Detroit – If you can’t beat him, hire him.

The Detroit Tigers Friday named former Minnesota Twins skipper Ron Gardenhire the 38th manager in club history. He was signed to a three-year deal to replace Brad Ausmus.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be named manager of the Detroit Tigers,” Gardenhire said in a statement released by the team. “After managing against the Tigers for so many years, I know first-hand what a great baseball town Detroit is and that the fans here are some of the most passionate in all of sports. I’m truly grateful to Christopher Ilitch and Al Avila for entrusting me to lead the team back to competing for American League Central Division titles and to our ultimate goal of winning a World Series.”

Gardenhire was set to be introduced at a press conference at Comerica Park on Friday at 1 p.m.

“We are very excited to introduce Ron Gardenhire as the new manager of the Detroit Tigers,” said Al Avila, Tigers general manager. “After an extensive search, we are confident ‘Gardy’ is the right person to lead our ballclub in our pursuit of World Series championships. Ron has extensive managerial experience at the Major League level and has a proven track record of player development.”

Gardenhire’s Twins tormented the Tigers through an eight-year stretch, 2002-2010, winning six Central Division titles. The Tigers finished second to the Twins in three of those seasons, including 2009 when they lost the division title in a Game 163 tiebreaker.

Gardenhire posted a 1,068-1,039 record in 13 seasons with the Twins, making him one of 10 managers in Major League history to win 1,000 games with one franchise. He spent 11 seasons before that on Tom Kelly’s staff, helping to facilitate the Twins’ rebuilding process. It was in those 11 seasons he gained a reputation for developing young players like Joe Mauer, Justin Morneau and Torii Hunter.

That is certainly the pedigree and experience general manager Al Avila was looking for to oversee the early stages of the Tigers’ rebuilding process.

Gardenhire will turn 60 next week and hasn’t managed since 2014. He served on Torey Lovullo’s staff in Arizona last season. He didn’t join the club until May, though, after undergoing treatment for prostate cancer last winter.

He was interviewed for managerial positions in San Diego and Washington after the 2015 season.

Before hiring Gardenhire, the Tigers also interviewed Astros bench coach Alex Cora, former Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, White Sox bench coach Joe McEwing, Giants hitting coach Hensley Meulens, former Marlins manager Mike Redmond, and former Tigers coaches Dave Clark and Omar Vizquel.

