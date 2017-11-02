Lloyd McClendon will be back as the Tigers hitting coach. (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

Detroit — The Tigers on Thursday announced manager Ron Gardenhire’s new coaching staff. It includes two holdovers from the previous staff — hitting coach Lloyd McClendon and third-base coach and outfield instructor Dave Clark.

Here is the complete staff:

■Bench coach: Steve Liddle, with Gardenhire in Minnesota for 13 years as third base coach and bench coach.

■Quality control coach: Joe Vavra, bench coach for Paul Molitor in Minnesota and also served multiple roles under Gardenhire.

■Pitching coach: Chris Bosio, formerly pitching coach with the Cubs.

■Hitting coach: McClendon, one of two holdovers from the previous coaching staff led by manager Brad Ausmus.

■Assistant hitting coach: Phil Clark, who has been in the Tigers organization the last three years, last year at Double-A Erie.

■Bullpen coach: Rick Anderson, former pitching coach under Gardenhire in Minnesota.

■First-base coach and infield instructor: Ramon Santiago, who replaces Omar Vizquel, played 10 seasons in Detroit. It is his first coaching position.

■Third-base coach and outfield instructor: Dave Clark, returns to the post he’s held the last four seasons in Detroit.

