be among those interviewing for the Tigers wide-open manager’s job.

A source familiar with the Tigers’ conversations who asked to remain nameless said Farrell was not a fit for a Tigers job that, for at least the next two seasons, will amount to a heavy reconstruction project.

The Tigers have interviewed three internal candidates — Lloyd McClendon, Dave Clark, and Omar Vizquel, all of whom were coaches on the staff of departed manager Brad Ausmus.

Outside interviews have included, or yet will, Fredi Gonzalez, former Marlins and Braves manager; Ron Gardenhire, one-time Twins manager now a bench coach with the Diamondbacks; Hensley Meulens, Giants hitting coach and World Baseball Classic manager; Alex Cora, bench coach for the Astros; Mike Redmond, bench coach for the Rockies; Dave Martinez, Cubs bench coach; and Joe McEwing, White Sox bench coach and former minor-league skipper.

Al Avila, the Tigers general manager, is expected to name a new manager shortly before, or after, the World Series, depending upon which teams play for baseball’s championship.

No existing coach or manager of the competing teams can be interviewed until after his team’s season wraps up. Because of the Astros’ and Cubs’ status, Cora and Martinez could be untouchable for the next three weeks.

Various candidates rumored to be under consideration by the Tigers will not be interviewed, according to those familiar with the Tigers’ plans.

They include Manny Acta, now a Mariners bench coach who earlier managed the Indians and Nationals.

Bo Porter, a one-time Astros manager, did not make the Tigers’ short list. Nor did Royals catching instructor Pedro Grifol, who was a minor-league manager in the Mariners system.

Mark Kotsay, a long-time, big-league outfielder, as well as an A’s bench coach in 2016, was a near-miss on the Tigers list, even though he is considered a strong bet to soon grab a manager’s job.

The Tigers began with a long, all-inclusive column of names from which they pared a core group for serious discussions.

The Tigers have been bringing in candidates for interviews that have generally lasted 3-4 hours. Those participating in the conversations include Avila, assistant general manager David Chadd, vice president of development Dave Littlefield, big-league scouting director Scott Bream, and Alan Trammell, who is a special assistant to Avila.

Conversations continue this week at Lakeland, Fla., where the Tigers are holding minor-league Instructional Camp that wraps up Saturday.

Interviews are expected to move thereafter to the Tigers’ offices at Comerica Park.

