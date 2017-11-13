The Tigers have signed right-handed reliever Mark Montgomery, 27, to a minor-league contract. (Photo: Mike Janes / Associated Press)

Orlando, Fla. — Get used to these kinds of signings; there’s going to be a bushel of them this off-season.

The Tigers have signed right-handed reliever Mark Montgomery, 27, to a minor-league contract.

Montgomery, who has never pitched in the major leagues, was 5-1 with a 2.43 ERA and 0.92 WHIP for the Cardinals’ Triple-A affiliate Memphis last season.

In seven minor league seasons, six in the Yankees system and five in Triple A, he’s posted a 22-11 record with a 2.35 ERA and 1.08 WHIP.

