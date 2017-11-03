Victor Martinez says he plans to be back for spring training next year. The Tigers say “We’ll see.” (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

Detroit — The Tigers continue to trim their 40-man roster.

On Friday, the Tigers outrighted pitchers Kyle Ryan and Myles Jaye, as well as catcher Bryan Holaday and first baseman Efren Navarro.

On Thursday, the club lost utility man Andrew Romine off waivers to Seattle. Additionally, it outrighted outfielders Alex Presley, Jim Adduci and Tyler Collins, as well as pitcher Jeff Ferrell.

All eight of those players can become free agents if they decline an assignment to the minor leagues or are eligible for sixth-year minor league free agency.

Presley, who hit a career-best .314 last season, intends to hit the free-agent market.

“I plan on being in the big leagues somewhere,” he said.

When asked if he might consider re-signing a minor-league contract with the Tigers for the second straight season, he said, “If yesterday (being outrighted) is any indication of things, then I don’t think that’s going to happen with Detroit. I can be a contributor somewhere for somebody.”

There is a chance the Tigers will try to re-sign Holaday, who was eligible for arbitration, and possibly Ryan.

The Tigers also took designated hitter Victor Martinez off the 60-day disabled list and placed him back on the 40-man roster.

Martinez, who has one year and $18 million left on his contract, had an ablation procedure in September to correct an irregular heartbeat.

He has informed the team that he plans to be ready for spring but general manager Al Avila said there is no guarantee he will be healthy enough to play.

“He is 100-percent committed to getting back in shape,” Avila said. “Once we get to spring training we will see where he’s at, health-wise.”

The Tigers now have 31 players on their 40-man roster. They are likely to fill some spots with minor league prospects to protect them from the Rule 5 draft. Among the prospects that might be added to the 40-man roster before the Nov. 20 deadline include pitchers Gregory Soto, Spencer Turnbull, Paul Voelker and Adam Ravenelle, as well as outfielder Jose Azocar.

