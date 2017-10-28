Tigers general manager Al Avila has been very candid: The rebuild is well under way. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

It may seem like a while, but it really wasn’t that long ago that the Tigers were perennial World Series contenders. Occasionally, they were World Series favorites.

You can kiss those days goodbye.

According to multiple Las Vegas sports books, the Tigers have the worst odds to win the 2018 World Series, after a summer of tearing down the roster as the rebuild is under way — including the trading of Justin Verlander, J.D. Martinez and Justin Upton, among others.

VegasInsider.com has the Tigers listed as 150-1 long shots to win it all next season, tied with the San Diego Padres for worst in Major League Baseball.

Meanwhile, the odds are even worse from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, which has the Tigers at 300-1.

Both books have the Los Angeles Dodgers the favorite and the Houston Astros the second favorite. Those teams were meeting in Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday night.

The Tigers were 64-98 this past season, tied with the San Francisco Giants for the game’s worst record. A consolation prize, Detroit did win the rights to the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2018.

Tigers general manager Al Avila told reporters recently he can’t put a timetable on the Tigers’ rebuild, but suggested three years might be too short and 10 years too long. They enter a winter where they are very unlikely to be free-agent players, and might continue to make trades, with Ian Kinsler and Jose Iglesias among the names to watch.