Miguel Cabrera (Photo: Facebook)

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera is being sued by a Florida woman who says the two-time Most Valuable Player isn’t paying enough to support two children he fathered with her, setting up a legal showdown that could cost the superstar more than $100,000 a month.

The allegations are contained in court records obtained by The Detroit News that chronicle a public fight over money and offer insight into the personal life of a married, intensely private, baseball player who has three children with his wife of 15 years, Rosangel.

Read the documents below and read the complete report: