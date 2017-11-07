Tony Paul's top 50 MLB free agents
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to view Tony Paul's top 50 MLB
Go through the gallery to view Tony Paul's top 50 MLB free agents. (All ages as of April 2018.)  Photo illustration by Larry O'Connor, Detroit News
Fullscreen
1. J.D. Martinez, RF, 30: The ex-Tigers slugger owes
1. J.D. Martinez, RF, 30: The ex-Tigers slugger owes another ex-Tigers slugger, Justin Upton, a fruit basket or something, given that Upton opted not to opt-out with the Angels, and instead re-upped for an extra year — making Martinez the biggest bat on the market, and setting the standard for his payday. Hiring Scott Boras as his new agent doesn't hurt, either. PREDICTION: Red Sox, 5Y/$122M  Mark J. Terrill, AP
Fullscreen
2. Shohei Otani, SP/OF, 23: Perhaps the most intriguing
2. Shohei Otani, SP/OF, 23: Perhaps the most intriguing name on the free-agent market, because he's like baseball's version of a unicorn — a true two-way player. In Japan the last five years, he has an OPS of .859 and a WHIP of 1.076. The biggest question is if Nippon and the MLB Players Association can work out a deal to allow him to be posted for MLB purposes. PREDICTION: Yankees, 7Y/$165M  Masterpress, Getty Images
Fullscreen
3. Yu Darvish, SP, 31: His World Series duds may cost
3. Yu Darvish, SP, 31: His World Series duds may cost him some appeal with the team that acquired him at the deadline, the Dodgers, but he'll have suitors, especially given the weak starting-pitching pool — especially with Masahiro Tanaka not opting out — not to mention, the right-hander is coming off his first completely healthy season since 2013. Make no mistake, he's an ace. PREDICTION: Cubs, 5Y/$110M  Matt Slocum, Associated Press
Fullscreen
4. Eric Hosmer, 1B, 28: It's quite sad, really. The
4. Eric Hosmer, 1B, 28: It's quite sad, really. The Royals spent all those years tearing things down so they could build back up, and it paid off handsomely with two trips to the World Series, including one championship. But now the bill's coming due, with Hosmer leading the stable of stars who've probably priced themselves out of the Kansas City market. PREDICTION: Mariners, 5Y/$95M  Charlie Riedel, Associated Press
Fullscreen
5. Mike Moustakas, 3B, 29: Another of those Royals
5. Mike Moustakas, 3B, 29: Another of those Royals lifers likely on their way out of town, Moose became a legitimate star three years ago and carried it over this year — the biggest production season of his seven-year career. That comes at a perfect time, as the free-agent pool for hitters, and especially third basemen, probably is as weak as it’s ever going to get. PREDICTION: Angels, 5Y/$82M  Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Fullscreen
6. Jake Arrieta, SP, 32: Ever since he arrived in Chicago
6. Jake Arrieta, SP, 32: Ever since he arrived in Chicago in the middle of the 2013 season, there have been few starters as valuable as the big, burly right-hander, who won a Cy Young in 2015 and was the ace of the staff during the 2016 World Series run. The looming question is whether that 2015 workload is catching up with him. The innings declined significantly since. PREDICTION: Rangers, 5Y/$90M  Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Fullscreen
7. Zack Cozart, SS, 32: You don't hear a ton about
7. Zack Cozart, SS, 32: You don't hear a ton about him on a national scale, because he’s played for some pretty awful Cincinnati ballclubs. But he's coming off a monster season, in which he had an OPS of .933 and made his first All-Star team. There's always a question if the offense is juiced by that small ballpark, but defense travels, and he's surely no slouch there. PREDICTION: Reds, 4Y/$53M  John Minchillo, Associated Press
Fullscreen
8. Lorenzo Cain, CF, 32: Yet another of those Royals
8. Lorenzo Cain, CF, 32: Yet another of those Royals stars who's priced himself out of that market — with a 5.3 WAR in 2017, he could actually make the case he's a $30-million-a-year ballplayer. No way he does that well on the open market, but some team is going to get a burner with surprising pop who plays some of the best defense in the majors, at a prime position. PREDICTION: Brewers, 4Y/$68  Phil Long, Associated Press
