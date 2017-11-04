Upton and Verlander celebrated the Astros championship on the field at Dodger Stadium Wednesday night. (Photo: Ezra Shaw / Getty Images)

Former Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander and his longtime supermodel girlfriend Kate Upton were married Saturday at an old church at the Rosewood Castiglion Del Bosco Resort in Italy, web site TMZ reported.

Just three days earlier Verlander had won his first World Series title with the Houston Astros, who had acquired Verlander in a trade with the Tigers.

Upton was born in St. Joseph, Michigan. Her uncle is Fred Upton, who has served a a U.S. congressman from Michigan for 30 years.