Detroit — So much for taking a year off.

Former Tigers manager Brad Ausmus has a new job with the Los Angeles Angels.

As reported by Jeff Fletcher, Angels beat writer for the Orange County Register, Ausmus will be announced as the special assistant to general manager Billy Eppler.

Ausmus had talked about taking a year off from managing after he interviewed for the Red Sox job, but this post with the Angels will allow him to stay connected to the game without the drudgery of having to travel to 81 road games.

Ausmus and Eppler are both San Diegans. Eppler was born and raised there. Ausmus lives there now.