Fullscreen
9. Wade Davis, RP, 32: In the last four seasons, since
9. Wade Davis, RP, 32: In the last four seasons, since this right-hander made the full-time transition from starter to reliever, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more dynamic guy out of the bullpen. Oddly, he allowed six homers in 2017, after allowing just three, total, the previous three years, but his strikeout-per-nine-inning mark (12.1) was second-best of his career. PREDICTION: Cubs, 4Y/$58M  Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press
Fullscreen
10. Greg Holland, RP, 32: The veteran right-handed
10. Greg Holland, RP, 32: The veteran right-handed closer had a $15 million player option, which he declined after re-establishing his stock on a one-year deal for 2017. Coming off Tommy John surgery, he proved to be one of the shrewdest signings of last offseason, shining in Colorado of all places. He's certainly due for a lucrative, multi-year contract now. PREDICTION: Rockies, 3Y/$48M  David Zalubowski, Associated Press
Fullscreen
11. Jay Bruce, RF, 31: He looked for a bit like he
11. Jay Bruce, RF, 31: He looked for a bit like he might fall into the Jason Bay trap, a stud in Pittsburgh, and a bust with the New York Mets, never to re-emerge again. But after a sluggish start in Queens, Bruce got it together in 2017, then continued the good times after a summer trade to the Indians. PREDICTION: Blue Jays, 4Y/$70M  Frank Franklin II, Associated Press
Fullscreen
12. Lance Lynn, SP, 30: After missing all of 2016 recovering
12. Lance Lynn, SP, 30: After missing all of 2016 recovering from Tommy John surgery, the right-hander bounced back in a big way, making every one of his starts and posting the best hits-per-nine-innings mark (7.3) of his six-year career. That said, walks were up, strikeouts were down, a bit of a red flag. PREDICTION: Mets, 5Y/$81M  Jeff Roberson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
13. Addison Reed, RP, 29: In his seven-year career,
13. Addison Reed, RP, 29: In his seven-year career, he's been a bit of a vagabond, the Red Sox in 2017 being his fourth major-league team. So sometimes it's easy to forget how effective the right-hander has been, whether in the closer's role or a setup situation. He's top-shelf, no doubt. PREDICTION: Nationals, 3Y/$42M  John Minchillo, Associated Press
Fullscreen
14. Carlos Santana, 1B, 32: This will be a big test
14. Carlos Santana, 1B, 32: This will be a big test for the Indians, to see if ownership shells out big bucks to keep some of its prime talent, when it's been reluctant to spend lavishly in recent winters. The switch-hitting first baseman/DH is one of the cogs behind the franchise's renaissance. PREDICTION: Indians, 5Y, $80M  Kathy Willens, Associated Press
Fullscreen
15. Jonathan Lucroy, C, 31: He had a bit of a falloff
15. Jonathan Lucroy, C, 31: He had a bit of a falloff early this season with the Rangers, but found his groove again after a summer trade to the Rockies — a perk-up that came at the right time, given the limited supply of quality catchers on the market. Still, his WAR was down 6.1 since 2014. PREDICTION: Rockies, 3Y/$46M  David Zalubowski, Associated Press
Fullscreen
16. Alex Cobb, SP, 30: Another seeming Tommy John success
16. Alex Cobb, SP, 30: Another seeming Tommy John success story, he missed all of 2015 and almost all of 2016, before bouncing back in a big way in 2017. The strikeouts still are working their way back up, but there aren't many Nos. 2 or 3 starters available on the open market, if there are any. PREDICTION: Twins, 4Y/$56M  Chris O'Meara, Associated Press
Fullscreen
17. Welington Castillo, C, 31: The Orioles last winter
17. Welington Castillo, C, 31: The Orioles last winter made the tough choice to part ways with longtime fan favorite Matt Wieters and go in a different direction, and boy did it work out — probably too well, as Castillo, with his .813 OPS declined his $7 million option to take a swing at a big payday. PREDICTION: Orioles, 3Y/$33M  Julie Jacobson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
