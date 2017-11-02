Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander holds the Commissioner's Trophy after his team defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 to win the World Series on Wednesday night. (Photo: Ezra Shaw / Getty Images)

Justin Verlander is a world champion with the Houston Astros. And his former team couldn’t be happier for him.

The former Detroit Tigers ace helped his new team win its first world championship Wednesday night, and it wasn’t long until his former team and teammates jumped in line to congratulate the right-hander, as well as former Tigers outfielder Cameron Maybin.

“For someone who has earned several honors over his career,” the Tigers tweeted. “we know this one is special. Congrats @JustinVerlander.”

For someone who has earned several honors over his career, we know this one is special. Congrats @JustinVerlander. — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) November 2, 2017

Happy for city of Houston after what they’ve been thru in 2017.



Congrats @JustinVerlander@kidkeuchy@CameronMaybin on #WorldSeries Ring — James McCann (@JamesMcCann34) November 2, 2017