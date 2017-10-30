Joe Vavra will be Ron Gardenhire's bench coach in Detroit. (Photo: Brian Blanco, Getty Images)

Detroit — The Tigers are expected announce new manager Ron Gardenhire’s coaching staff in full later this week. Meanwhile, two more coaches have been revealed.

According to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, Twins bench coach Joe Vavra and former Twins pitching coach Rick Anderson will be on the staff.

Vavra will replace Gene Lamont as bench coach and Anderson is expected to serve as bullpen coach, replacing Mick Billmeyer. Former Cubs pitching coach Chris Bosio is expected to replace Rich Dubee as the Tigers pitching coach.

Both Vavra and Anderson coached under Gardenhire in Minnesota.

The Star-Tribune quoted Vavra: “It was a really tough decision because of my indebtedness to the Twins. It was a really tough decision to leave (manager) Paul Molitor."

Vavra, 57, has been with the Twins since 2002, serving as hitting coach, third base coach and bench coach.

Anderson, 60, was Gardenhire’s pitching coach from 2002-14.