18. Neil Walker, 2B, 32: The guy known 'round these
18. Neil Walker, 2B, 32: The guy known 'round these parts as Don Kelly's brother-in-law, he's been one of the steadiest second basemen in baseball since the start of the decade. He took the qualifying offer last winter, but probably has his sights set on a multi-year contract this time around. PREDICTION: Rangers, 4Y/$53M  Morry Gash, AP
Fullscreen
19. Logan Morrison, 1B, 30: Folks have been waiting
19. Logan Morrison, 1B, 30: Folks have been waiting a long time for this guy to emerge as a big-time player, and it finally happened with the Rays in 2017, as he set career highs in homers (38), RBIs (85) and OPS (.868). Given it took eight years, you've gotta beware of the one-hit wonder possibility. PREDICTION: Red Sox, 3Y/$37M  Paul Beaty, Associated Press
Fullscreen
20. Todd Frazier, 3B, 32: Whoever loses out on Mike
20. Todd Frazier, 3B, 32: Whoever loses out on Mike Moustakas will view the “Todd Father” as the consolation prize, one who can slug with the best of them, and one who is an emotional leader, too. Just ask the Yankees, who would seem to be plenty open to discussions on retaining his services. PREDICTION: Yankees, 3Y/$39M  David Dermer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
21. Carlos Gonzalez, RF, 32: It seems like he’s been
21. Carlos Gonzalez, RF, 32: It seems like he’s been playing on a 20-year deal but it was only seven — and it's finished, making it probably that after all these years of trade rumors, he's finally leaving the Rockies. PREDICTION: Diamondbacks, 3Y/$48M  David Zalubowski, Associated Press
Fullscreen
22. Joe Smith, RP, 34: The relief market always is
22. Joe Smith, RP, 34: The relief market always is tricky, given the up-and-down nature of bullpen folks, from one year to the next. But this veteran right-hander is an exception, as steady as they come. PREDICTION: Nationals, 3Y/$23M  Tony Dejak, Associated Press
Fullscreen
23. Brandon Morrow, RP, 33: After five years of injuries,
23. Brandon Morrow, RP, 33: After five years of injuries, the right-hander finally had a healthy full season — and emerged as a serious force out of the Dodgers bullpen, even pitching in all seven World Series games. PREDICTION: Dodgers, 3Y/$21M  Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
Fullscreen
24. Michael Pineda, SP, 29: This is a tricky one, given
24. Michael Pineda, SP, 29: This is a tricky one, given he had Tommy John surgery this summer. Bad timing, since recovery is a year or more. But the right-hander showed flashes, and could be worth an incentive-laden gamble. PREDICTION: Royals, 2Y/$20M  Kathy Willens, Associated Press
Fullscreen
25. Yonder Alonso, 1B, 31: After years of relative
25. Yonder Alonso, 1B, 31: After years of relative anonymity, he broke out in a big way with the A's and Mariners, easily setting career highs in homers (28), RBIs (67) and OPS (.866). He slowed a bit down the stretch, however. PREDICTION: Angels, 4Y/$47M  Frank Franklin II, Associated Press
Fullscreen
26. Chris Iannetta, C, 35: He's been around forever.
26. Chris Iannetta, C, 35: He's been around forever. OK, really just 12 years. And it was Year No. 12 in which he posted one of his top offensive years. The Arizona desert sure agreed with him, to the tune of an .865 OPS. PREDICTION: Pirates, 3Y/$23M  Matt York, Associated Press
Fullscreen
27. Eduardo Nunez, IF, 30: He can play all over the
27. Eduardo Nunez, IF, 30: He can play all over the diamond (five positions in 2017, including third, second and short), and can hit while doing it. His .801 OPS was a career high, in a split season with the Giants and Red Sox. PREDICTION: Royals, 2Y/$21M  Winslow Townson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
28. Mike Minor, RP, 30: The Royals signed him in 2016,
28. Mike Minor, RP, 30: The Royals signed him in 2016, when he wasn't likely to pitch until 2017. The lefty became a reliever, and a darn good one (1.017 WHIP), convincing him to decline his half of a $10 million mutual option. PREDICTION: Giants, 3Y/$33M  Jim Mone, Associated Press
Fullscreen
29. CC Sabathia, SP, 37: If you were starting your
