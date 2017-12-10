Tigers' Alan Trammell makes Hall of Fame
Detroit Tigers' Alan Trammell waves to the crowd in
Detroit Tigers' Alan Trammell waves to the crowd in the 10th inning as he comes up to bat against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, Sept. 29, 1996, in Detroit. Trammell announced his retirement following the game.  DUANE BURLESON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Detroit Tigers' shortstop Alan Trammell turns the double
Detroit Tigers' shortstop Alan Trammell turns the double play over the sliding Orioles Phil Bradley in the third inning of their Saturday night, July 1, 1989 game at the Memorial Stadium, Baltimore.  Jason Lee, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Detroit Tigers Alan Trammell jumps to gain some altitude
Detroit Tigers Alan Trammell jumps to gain some altitude avoiding a collision with Toronto's Rick Bosetti during a second base double play in the third inning at Tiger Stadium in Detroit, July 4, 1978.  Dale Atkins, AP
Alan Trammell puts the Detroit Tigers on the scoreboard
Alan Trammell puts the Detroit Tigers on the scoreboard with a two-run homer in the first inning of World Series game four against San Diego Padres at Tiger Stadium Saturday, Oct. 13, 1984 in Detroit.  Rusty Kennedy, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Minnesota Twins Dan Gladden (32) prepares to slide
Minnesota Twins Dan Gladden (32) prepares to slide into second as Detroit Tigers shortstop Alan Trammell reaches for the throw from the catcher for the third out in the first inning on Saturday, Oct. 10, 1987 at Detroit.  Peter Southwick, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Detroit Tigers shortstop Alan Trammell goes to his
Detroit Tigers shortstop Alan Trammell goes to his left to snare a ground ball during the 1984 World Series game against the San Diego Padres in San Diego.  AP
Detroit Tigers' shortstop Alan Trammell is pictured
Detroit Tigers' shortstop Alan Trammell is pictured during game action in the World Series against the San Diego Padres at Tiger Stadium in Detroit, Oct. 1984.  AP
Tigers shortstop Alan Trammell runs for a base during
Tigers shortstop Alan Trammell runs for a base during a game.  Otto Greule Jr, Getty Images
Former Detroit Tigers double play duo Alan Trammell
Former Detroit Tigers double play duo Alan Trammell (L) and Lou Wittaker (R) reunite during a post game ceremony after the last game ever at Detroit's Tiger Stadium, against the Kansas City Royals, 27 September 1999. The Tigers have played at this location since 1901 when they became a charter member of the American League, and will begin play at a new park in downtown Detroit next season. The Tigers defeated the Royals, 8-2.  JEFF KOWALSKY, AFP/Getty Images
Alan Trammell, manager of the Detroit Tigers, laughs
Alan Trammell, manager of the Detroit Tigers, laughs at a comment made by Tigers Coach Kirk Gibson during workouts at Tigertown on February 23, 2003 in Lakeland, Florida.  Rick Stewart, Getty Images
Home plate umpire Gary Cederstrom, left, ejects Detroit
Home plate umpire Gary Cederstrom, left, ejects Detroit Tigers manager Alan Trammel, right, as Tigers batter Rondell White looks on in the ninth inning of the Tigers' 10-8 loss to the Colorado Rockies in an interleague contest in Denver on Sunday, July 4, 2004. Trammel was arguing a called strike three on Tigers batter Carlos Guillen, who was also tossed from the contest.  DAVID ZALUBOWSKI, AP
Alan Trammell throws to first base during a game in
Alan Trammell throws to first base during a game in the 1986 season against the California Angels at Anaheim Stadium in Anaheim, California.  Rick Stewart, Getty Images
Alan Trammell looks on during a game in the 1986 season
Alan Trammell looks on during a game in the 1986 season against the California Angels at Anaheim Stadium in Anaheim, California.  Rick Stewart, Getty Images
Alan Trammell bats during a game in the 1990 season
Alan Trammell bats during a game in the 1990 season against the California Angels at Anaheim Stadium in Anaheim, California.  Stephen Dunn, Getty Images
Alan Trammell bats during a game in the 1990 season
Alan Trammell bats during a game in the 1990 season against the Chicago White Sox at Comiskey Park in Chicago, Illinois.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
Former Detroit Tigers player Alan Trammell speaks to
Former Detroit Tigers player Alan Trammell speaks to the fans during the celebration of the 30th Anniversary of the 1984 World Series Championship team prior to the game against the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park on June 30, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan.  Leon Halip, Getty Images
    Detroit — It’s been 12,111 days since thousands of delirious Detroit fans stormed the field at old Tiger Stadium, ripping up the grass and celebrating alongside their world champion heroes.

