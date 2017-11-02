Justin Verlander is a world champion with the Houston Astros. And his former team couldn’t be happier for him.
The former Detroit Tigers ace helped his new team win its first world championship Wednesday night, and it wasn’t long until his former team and teammates jumped in line to congratulate the right-hander, as well as former Tigers outfielder Cameron Maybin.
“For someone who has earned several honors over his career,” the Tigers tweeted. “we know this one is special. Congrats @JustinVerlander.”