29. CC Sabathia, SP, 37: If you were starting your draft of this list last spring, the veteran left-hander wouldn't have been anywhere on it. But he seemed to find the fountain of youth, particularly during the postseason push. PREDICTION: Braves, 2Y/$26M  Eric Christian Smith, Associated Press
Fullscreen
30. Yusmeiro Petit, RP, 33: He's been a bit under the
30. Yusmeiro Petit, RP, 33: He's been a bit under the radar for several years, given the right-hander's spent most of his career out west. Fine time to have his best season, with a WHIP under 1.000 and 10 Ks per nine innings. PREDICTION: White Sox, 3Y/$18M  Kathy Willens, Associated Press
Fullscreen
36. Steve Cishek, RP, 31: If there's a deep area in
36. Steve Cishek, RP, 31: If there's a deep area in this market, it's relief pitching. Still, this right-hander has been super-steady for eight years. PREDICTION: Astros, 2Y/$17M  Steve Nesius, Associated Press
Fullscreen
31. Carlos Gomez, CF, 32: After signing a one-year
31. Carlos Gomez, CF, 32: After signing a one-year deal last offseason with the Rangers, he re-set his value with an .802 OPS, if not great defense. PREDICTION: Rangers, 2Y/$24M  Bruce Kluckhohn, Associated Press
Fullscreen
32. Matt Albers, RP, 35: The vet right-hander was great
32. Matt Albers, RP, 35: The vet right-hander was great for the Nationals (career-best 0.852 WHIP), but he's always been on the unpredictable side. PREDICTION: Rays, 2Y/$12M  Pablo Martinez Monsivais, Associated Press
Fullscreen
33. Mark Reynolds, 1B, 34: The .839 OPS was his best
33. Mark Reynolds, 1B, 34: The .839 OPS was his best since 2009; same with his RBIs (97). You wonder how much the Coors Field effect hurts his value. PREDICTION: Orioles, 2Y/$16M  Michael Owen Baker, Associated Press
Fullscreen
34. Jarrod Dyson, CF, 33: For a light hitter with a
34. Jarrod Dyson, CF, 33: For a light hitter with a .674 OPS, his WAR (2.6) this past year with the Mariners shows you just how good his defense is. PREDICTION: Mariners, 3Y/$25M  Elaine Thompson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
35. Hisashi Iwakuma, SP, 37: A shoulder injury forced
35. Hisashi Iwakuma, SP, 37: A shoulder injury forced the Mariners to decline the right-hander's $10 million option. He’ll still have suitors. PREDICTION: Mariners, 2Y/$21M  Elaine Thompson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
37. Tony Watson, RP, 32: As strong as the relief market
37. Tony Watson, RP, 32: As strong as the relief market is, it's not that deep on the left-handed side of things, good news for this fella. PREDICTION: Astros, 2Y/$16M  Matt Slocum, Associated Press
Fullscreen
38. Koji Uehara, RP, 43: Even approaching his mid-40s,
38. Koji Uehara, RP, 43: Even approaching his mid-40s, this right-hander remains a dynamite guy in the bullpen, at 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings. PREDICTION: Cardinals, 2Y/$15M  John Minchillo, Associated Press
Fullscreen
39. Pat Neshek, RP, 37: The veteran right-hander posts
39. Pat Neshek, RP, 37: The veteran right-hander posts a sub-1.000 WHIP just about anywhere he goes, even at Coors Field, which makes him quite marketable. PREDICTION: Blue Jays, 2Y/$15M  David Zalubowski, Associated Press
Fullscreen
40. Melky Cabrera, LF, 33: The veteran switch-hitter
40. Melky Cabrera, LF, 33: The veteran switch-hitter had a down year by his standards, but remains an affordable, appealing bat for a team on a budget. PREDICTION: Orioles, 2Y/$26M  Matt Marton, Associated Press
Fullscreen
41. Mitch Moreland, 1B, 32: He strikes out too much
41. Mitch Moreland, 1B, 32: He strikes out too much and doesn't get on base enough, but the power makes up for it, as does Gold Glove-caliber defense. PREDICTION: A's, 2Y/$17M  Michael Dwyer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
42. Jason Vargas, SP, 35: The four-year, $32 million
42. Jason Vargas, SP, 35: The four-year, $32 million deal from the Royals looked like an overpay by the Royals for the lefty. Seems about right, now. PREDICTION: White Sox, 3Y/$28M  Charlie Riedel, Associated Press
Fullscreen
43. Ah-seop Son, LF, 30: An 11-year star in Korea,
