Former Tigers second baseman Lou Whitaker is not on the Hall of Fame ballot from the Modern Baseball Era committee. (Photo: Rob Kozloff / Associated Press)

Lou Whitaker can’t catch a break when it comes to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

After unbelievably lasting just one year on the writers’ ballot before falling off for lack of votes, the Tigers’ legendary second baseman didn’t even make the ballot in his first year of eligibility by the Modern Baseball Era committee.

The Hall of Fame released its 10-person ballot Monday afternoon, and it includes Whitaker’s longtime double-play partner, Alan Trammell, as well as three-time World Series champion Jack Morris, former Michigan State standout Steve Garvey and Southfield native Ted Simmons.

A 16-member committee will convene at the winter meetings next month at Disney World.

Candidates who receive at least 75 percent of the vote, or 12 votes, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in July 2018, along with any candidates the writers select. The writers’ selections will be announced in January.

The rest of the Modern Baseball Era ballot — which includes figures who made their greatest impact in the 1970s and ’80s — includes Tommy John, Don Mattingly, Dale Murphy, Dave Parker, Luis Tiant and longtime players association chief Marvin Miller.

Pitcher Jack Morris won 198 games with the Tigers from 1977-1990. (Photo: Mark Lennihan / Associated Press)

The 1984 Tigers and the 1981 Dodgers are the only World Series championship teams to not have a single Hall-of-Fame player (not including recent teams, of course), yet both had Hall-of-Fame managers, Sparky Anderson and Tommy Lasorda, respectively.

Tigers fans have been waiting for the old veterans committee to change that, and have been particularly passionate about Trammell and Whitaker, whose numbers and credentials compare favorably to Hall-of-Fame peers like Ozzie Smith, Craig Biggio, Barry Larkin, Ryne Sandberg, Roberto Alomar, and Joe Morgan.

If there was a bright side of missing out via the writers’ ballot, it left open a seemingly real possibility that Trammell and Whitaker, who played side by side for 19 seasons, could be enshrined together, the same year, via a veterans-committee vote.

That’s not going to happen anytime soon. For now, only Trammell will get a look — with Whitaker having to wait until, at the earliest, the 2019 winter meetings, when the Modern Baseball Era committee convenes again.

Former Tigers shortstop Alan Trammell played 20 seasons in Detroit, and was the Most Valuable Player of the 1984 World Series. (Photo: Peter Southwick / Associated Press)

Trammell, 59, played 20 seasons for the Tigers, and was the MVP of the 1984 World Series. Like Morris, 62, who also won championships with the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays, Trammell lasted the full 15 years on the writers’ ballot before falling off in recent years.

Whitaker, 60, with a higher career WAR than Trammell and Morris, appeared on the writers’ ballot just once, in 2001, and received only 2.9 percent of the vote. Back then, you had to get at least 5 percent to remain on the ballot. The theory was, Whitaker was the victim of stacked writers’ ballot that year, with seven men who would eventually become Hall-of-Famers.

Garvey, 68, played 19 seasons, with the Dodgers and San Diego Padres, after he played baseball at Michigan State. He was on that 1981 Dodgers championship team, and played for the 1984 Padres who lost to the Tigers, in five games, in the World Series.

Simmons, 68, played 21 seasons, with the St. Louis Cardinals, Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves, and has numbers that compare favorably to other Hall-of-Fame catchers, such as Gary Carter, even though Simmons, like Whitaker, lasted just one year on the writers’ ballot. He got 3.7 percent in 1994.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/tonypaul1984