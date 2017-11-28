Projected 2018 Detroit Tigers Opening Day roster
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to see Tony Paul’s projected
Go through the gallery to see Tony Paul’s projected 2018 Opening Day roster for the Detroit Tigers.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
First base: Miguel Cabrera. Big concern here, as he'll
First base: Miguel Cabrera. Big concern here, as he'll be 35 -- approaching the sunset of his career, and he hasn't been fully healthy in quite some time. He's dealt with a back injury for months, and those are tough to fix. Not ideal, when he's owed $30 million a year for four years, then $32 million for two.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Second base: Dawel Lugo. This is a little bit of a
Second base: Dawel Lugo. This is a little bit of a flyer. He'll be just 23 in December, and making the jump from Double A. Acquired as the centerpiece of the J.D. Martinez trade with Arizona, his roster spot is tied to the assumption veteran Ian Kinsler and his $11-million salary will be dealt this winter.  Mike Janes, AP
Fullscreen
Shortstop: Dixon Machado. Another little surprise here,
Shortstop: Dixon Machado. Another little surprise here, though not a huge one. Jose Iglesias is due a decent raise from his $4-million salary, and will be a free agent next winter. So he's a solid trade candidate, especially now that Machado, 23, has come around with the bat, and proven smooth on defense.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Third base: Jeimer Candelario. In the roughest of seasons,
Third base: Jeimer Candelario. In the roughest of seasons, the big bright spot -- especially late in the year, as the Tigers tumbled from respectability -- as been the switch-hitter acquired in the Justin Wilson/Alex Avila trade with the Cubs. Candelario, 24 in November, can rake, but defense is a concern.  Duane Burleson, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Catcher: James McCann. The OPS is up more than 100
Catcher: James McCann. The OPS is up more than 100 points -- as well as against right-handed pitching, significant progress that'll be even more important next year as the platoon with a lefty-hitting catcher isn't likely an option. McCann, 27, also continues to improve on defense, especially in pitch-framing.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Left field: Mikie Mahtook. His acquisition in January
Left field: Mikie Mahtook. His acquisition in January registered barely a blip, and early on, fans still were lamenting the trade of Cameron Maybin. But Mahtook, 28 in November, quickly won over the fans with his pop and enthusiasm. Left field was his least-played outfield position, but the lone open spot.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Center field: JaCoby Jones. This still could be some
Center field: JaCoby Jones. This still could be some wishful thinking. The Tigers desperately want Jones, 25, to be their center fielder of the future. The athleticism and defense are so impressive, but he's gotta hit, at least a little, and that'll require hitting right-handed pitching and curveballs.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Right field: Nick Castellanos. He lengthened his name
Right field: Nick Castellanos. He lengthened his name (Nicholas), and with it, his production numbers, setting career-highs in home runs and RBIs. A big step forward to the plate, but some regression on defense at third -- which is why Castellanos, 26 in March, is heading to right field. An adventure awaits.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Designated hitter: Victor Martinez. He's entering the
Designated hitter: Victor Martinez. He's entering the final year of his contract, due $18 million, and almost certainly the final year of his fine career. The Tigers would prefer he retire, but they're too classy to push it. And Martinez, 39 in December, wants back, if doctors clear him after heart surgery.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Starting pitcher: Michael Fulmer, RH. Probably no side
Starting pitcher: Michael Fulmer, RH. Probably no side plumbing gigs this winter for Fulmer, who recently had season-ending elbow surgery -- surgery that probably should've been explored weeks ago. Still, Fulmer, 25 in March, is due back for spring training and looks to be the guy Al Avila will build around.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Starting pitcher: Jordan Zimmermann, RH. Bad news as
Starting pitcher: Jordan Zimmermann, RH. Bad news as the Tigers try to get a payroll under control, as his contract is backloaded -- and now bumps to $24 million the last three years. Best-case scenario: Zimmerman, 31, rebounds, has a good-enough first half, and Al Avila finds a sucker to take his contract.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Starting pitcher: Daniel Norris, LH. It's not a make-or-break
Starting pitcher: Daniel Norris, LH. It's not a make-or-break year for Norris, but it'll be a big one nonetheless. Norris, 25, in April, has ace-type stuff, as most MLB experts insist, but it's the mental side of the game that gets him -- i.e., limiting the big innings. Staying healthy would help, too.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Starting pitcher: Matt Boyd, LH. Daniel Norris was
Starting pitcher: Matt Boyd, LH. Daniel Norris was the headliner in the 2015 trade with the Blue Jays, but Boyd steadily has impressed the Tigers' front office. He still gives up way too many hits, but Boyd, 27 in February, has been buoyed by a midseason delivery change, and less reliance on his change-up.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Starting pitcher: Buck Farmer, RH. As the Tigers enter
Starting pitcher: Buck Farmer, RH. As the Tigers enter the rebuilding phase, they must look at Farmer as Exhibit A why you must be cautious about rushing prospects to the major leagues. He was rushed in 2014 and Farmer, 27 in February, has been super slow to develop. But they need a fifth starter, so he's it.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Relief pitcher: Shane Greene, RH. The Tigers clearly
Relief pitcher: Shane Greene, RH. The Tigers clearly got the worst end of the three-team trade (Yankees' Didi Gregorius, Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray), but Greene, who'll be 29 in November, still has plenty of upside, as he's proven since taking over the closer's role. A 2.2 WAR (and counting) isn't shabby.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Relief pitcher: Alex Wilson, RH. A tough finish to
Relief pitcher: Alex Wilson, RH. A tough finish to a tough season for Wilson, who suffered a broken leg earlier in the month. He regressed quite a bit from his first two seasons as a Tiger, and Detroit will need a nice bounceback from Wilson, 31 in November, to keep the bullpen somewhat respectable.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Relief pitcher: Joe Jimenez, RH. As the youth movement
Relief pitcher: Joe Jimenez, RH. As the youth movement hits full speed, Jimenez, 23 in January, is among the most-exciting arms to watch, even if a debut season wasn't much to write home about. The fastball is electric, but the secondary stuff has to improve. He's got Bruce Rondon talent, but a better head.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Relief pitcher: Blaine Hardy, LH. The Tigers are likely
Relief pitcher: Blaine Hardy, LH. The Tigers are likely to feature three left-handers in their bullpen at times next season, and Hardy, 31 in March, will be the veteran of the bunch. This was a year to forget for Hardy, as it was for so many Tigers, but he's not far removed from a 70-appearance solid 2015.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Relief pitcher: Daniel Stumpf, LH. Was a tricky choice
Relief pitcher: Daniel Stumpf, LH. Was a tricky choice here, given the Tigers have other options, like Kyle Ryan or Chad Bell. But Stumpf, a Rule-5 pickup in December who will be 27 in January, acquitted himself quite nicely after coming over from the Royals. Still, the strike-throwing has to improve a lot.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Relief pitcher: Warwick Saupold, RH. Here's another
Relief pitcher: Warwick Saupold, RH. Here's another spot that could be up for grabs, with other right-handers like Drew VerHagen, Grayson Long and maybe even Bryan Garcia expected to get extended looks in spring training. But Saupold, 28 in January, wins out, if not other reasons than loyalty and experience.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Relief pitcher: Jairo Labourt, LH. Bet ya didn't know
Relief pitcher: Jairo Labourt, LH. Bet ya didn't know he also was part of that 2015 trade with the Blue Jays that also netted the Tigers Daniel Norris and Matt Boyd for David Price. Labourt, 24 in March, quickly rose through the Tigers system this season, from Single-A Lakeland to Detroit. So he's a keeper.  Duane Burleson, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Backup catcher: John Hicks. This is a tough one, because
Backup catcher: John Hicks. This is a tough one, because it kind of hinges on whether Victor Martinez retires. If he does, Hicks, 28, then becomes a candidate to be the designated hitter, and the Tigers could look to another catching option -- like Greyson Greiner, or another cheap Alex Avila reunion.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Backup infielder: Omar Infante. This is a wild card.
Backup infielder: Omar Infante. This is a wild card. He hasn't been much of a player since leaving the Tigers for that big payday with the Royals, but Infante, 36 in December, had a decent season at Triple-A Toledo, banging out 138 hits. He's cheap, and if he doesn't mind a rebuilding team, why not?  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Backup outfielder: Alex Presley. Here's another cheap
Backup outfielder: Alex Presley. Here's another cheap veteran who could help bring the kids along, while also giving the Tigers another legitimate player. At 32, Presley can play all three outfield spots, and shows he's still got something in that bat, too, with a .779 OPS in 247 plate appearances as a Tiger.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Utilityman: Andrew Romine. The situation with Romine
Utilityman: Andrew Romine. The situation with Romine will tell you just how cheap the Tigers plan to go. He's arbitration-eligible and could get a raise to more than $2 million, and he's a free agent after next season. So they could nontender him, but the bet is Romine, 32 in December, sticks around a bit.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
ON THE FRINGE: RP Chad Bell (pictured), RP Bryan Garcia,
ON THE FRINGE: RP Chad Bell (pictured), RP Bryan Garcia, C Greyson Greiner, RP Grayson Long, RP Kyle Ryan, RP Drew VerHagen.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
LONG SHOTS: SP Beau Burrows (pictured), RP Mark Ecker,
LONG SHOTS: SP Beau Burrows (pictured), RP Mark Ecker, SP Kyle Funkhouser, OF Mike Gerber, RP Bruce Rondon, OF Christin Stewart.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDIN 2 COMMENTMORE