    Tiger Stadium, as we knew it, is long gone now, soon to be replaced by a sparkling, new-age, youth-athletic facility. Some of those 1984 Tigers are gone, too.

    But that team, oh that special team, has never been forgotten, locally much more than nationally.

    On Sunday night, Tigers fans and members of that team, alike, finally got their chance to toast those “Bless You Boys” once again, with news that Alan Trammell and Jack Morris, decades removed from the last time they played in a major-league game, finally are Baseball Hall-of-Famers.

    The 16-member Modern Era Hall of Fame committee made it official at the winter meetings in Disney, with Morris receiving 14 votes and Trammell 13.

    Next July, they’ll become the first Tigers players since Hal Newhouser in 1992 to enter Cooperstown with a Tiger cap on the plaque.

    More:Henning: Twin pillars of '84 Tigers team get due Hall call

    “Oh, that is great news. You’re the first one to tell me,” Tom Brookens said, while out on a Sunday drive. “You made my day, I want to tell you. I couldn’t be happier.

    “I’ll have to give them a call and give them a blast — ‘Oh, now they’re letting anybody in there.’ (Laughs.) I’ll have to call them and give them the works.

    “I think the world of both of those guys.”

    Several members of the Tigers front office issued statements of congratulations Sunday, including:

    Al Avila, general manager: “I can’t think of any two players more deserving of this honor than Tram and Jack. These two Tigers greats played an integral role on the 1984 World Series championship team.”

    Al Kaline, 1980 Hall-of-Famer and Tigers adviser: “Playing for the Tigers was truly a privilege and to go into the Hall of Fame as a Tiger is a milestone that I am thrilled to now share with both of them. I am honored that they will join those who wear the Olde English ‘D’ in Cooperstown.”

    Willie Horton, Detroit native and Tigers adviser: “Having been a part of the Tigers and this city for many years, I have been able to witness the impact that Tram and Jack have had not only on the game of baseball but in the city of Detroit. It is a celebrated addition to our rich history to have them properly recognized for their contributions.”

    Trammell, 59, grew up in Southern California, Morris, 62 in St. Paul — having arrived in Detroit via the same draft, Trammell a second-round pick and Morris a fifth-rounder in 1976.

    More:Double play: Tigers' Alan Trammell, Jack Morris make Hall of Fame

    Trammell never left as a player, spending his entire 20-year career with the Tigers. Morris spent most of his career with the Tigers, the legendary “winningest pitcher of the 1980s.” They were two of the stars of the 1984 World Series-champion Tigers, and while Morris went on to win two more titles, with the Twins and Blue Jays, Tigers fans claim him as their own.

    “I got lucky whenever I came up,” said former Tigers closer Mike Henneman, a rookie in 1987, the other year in the 1980s the Tigers made the playoffs. “You walk in and see those two, you’re like, OK, — and Lou (Whitaker) — the foundation is there. Jack on days he pitched would say, ‘Henny, don’t even go to the bullpen today.’ I would go, ‘OK.’

    “And Tram was my locker mate. He was a father figure. ... He came up to me in spring training (in 1987) and said, ‘Hey, Henny, how you doing? Good luck.’ And he almost was bending over to a certain degree, a respect type of deal. And I was thinking, maybe I should just kneel. Give me a break. I’m a stinking rookie, oh heavens.

    “Two class acts, and this right now is just beautiful. It shoulda happened a long damn time ago.