43. Ah-seop Son, LF, 30: An 11-year star in Korea, his .934 OPS in 2017 was second-best of his career. A good time to make the leap to the States. PREDICTION: Giants, 3Y/$20M  Ahn Young-joon, Associated Press
Fullscreen
44. Jose Bautista, RF, 37: Almost didn't make the list,
44. Jose Bautista, RF, 37: Almost didn't make the list, which would've been unfathomable a few years back. But a .674 OPS? That'll open some eyes. PREDICTION: Braves, 1Y/$15M  Tom Szczerbowski, Getty Images
Fullscreen
45. Yoshihisa Hirano, RP, 34: An elite closer in Japan,
45. Yoshihisa Hirano, RP, 34: An elite closer in Japan, the right-hander figures to be a strikeout machine here, given hitters' free-swinging ways. PREDICTION: Red Sox, 3Y/$24M  Matt Roberts, Getty Images
Fullscreen
46. Jake McGee, RP, 31: Solid for years with the Rays,
46. Jake McGee, RP, 31: Solid for years with the Rays, the lefty was awful his first season in Colorado, but fantastic this season. Good timing. PREDICTION: Rays, 2Y/$17M  David Zalubowski, Associated Press
Fullscreen
47. Brandon Phillips, 2B, 36: His defense isn't Gold
47. Brandon Phillips, 2B, 36: His defense isn't Gold Glove-caliber anymore, but he still can be a fine contributor on offense (13 homers, 60 RBIs). PREDICTION: Mets, 2Y/$23M  Charles Rex Arbogast, AP
Fullscreen
48. Curtis Granderson, OF, 37: The sun might be setting
48. Curtis Granderson, OF, 37: The sun might be setting on this career, but he’s got a few good years left, even if his Dodgers stint proved a bust. PREDICTION: Phillies, 1Y/$14M  Mark Tenally, Associated Press
Fullscreen
49. Carlos Beltran, DH, 41: His glove was given a “funeral”
49. Carlos Beltran, DH, 41: His glove was given a “funeral” by the Astros in 2017. He's just a DH, but a decent one — if he even wants to keep playing. PREDICTION: Astros, 1Y/$13M  Frank Franklin II, Associated Press
Fullscreen
50. Jaime Garcia, SP, 31: The summer trade to the Yankees
50. Jaime Garcia, SP, 31: The summer trade to the Yankees didn’t work out all that well, but he’s a lefty innings-eater in a market that lacks them. PREDICTION: A's, 2Y/$28M  David Dermer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
THE NEXT 100 (In alphabetical order) Fernando Abad,
THE NEXT 100 (In alphabetical order) Fernando Abad, RP; Alex Avila, C; Pedro Alvarez, 1B; Brett Anderson, SP; Andrew Bailey, RP; Tony Barnette, RP; Darwin Barney, UT; Matt Belisle, RP; Joaquin Benoit, RP; Gregor Blanco, OF; Jerry Blevins, RP; Peter Bourjos, OF; Clay Buchholz, SP; Trevor Cahill, RP; Andrew Cashner, SP; Jhoulys Chacin, SP; Tyler Chatwood, SP; Jesse Chavez, RP; Tyler Clippard, RP; Bartolo Colon, SP; Rajai Davis, OF; Jorge De La Rosa, RP; R.A. Dickey, SP; Stephen Drew, IF; Lucas Duda, 1B; Brian Duensing, RP; Zach Duke, RP; A.J. Ellis, C; Alcides Escobar, SS; Yunel Escobar, 3B; Andre Ethier, OF; Scott Feldman, SP; Doug Fister, SP; Yovani Gallardo, SP; Matt Garza, SP; Dillon Gee, RP; Conor Gillaspie, 3B; Miguel Gonzalez, SP; Luke Gregerson, RP; Jason Grilli, RP; Franklin Gutierrez, OF; J.J. Hardy, SS; Jeremy Hellickson, SP; David Hernandez, RP; Matt Holliday, DH; Nick Hundley, C; Tommy Hunter, RP; Austin Jackson, OF; John Jaso, 1B; Jon Jay, OF; Howie Kendrick, 2B; Brandon Kintzler, RP; John Lackey, SP; Adam Lind, 1B; Francisco Liriano, P; Boone Logan, RP; Cameron Maybin (pictured), OF; Dustin McGowan, RP; Tommy Milone, RP; Miguel Montero, C; Matt Moore, SP; Jason Motte, RP; Peter Moylan, RP; Mike Napoli, DH; Daniel Nava, OF; Juan Nicasio, RP; Ricky Nolasco, SP; Bud Norris, RP; Seung-Hwan Oh, RP; Mike Pelfrey, SP; Oliver Perez, RP; Glen Perkins, RP; Trevor Plouffe, 3B; Chad Qualls, RP; Ryan Raburn, UT; Colby Rasmus, OF; Jose Reyes, IF; Rene Rivera, C; Fernando Rodney, RP; Sergio Romo, RP; Adam Rosales, SS; Fernando Salas, RP; Anibal Sanchez, SP; Hector Santiago, SP; Michael Saunders, OF; Kevin Siegrist, RP; Seth Smith, OF; Craig Stammen, RP; Drew Storen, RP; Huston Street, RP; Ichiro Suzuki, OF; Anthony Swarzak, RP; Chris Tillman, SP; Carlos Torres, RP; Chase Utley, 2B; Danny Valencia, 1B; Hideaki Wakui, SP; Jayson Werth, OF; Matt Wieters, C; Chris B. Young, OF  Eric Christian Smith, Associated Press
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDIN 15 COMMENTMORE

