Detroit — The Tigers, big-time sellers for the better part of a year, continue to have trade talks.

A source with knowledge of the Tigers discussions said Monday night they are discussing with “multiple clubs” a possible deal for veteran second baseman Ian Kinsler.

Jon Paul Morosi of mlb.com and Fox Sports said Monday on Twitter that the Tigers have been in talks with the Mets.

Al Avila, the Tigers general manager, has made clear the Tigers would trade Kinsler in an effort to help themselves with a swap as well as deliver Kinsler to a team that might be a better fit for his championship hopes in 2018.

Kinsler, 35, though, has said he would contentedly remain in Detroit and help with Avila’s rebuilding project should no deal eventuate. He won a Gold Glove in 2016, and is due $11 million in 2018, before becoming a free agent.

He could be moved before or during next month’s winter meetings.

The Tigers last summer shipped out Justin Verlander, J.D. Martinez, Justin Upton, Justin Wilson and Alex Avila as they recouped a bunch of prospects in kicking off the long-overdue rebuild.

Their farm system is in better shape, and they have the No. 1 overall pick in June’s draft.

