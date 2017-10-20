Ron Gardenhire will be Detroit Tigers manager
CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 13: Manager Ron Gardenhire
CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 13: Manager Ron Gardenhire #35 of the Minnesota Twins makes a call to the bullpen in the eighth inning against the Cleveland Indians during their game on August 13, 2011 at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cleveland Indians defeated the Minnesota Twins 3-1. (Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images)  David Maxwell, Getty Images
Ron Gardenhire managed the Twins from 2002-2014.
Ron Gardenhire managed the Twins from 2002-2014.  Andy King, Getty Images
Before being named Twins manager, he was a coach in
Before being named Twins manager, he was a coach in the organization.  Adam Bettcher, Getty Images
Ron Gardenhire had a brief MLB playing career, with
Ron Gardenhire had a brief MLB playing career, with the Mets, from 1981-85.  Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
Ron Gardenhire has challenged 40 calls on the field,
Ron Gardenhire has challenged 40 calls on the field, had 21 overturned  Jason Miller, Getty Images
Ron Gardenhire was the AL Manager of the Year in 2010
Ron Gardenhire was the AL Manager of the Year in 2010  Leon Halip, Getty Images
Ron Gardenhire won the AL Central six times with the
Ron Gardenhire won the AL Central six times with the Twins  Layne Murdoch, Getty Images
Ron Gardenhire was born in Butzbach, Germany
Ron Gardenhire was born in Butzbach, Germany  Jared Wickerham, Getty Images
Took a leave of absence as Arizona bench coach in 2017
Took a leave of absence as Arizona bench coach in 2017 due to battle with prostate cancer.  Ed Zurga, Getty Images
Ron Gardenhire will turn 60 on Oct. 24.
Ron Gardenhire will turn 60 on Oct. 24.  Rob Carr, Getty Images
    Ron Gardenhire is being introduced as the new manager of The Detroit Tigers in a press conference Monday at 1 p.m. at Comerica Park. Follow the developments here with live updates by Geoff Robinson of The Detroit News.