    “People that have never put on a pair of major-league spikes have no clue what these two have done for the game.”

    Morris and Trammell both lasted the full 15 years on the baseball writers’ ballots, with Morris coming the closest in that process.

    More:What they’re saying about Alan Trammell, Jack Morris

    It turns out, getting in front of a committee of so many peers — there were six Hall-of-Famers who starred in the 1980s on the Modern Era committee — was just what they needed to finally get their day, or more appropriately their due, as former teammates insisted.

    Morris never won a Cy Young, Trammell never won an MVP (though most would say he got jobbed in 1987), but their careers stack up to so many others in Cooperstown, and the committee saw as much Sunday.

    Tigers' Jack Morris makes Hall of Fame
    Jack Morris, pitcher for the Detroit Tigers, is shown
    Jack Morris, pitcher for the Detroit Tigers, is shown on March 3, 1978.  ASSOCIATED PRESS
    Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Morris delivers the first
    Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Morris delivers the first pitch of the 1981 All Star game to Philadelphia Phillies Pete Rose on Sunday, August 9, 1981 in Cleveland. Home Plate umpire is Bill Haller.  ASSOCIATED PRESS
    Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Morris leaps in the air
    Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Morris leaps in the air after striking out Ron Kittle in the ninth inning for a no-hitter against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Ill., Saturday, April 7, 1984.  CHARLES BENNETT, ASSOCIATED PRESS
    Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Morris delivers against
    Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Morris delivers against the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the 1984 World Series at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, Oct. 9, 1984. The Tigers won 3-2.  AP
    Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Morris delivers against
    Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Morris delivers against the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the 1984 World Series at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, Oct. 9, 1984. The Tigers won 3-2.  AP
    Detroit Tigers Jack Morris pitching against the New
    Detroit Tigers Jack Morris pitching against the New York Yankees Monday, June 27, 1988 in New York.  Mark Lennihan, ASSOCIATED PRESS
    Jack Morris (47) of the Detroit Tigers winds up for
    Jack Morris (47) of the Detroit Tigers winds up for a pitch during a game in 1989 at Tiger Stadium in Detroit, Michigan.  Rick Stewart, Getty Images
    Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Morris throws during the
    Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Morris throws during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Memorial Stadium in Baltimore Wednesday, Sept. 12, 1990. (AP Photo/Edwin M. Remsberg)  Edwin M. Remsberg, ASSOCIATED PRESS
    Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Morris throws during the
    Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Morris throws during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Memorial Stadium in Baltimore Wednesday, Sept. 12, 1990.  Edwin M. Remsberg, ASSOCIATED PRESS
    Minnesota Twins starter Jack Morris (47) fires a pitch
    Minnesota Twins starter Jack Morris (47) fires a pitch in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first game of the American League Championship series in Minneapolis, Minn., Tuesday night, Oct. 8, 1991.  MARK DUNCAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
    Minnesota Twins pitcher Jack Morris celebrates after
    Minnesota Twins pitcher Jack Morris celebrates after the Twins won the World Series championship against the Atlanta Braves in Minneapolis, Minn., Sunday, Oct. 26, 1991. Morris was named Most Valuable Player of the series. Minnesota won 1-0 in the 10 inning.  MARK DUNCAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
    The Minnesota Twins Jack Morris lets out a yell as
    The Minnesota Twins Jack Morris lets out a yell as he heads to the dugout after his teammates turned a double play on the Atlanta Braves to get him out of the eighth inning of Game 7 of the World Series, Sunday, Oct. 27, 1991, Minneapolis, Minn.  Jim Mone, ASSOCIATED PRESS
    Tiger great, pitcher Jack Morris during batting practice
    Tiger great, pitcher Jack Morris during batting practice before game 3. MLB World Series, Detroit Tigers vs. San Francisco Giants, game 3, at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan on October 27, 2012.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Former Tigers pitcher and 1984 World Series Champion,
    Former Tigers pitcher and 1984 World Series Champion, Jack Morris, threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Tuesday’s game Photos are of game three of the American League Championship Series between the Detroit Tigers and the New York Yankees at Comerica Park in Detroit, October 16, 2012.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Detroit Tigers' Jack Morris pouring champagne on team
    Detroit Tigers' Jack Morris pouring champagne on team president Jack Campbell, right, and manager Sparky Anderson, as Campbell he takes a congratulatory phone call from President Ronald Reagan, after the Tigers defeated the San Deigo Padres to win the World Series, in Detroit. Hall of Fame manager Sparky Anderson died Thursday, Nov. 4, 2010 in Thousand Oaks, Calif. He was 76.  Anonymous, ASSOCIATED PRESS
    DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 16: Former Detroit Tigers pitcher
    DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 16: Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Morris gestures towards home plate prior to throwing out the ceremonial first pitch against the New York Yankees during game three of the American League Championship Series at Comerica Park on October 16, 2012 in Detroit, Michigan.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
    Minnesota Twins' Jack Morris throws against the Atlanta
    Minnesota Twins' Jack Morris throws against the Atlanta Braves during first inning of Game 7 of the baseball World Series in Minneapolis. Morris made one of the most memorable starts in baseball history by dominating for 10 innings against the upstart Braves.  Jim Mone, AP
      “George Brett (on the committee), obviously he had to face Morris and saw Trammell, and we beat them (in the ALCS) in ‘84, played against them throughout the ‘80s when we were really good and the Royals were really good,” said Dan Petry, the Tigers’ 1B starter to Morris’ 1A in 1984. “I think it would be great if my peers actually thought I should be in the Hall of Fame, the people I faced, the people I played with and against. Man, that would mean a whole heck of a lot.”

