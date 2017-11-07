Doug Mientkiewicz (Photo: Tony Farlow, AP)

Two weeks after they made Ron Gardenhire their new big-league manager, the Tigers chose another skipper with Twins lineage, Doug Mientkiewicz, as their man at Triple A Toledo.

Mientkiewicz, 43, will oversee the Mud Hens in 2018 and become the Tigers’ most direct link to assessing and endorsing minor-league players bound for Detroit. The move has not been publicly announced by the Tigers but was confirmed to The Detroit News by a source close to the negotiations.

Mientkiewicz was primarily a first baseman during a 12-season career that included the Twins, Red Sox, Mets, Royals, Yankees, Pirates, and Dodgers. He won a Gold Glove in 2001 and in 2004 won a World Series when he played for the Red Sox.

He has managed in the Twins system at two stops, Double A Chattanooga and Single A Fort Myers, where he was stationed when the Twins fired him in September.

More: HOF defends excluding Whitaker on ballot; Trammell, Morris on it

Mientkiewicz was also a finalist for the Twins job in 2014, which eventually went to Paul Molitor after Gardenhire was axed.

The Tigers were deliberate, and quiet, about their search for a new boss at Toledo after Mike Rojas was fired in September.

While it had been anticipated that Double A manager Lance Parrish might get a promotion, Al Avila, the Tigers general manager, seemed intent on looking elsewhere in tandem with Dave Littlefield, the team’s vice president of player development and chief farm supervisor.

Gardenhire was Mientkiewicz’s manager during their joint years with the Twins and likely agreed on any move for Mientkiewicz as the Tigers decided on their new commander at Toledo, who will be in steady communication with the manager and front office at Comerica Park.

lynn.henning@detroitnews.com

Twitter.com/Lynn_Henning