    The last three months of the Detroit Tigers season was part freefall, part frenzy.

    Those went hand-in-hand, as the Tigers shipped stars to contenders for prospects, diving headfirst into a rebuild while also plummeting in the standings, finishing with 98 losses and the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft.

    The wheeling and dealing likely isn’t over yet.

    Veteran second baseman Ian Kinsler is on CBS Sports’ list of top 10 trade candidates outside of Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton.

    Kinsler, 35, hit just .236 last season with a .725 OPS, but he still swatted 22 home runs and stole 14 bases. He’s also just a season removed from winning a Gold Glove. He’s already popped up in trade rumors this offseason, with “multiple clubs” interested.

    “The Tigers committed to a rebuild this season, most notably trading away Justin Verlander, and also others like Justin Upton, Justin Wilson, Alex Avila, and J.D. Martinez,” Mike Axisa of CBS Sports writes. “Ian Kinsler, who will be a free agent next winter, is one of the few veterans still in Detroit, though I can’t imagine that’ll last much longer.

    Axisa calls Kinsler’s age and 2017 struggles “a scary combination,” but “given his track record, a one-year gamble at $11 million isn’t the craziest move in the world for a contender looking for second base help.”

    Axisa listed the Los Angeles Angels, Toronto Blue Jays, Milwaukee Brewers, Arizona Diamondbacks, San Francisco Giants and New York Mets as possible suitors for Kinsler’s services.

    LINKEDIN 2 COMMENTMORE