    Baseball’s Hall of Fame has as part of its unique justice system a kind of appeals panel designed to correct earlier ballot mistakes and ensure no worthy player misses a Cooperstown plaque.

    The problem, as most detected Monday when old Detroit Tigers artist Lou Whitaker didn’t make the 10-player oversight list, is that the Hall of Fame’s quality-control agents need eye exams.

    This appellate court, as it were, is known as the Modern Era committee and consists of a so-far anonymous group of 16 people whose careers in baseball (players, front office, managers, a couple of media members, etc.) ostensibly qualify them to remedy any past injustices from the nearly 600-person writers’ ballot, which is the way most Hall of Fame players are selected for enshrinement.

    The Modern Era is part of a semi-regular review and this time focuses on players from the 1970s and 1980s. The group will meet next month at the Winter Meetings in Orlando, Fla., to decide which players, beyond those traditionally elected by writers in December and named in January, get plaques during next July’s lawn party at Cooperstown.

    More: Doug Mientkiewicz will manage Tigers affiliate Toledo Mud Hens

    The issue today isn’t with the Modern Era group that will convene at Orlando. It’s with a group known as the Historical Overview Committee of the Baseball Writers Association of America. This is the cast that decided this week’s 10 nominees. And this is the group that put together what looks, here and elsewhere, to be a flawed lineup in that Whitaker, not to mention another second baseman, Bobby Grich, are nowhere to be seen. The injustice of Whitaker falling from the 2001 writers ballot after he failed to get minimal votes is thus compounded. By the same body.

