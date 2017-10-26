Ian Kinsler has a shot at becoming the first Tiger to win consecutive Gold Gloves in a decade, and the first Tigers' second baseman to pull off the feat since Lou Whitaker in 1983-85.
Kinsler on Thursday was named a finalist for the American League Gold Glove, along with Brian Dozier of the Minnesota Twins and Dustin Pedroia of the Boston Red Sox.
Kinsler won the first Gold Glove of his career in 2016, and again was rock solid in the field in 2017, even if he struggled at the plate.
The last Tiger to win back-to-back Gold Gloves was catcher Pudge Rodriguez, in 2006-07. At other positions, the feat also has been accomplished by Gary Pettis, Alan Trammell, Lance Parrish, Mickey Stanley, Bill Freehan and Al Kaline, along with Whitaker.
Kinsler, 35, just completed his fourth season in Detroit, and is under contract for $11 million in 2018. Given the Tigers' current rebuild, he's a good bet to be traded this offseason.
He was the lone Tiger to be named a Gold Glove finalist, with an asterisk. Left fielder Justin Upton was a finalist, though he's now with the Los Angeles Angels after being traded in late July. Upton, 30, has never won a Gold Glove, and never has been known for his defense, especially his arm. But he covered more ground this year, as the Tigers got him to play more shallow. Upton delivered a huge catch for the American League in the All-Star Game victory.
Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias and catcher James McCann were not named finalists, after being finalists in 2016.
Another Gold Glove finalist of note — Rockies second baseman D.J. LeMahieu, a Birmingham Brother Rice alum. He's looking for his second Gold Glove, first since 2014.
There are three finalists for each position in each league, with one winner being chosen at each position in each league. Each league also will award a Platinum Glove, to the best overall defender.
The Gold Glove winners will be announced at 8 p.m. Nov. 17, on MLB Network.
GOLD GLOVE FINALISTS
AL pitchers
Chris Sale, Red Sox
Marcus Stroman, Blue Jays
Alex Cobb, Rays
AL catchers
Yan Gomes, Indians
Martin Maldonado, Angels
Salvador Perez, Royals
AL first basemen
Carlos Santana, Indians
Eric Hosmer, Royals
Mitch Moreland, Red Sox
AL second basemen
Brian Dozier, Twins
Ian Kinsler, Tigers
Dustin Pedroia, Red Sox
AL third basemen
Manny Machado, Orioles
Jose Ramirez, Indians
Evan Longoria, Rays
AL shortstops
Elvis Andrus, Rangers
Andrelton Simmons, Angels
Francisco Lindor, Indians
AL left fielders
Brett Gardner, Yankees
Alex Gordon, Royals
Justin Upton, Tigers/Angels
AL center fielders
Lorenzo Cain, Royals
Kevin Pillar, Blue Jays
Byron Buxton, Twins
AL right fielders
Kole Calhoun, Angels
Mookie Betts, Red Sox
Aaron Judge, Yankees
NL pitchers
R.A. Dickey, Braves
Zack Greinke, Diamondbacks
Zach Davies, Brewers
NL catchers
Buster Posey, Giants
Yadier Molina, Cardinals
Tucker Barnhart, Reds
NL first basemen
Joey Votto, Reds
Paul Goldschmidt, Diamondbacks
Anthony Rizzo, Cubs
NL second basemen
D.J. LeMahieu, Rockies
Dee Gordon, Marlins
Ben Zobrist, Cubs
NL third basemen
Nolan Arenado, Rockies
Anthony Rendon, Nationals
David Freese, Pirates
NL shortstops
Freddy Galvis, Phillies
Brandon Crawford, Giants
Corey Seager, Dodgers
NL left fielders
Gerardo Parra, Rockies
Adam Duvall, Reds
Marcell Ozuna, Marlins
NL center fielders
Billy Hamilton, Reds
Michael A. Taylor, Nationals
Ender Inciarte, Braves
NL right fielders
Yasiel Puig, Dodgers
Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins
Jason Heyward, Cubs
