Ron Gardenhire (Photo: Hannah Foslien, Getty Images)

Ron Gardenhire is being introduced as the new manager of The Detroit Tigers in a press conference Monday at 1 p.m. at Comerica Park. Follow the developments here with live updates by Geoff Robinson of The Detroit News.

