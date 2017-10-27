Chris Bosio, 54, spent the past six seasons with the Cubs, but was let go this week as Chicago manager Joe Maddon reunites with Jim Hickey, his long-time pitching coach when he was with Tampa Bay. (Photo: Morry Gash / Associated Press)

Well, Chris Bosio didn’t have to stand too long in the unemployment line.

Bosio, the recently fired Chicago Cubs pitching coach, is finalizing a contract to fulfill the same role with the Tigers, according to a source with knowledge of the Tigers’ plans.

The hiring will be the first for new manager Ron Gardenhire’s staff.

Bosio, 54, spent the past six seasons with the Cubs, but was let go this week as Chicago manager Joe Maddon reunites with Jim Hickey, his long-time pitching coach when he was with Tampa Bay.

Bosio also has had brief stints as pitching coach with Tampa Bay and Milwaukee, sandwiched around work as a minor-league coach and a scout with various organizations.

He will get the job over Rick Anderson, Gardenhire’s long-time pitching coach during his tenure with the Minnesota Twins.

Bosio, a California native, pitched 11 seasons in the majors, the first seven with the Milwaukee Brewers and the last four with the Seattle Mariners. A right-hander, he was a starter most of his career, finishing 94-93 with a 3.96 ERA and 1,059 strikeouts in 1,710 innings.

He joined the Cubs in 2012 under then-manager Dale Svuem, also worked under Rick Renteria, and was retained when Maddon took over the team after the 2015 season. Bosio was on staff when the Cubs won the 2017 World Series, and oversaw the emergence of Jake Arrieta, Jason Hammel and Kyle Hendricks, among others.

In Detroit, Bosio will take over for Rich Dubee, the pitching coach for the Tigers for three years under Brad Ausmus. In Ausmus’ first year, Jim Leyland holdover Jeff Jones was his pitching coach.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/tonypaul1984