      Every former Tiger The News spoke to Sunday night was thrilled for Trammell and Morris, but also disappointed that Lou Whitaker, 60, Trammell’s longtime double-play partner, isn’t getting the same recognition. He lasted only one year on the writers’ ballot — he fell off because he didn’t even get the 5 percent necessary to get a second look — and then didn’t make it onto this year’s 10-person Modern Era ballot. “Total (bleep),” Henneman said. Given the outcry, locally and nationally, Whitaker likely will be on the ballot in two years, when the Modern Era committee reconvenes.

      Until then, the former Tigers will celebrate the two who will be enshrined in July, joining their legendary manager, Sparky Anderson, as the lone members of the 1984 World Series team in Cooperstown.

      More:Tigers will retire Alan Trammell’s 3, Jack Morris’ 47

      “Jack was a bulldog. He battled all the time,” said Lance Parrish, his longtime catcher. “He didn’t want to come out of games, and I appreciated the fact that when he went out there, he viewed that game as his game. He didn’t want anybody else coming in. He was fun to catch. Now, every once in a while, he’d lose his mind and we had to reel him back in, but once we did and got him focused, he was good to go.

      “And Tram was just, he was steady, consistent. I had the good fortune of watching him and Lou work together for a number of years.

      “It’s certainly nice to finally have a couple Hall-of-Famers, where we can now say we’re a part of that. It’s very special.”

      In Morris and Trammell, you had two different personalities — the gruff, mustachioed bulldog in Morris, and the genial, clean-shaven gentleman in Trammell. As the debate swirled and intensified around their Hall-of-Fame credentials over the years, Trammell had the support of the new-age sabermetric crowd, and Morris was a fan of the old guard.

      But both were undisputed gamers. Both were Detroit.

      And, now, both, at long last, are Hall-of-Famers.

      “I just saw it on the news,” said John Grubb, one of several contributing utility players on that 1984 team.

      “We’ve been saying for a long time, when’s that gonna happen? I don’t know anybody that was any better than Alan Trammell and Lou Whitaker, and as far as Jack, Jack Morris, I’d say, was the most-competitive pitcher. The guy I’d want on the mound.

      “Probably like the rest of the people from Detroit, I kept thinking, when will they finally get in? I’m happy for the people in Detroit. I know they’re tickled for Alan and Jack.”

      tpaul@detroitnews.com

      twitter.com/tonypaul1984

