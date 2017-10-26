Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler won his Gold Glove in 2016 (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Ian Kinsler has a shot at becoming the first Tiger to win consecutive Gold Gloves in a decade, and the first Tigers' second baseman to pull off the feat since Lou Whitaker in 1983-85.

Kinsler on Thursday was named a finalist for the American League Gold Glove, along with Brian Dozier of the Minnesota Twins and Dustin Pedroia of the Boston Red Sox.

Kinsler won the first Gold Glove of his career in 2016, and again was rock solid in the field in 2017, even if he struggled at the plate.

The last Tiger to win back-to-back Gold Gloves was catcher Pudge Rodriguez, in 2006-07. At other positions, the feat also has been accomplished by Gary Pettis, Alan Trammell, Lance Parrish, Mickey Stanley, Bill Freehan and Al Kaline, along with Whitaker.

Kinsler, 35, just completed his fourth season in Detroit, and is under contract for $11 million in 2018. Given the Tigers' current rebuild, he's a good bet to be traded this offseason.

He was the lone Tiger to be named a Gold Glove finalist, with an asterisk. Left fielder Justin Upton was a finalist, though he's now with the Los Angeles Angels after being traded in late July. Upton, 30, has never won a Gold Glove, and never has been known for his defense, especially his arm. But he covered more ground this year, as the Tigers got him to play more shallow. Upton delivered a huge catch for the American League in the All-Star Game victory.

Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias and catcher James McCann were not named finalists, after being finalists in 2016.

Another Gold Glove finalist of note — Rockies second baseman D.J. LeMahieu, a Birmingham Brother Rice alum. He's looking for his second Gold Glove, first since 2014.

There are three finalists for each position in each league, with one winner being chosen at each position in each league. Each league also will award a Platinum Glove, to the best overall defender.

The Gold Glove winners will be announced at 8 p.m. Nov. 17, on MLB Network.

GOLD GLOVE FINALISTS

AL pitchers

Chris Sale, Red Sox

Marcus Stroman, Blue Jays

Alex Cobb, Rays

AL catchers

Yan Gomes, Indians

Martin Maldonado, Angels

Salvador Perez, Royals

AL first basemen

Carlos Santana, Indians

Eric Hosmer, Royals

Mitch Moreland, Red Sox

AL second basemen

Brian Dozier, Twins

Ian Kinsler, Tigers

Dustin Pedroia, Red Sox

AL third basemen

Manny Machado, Orioles

Jose Ramirez, Indians

Evan Longoria, Rays

AL shortstops



Elvis Andrus, Rangers

Andrelton Simmons, Angels

Francisco Lindor, Indians

AL left fielders

Brett Gardner, Yankees

Alex Gordon, Royals

Justin Upton, Tigers/Angels

AL center fielders

Lorenzo Cain, Royals

Kevin Pillar, Blue Jays

Byron Buxton, Twins

AL right fielders

Kole Calhoun, Angels

Mookie Betts, Red Sox

Aaron Judge, Yankees

NL pitchers

R.A. Dickey, Braves

Zack Greinke, Diamondbacks

Zach Davies, Brewers

NL catchers

Buster Posey, Giants

Yadier Molina, Cardinals

Tucker Barnhart, Reds

NL first basemen

Joey Votto, Reds

Paul Goldschmidt, Diamondbacks

Anthony Rizzo, Cubs

NL second basemen

D.J. LeMahieu, Rockies

Dee Gordon, Marlins

Ben Zobrist, Cubs

NL third basemen



Nolan Arenado, Rockies

Anthony Rendon, Nationals

David Freese, Pirates



NL shortstops



Freddy Galvis, Phillies

Brandon Crawford, Giants

Corey Seager, Dodgers



NL left fielders



Gerardo Parra, Rockies

Adam Duvall, Reds

Marcell Ozuna, Marlins



NL center fielders



Billy Hamilton, Reds

Michael A. Taylor, Nationals

Ender Inciarte, Braves



NL right fielders



Yasiel Puig, Dodgers

Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins

Jason Heyward, Cubs