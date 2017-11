Paws is a favorite attraction at TigerFest (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

Tickets for TigerFest go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Fans can call 866-66-TIGER or visit tigers.com/tigerfest. Tickets are $29 for adults and $15 for kids 12-and-under.

TigerFest will be held on Saturday, Jan. 27 at Comerica Park. A full list of players, coaches and alumni attending will be available in January. All fans attending will receive a free pair of TigerFest earmuffs.