    It’s a hard omission to defend as 10 other baseball celebrities now get a second chance: Alan Trammell, Jack Morris, Steve Garvey, one-time Southfield star Ted Simmons, Dave Parker, Don Mattingly, Dale Murphy, Luis Tiant, and Tommy John, not to mention Marvin Miller, the lawyer who enabled players to enjoy the same free-market economy some Americans believe anyone other than athletes deserve.

    It’s a solid group. Most of the 10 got heavy HOF support for years but simply missed at getting 75-percent approval, which is the threshold for getting a Cooperstown plaque.

    The problem, locally and to a deep degree nationally, is that Whitaker is missing. Again. And no one can quite explain it, at least no one who looks at numbers and hard evidence and believes data counts.

    One of the ways in which Hall of Fame gold is assayed is WAR (wins above replacement), and here you find Whitaker at 74.9 WAR. If added to the 10 who made this week’s cut, Whitaker’s WAR is higher than any of the cast, Trammell included (70.4), and almost twice Garvey’s (37.9).

    Three national writers who crunch Hall of Fame numbers in historical perspective have all said Whitaker’s omission is essentially criminal: Jay Jaffe, of SI.com, who this year wrote a deep and penetrating study of players and their qualifications in “The Cooperstown Casebook,” as well as Keith Law, author of “Smart Baseball,” another numbers-intensive work published this year, and Dan Szymborski, whose mathematical insights have made him a regular with ESPN.com.

    What can safely be said today is that the disdain for Whitaker’s candidacy is not personal. He might not have charmed in the manner of some players during his 19 years in the big leagues, all with the Tigers. But charm, or lack thereof, isn’t much of a factor when it comes to Cooperstown, even if the public suspects otherwise.

    Whitaker has been hurt mainly by the times in which he played. He was with the Tigers from 1977-95 and, like Trammell, his stage was Detroit, before all games were regularly telecasted, before ESPN and the MLB Network had either reached full flower or even been conceived. There was no Internet helping to distill numbers. No national Twitter chatter to consolidate information and brighten spotlights.

    The Trammell-Whitaker double-play combo played in relative darkness, at least compared with today. And that was destined to hurt players whose numbers were not overpowering. Whitaker batted .276 for his career. He made five All-Star teams, won three Gold Gloves, and one Silver Slugger.

    Superficially, he is not a Cooperstown slam-dunk. Dig deeper into the numbers, and historical comparisons, especially with the help of today’s analytics, and you can make a compelling case for him, even an imperative. But not everyone has seen his candidacy the same way. Especially in the murkier times of 2001 when a heavy crowd of first-time stars hit the ballot and Whitaker got only 2.9 percent of the vote when 5 percent was required to return to the ballot.

    A relative voting accident, created by an overloaded ticket and a dearth of comparative numbers, blindsided Whitaker 17 years ago. It was the shunning of him this week that makes no sense. The Historical Overview Committee had every statistical nugget and historical prism through which to view Whitaker, and, for that matter, Grich.

    It was judgment that has not been explained and will not, in any instances I can imagine, be respected.

    As for those who found a seat on the 10-man docket that will be dissected in Orlando next month, good for them. And in most cases, they probably belong.

    Trammell might have the best of all shots. He played shortstop, impeccably, for 20 years. He batted .285, with 2,365 hits. He made six All-Star Games, three times finished in the top 10 on the Most Valuable Player ballot (and should have won in 1987), and probably because of his position and all-time ranking relative to position, he has a razor-thin edge on Whitaker.

    But that can be disputed, also. Whitaker had a higher OPS (789 to 768), hit 59 more home runs (244 to 185), and had four more career hits while playing one less season than Trammell.

    The point is, as Jaffe and Law and Szymborski all attest from their detached corners of the baseball world, the numbers all but mandate that the greatest double-play combination in baseball history should be in Cooperstown.

    That should have been a conclusion shared this week. By the Overview Committee. It didn’t have the power to induct. But it had the responsibility to offer a ballot option when a man’s career clearly called for it.

    lynn.henning@detroitnews.com

    Twitter.com/Lynn_Henning

    LINKEDIN 15 COMMENTMORE