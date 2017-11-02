Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander takes a picture with fiancee Kate Upton after the Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-1, in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday night in in Los Angeles. (Photo: Ezra Shaw / Getty Images)

November is turning out to be a pretty big month for Justin Verlander.

He’s going from World Series champion to wedding bells in the span of a few weeks. After helping the Houston Astros win their first World Series on Wednesday night, the former Detroit Tigers ace and former supermodel fiancee Kate Upton are getting married in mid-November, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Verlander and Upton, a St. Joseph native who’s appeared on the cover of the Sports Illusrated swimsuit edition multiple times, are planning to marry in Tuscany, Italy, according to the report.

Verlander spent 13 seasons with the Tigers before an August trade sent him packing for Houston, where he won all five of his regular-season starts (toting a 1.06 ERA) and going 4-1 in the postseason, including earning American League Championship Series Most Valuable Player honors.