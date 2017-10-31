Ramon Santiago (Photo: Detroit News)

Detroit – Ramon Santiago is back in the uniform he wore for 10 of his 13 Major League seasons.

As first reported by Danny Knobler, Santiago has agreed to join Ron Gardenhire’s coaching staff, serving as first base coach and infield instructor. The Tigers have not confirmed this or any other rumored coaching hires.

Santiago, who last played in 2015 in the Blue Jays organization, was signed by the Tigers out of the Dominican Republic as an 18-year-old in 1998. He played 818 games in two stints with the Tigers – 2002-2003, then from 2006 through 2013.

He was on the World Series teams in 2006 and 2012. His last full season in the big leagues was with the Reds in 2014.

The Tigers are expected to announce Gardenhire’s staff in full later this week, after the World Series ends.

Here are the spots that have reportedly been filled:

Pitching coach: Chris Bosio, formerly pitching coach with the Cubs.

Bullpen coach: Rick Anderson, former pitching coach under Gardenhire in Minnesota.

Quality control coach: Joe Vavra, bench coach for Paul Molitor in Minnesota and also served multiple roles under Gardenhire.

First base coach: Santiago, replacing Omar Vizquel.

Three other members of Brad Ausmus’ coaching staff have been informed they won’t be re-hired: bench coach Gene Lamont, pitching coach Rich Dubee and bullpen coach Mick Billmeyer.

Lloyd McClendon, hitting coach on Ausmus' staff, is expected to be retained, though his role is unclear.

