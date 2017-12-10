Tigers' Alan Trammell makes Hall of Fame
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Detroit Tigers' Alan Trammell waves to the crowd in
Detroit Tigers' Alan Trammell waves to the crowd in the 10th inning as he comes up to bat against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, Sept. 29, 1996, in Detroit. Trammell announced his retirement following the game.  DUANE BURLESON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers' shortstop Alan Trammell turns the double
Detroit Tigers' shortstop Alan Trammell turns the double play over the sliding Orioles Phil Bradley in the third inning of their Saturday night, July 1, 1989 game at the Memorial Stadium, Baltimore.  Jason Lee, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers Alan Trammell jumps to gain some altitude
Detroit Tigers Alan Trammell jumps to gain some altitude avoiding a collision with Toronto's Rick Bosetti during a second base double play in the third inning at Tiger Stadium in Detroit, July 4, 1978.  Dale Atkins, AP
Fullscreen
Alan Trammell puts the Detroit Tigers on the scoreboard
Alan Trammell puts the Detroit Tigers on the scoreboard with a two-run homer in the first inning of World Series game four against San Diego Padres at Tiger Stadium Saturday, Oct. 13, 1984 in Detroit.  Rusty Kennedy, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fullscreen
Minnesota Twins Dan Gladden (32) prepares to slide
Minnesota Twins Dan Gladden (32) prepares to slide into second as Detroit Tigers shortstop Alan Trammell reaches for the throw from the catcher for the third out in the first inning on Saturday, Oct. 10, 1987 at Detroit.  Peter Southwick, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers shortstop Alan Trammell goes to his
Detroit Tigers shortstop Alan Trammell goes to his left to snare a ground ball during the 1984 World Series game against the San Diego Padres in San Diego.  AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers' shortstop Alan Trammell is pictured
Detroit Tigers' shortstop Alan Trammell is pictured during game action in the World Series against the San Diego Padres at Tiger Stadium in Detroit, Oct. 1984.  AP
Fullscreen
Tigers shortstop Alan Trammell runs for a base during
Tigers shortstop Alan Trammell runs for a base during a game.  Otto Greule Jr, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Former Detroit Tigers double play duo Alan Trammell
Former Detroit Tigers double play duo Alan Trammell (L) and Lou Wittaker (R) reunite during a post game ceremony after the last game ever at Detroit's Tiger Stadium, against the Kansas City Royals, 27 September 1999. The Tigers have played at this location since 1901 when they became a charter member of the American League, and will begin play at a new park in downtown Detroit next season. The Tigers defeated the Royals, 8-2.  JEFF KOWALSKY, AFP/Getty Images
Fullscreen
Alan Trammell, manager of the Detroit Tigers, laughs
Alan Trammell, manager of the Detroit Tigers, laughs at a comment made by Tigers Coach Kirk Gibson during workouts at Tigertown on February 23, 2003 in Lakeland, Florida.  Rick Stewart, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Home plate umpire Gary Cederstrom, left, ejects Detroit
Home plate umpire Gary Cederstrom, left, ejects Detroit Tigers manager Alan Trammel, right, as Tigers batter Rondell White looks on in the ninth inning of the Tigers' 10-8 loss to the Colorado Rockies in an interleague contest in Denver on Sunday, July 4, 2004. Trammel was arguing a called strike three on Tigers batter Carlos Guillen, who was also tossed from the contest.  DAVID ZALUBOWSKI, AP
Fullscreen
Alan Trammell throws to first base during a game in
Alan Trammell throws to first base during a game in the 1986 season against the California Angels at Anaheim Stadium in Anaheim, California.  Rick Stewart, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Alan Trammell looks on during a game in the 1986 season
Alan Trammell looks on during a game in the 1986 season against the California Angels at Anaheim Stadium in Anaheim, California.  Rick Stewart, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Alan Trammell bats during a game in the 1990 season
Alan Trammell bats during a game in the 1990 season against the California Angels at Anaheim Stadium in Anaheim, California.  Stephen Dunn, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Alan Trammell bats during a game in the 1990 season
Alan Trammell bats during a game in the 1990 season against the Chicago White Sox at Comiskey Park in Chicago, Illinois.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Former Detroit Tigers player Alan Trammell speaks to
Former Detroit Tigers player Alan Trammell speaks to the fans during the celebration of the 30th Anniversary of the 1984 World Series Championship team prior to the game against the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park on June 30, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan.  Leon Halip, Getty Images
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    1 LINKEDIN 17 COMMENTMORE

    They together helped deliver Detroit’s last baseball championship in 1984, and now Alan Trammell and Jack Morris are headed to baseball’s Hall of Fame.

    Trammell, a magnificently polished shortstop and sturdy hitter, joined Morris, a furious right-handed starter, when they were announced Sunday evening as winners following a vote by the Modern Era Committee. They will be enshrined in July at Cooperstown, New York.

    Trammell is the first career Tigers player since Al Kaline in 1980 to be installed within a baseball sanctuary considered to be the most prestigious of all such halls of fame. Trammell and Morris were among nine players appraised by the Modern Era Committee, a 16-person group assigned to review elite players whose careers factored heavily in a span from 1970-87. Other players considered were Dale Murphy, Dave Parker, Don Mattingly, Steve Garvey, Luis Tiant, and Tommy John, as well as Southfield native Ted Simmons. Marvin Miller, the lawyer who helped make the players’ union a dynamic force in sports commerce, was also considered.

    Trammell and Morris were the only two elected Sunday.

    "Playing for the Tigers was truly a privilege and to go into the Hall of Fame as a Tiger is a milestone that I am thrilled to now share with both of them," Tigers great Al Kaline said. "I am honored that they will join those who wear the Olde English ‘D’ in Cooperstown.”

    Trammell won Sunday for the simple fact his case was so compelling. He had a marvelous 20 seasons that compared neatly with another shortstop who five years ago crashed Cooperstown: Barry Larkin.

    Trammell’s two-way excellence was enhanced by his consistency. He was a seamless, if unspectacular, defender. He had an average throwing arm. But he positioned himself in model fashion, often squaring up a ground ball, scooping it smoothly into his glove, and in one graceful over-the-top throw delivering a near-perfect throw to first. Thousands of times he made such plays, appearing almost mechanical in his fielding sequence and efficiency of motion.

    He could also hit. Trammell’s best season was 1987, when he batted .343, slammed 28 home runs, and somehow missed winning the American League’s Most Valuable Player trophy. He lost that year to Blue Jays slugger George Bell, who had a blazing first half and whose soft finish seemed not to be noticed by voters who made Bell the choice over Trammell.

    Morris had come closer than Trammell during his 15 years on the Hall of Fame docket. He got as much as 67.7 percent of the vote, with 75 percent required for election.

    Morris’ case was strong: He won 254 games during his 18 seasons, 14 of which were spent with the Tigers.

    And while his 3.90 ERA is the highest of any Hall of Fame pitcher, and his career strikeouts (2,478 in 3,824 innings) were no greater than 34th on the all-time list, his overall luster and durability, helped by his ace-like mastery for two World Series-winning teams, made him a victor Sunday when the Modern Era voters convened at Lake Buena Vista, Fla., scene of this week’s Winter Meetings.

    Those arguing his case had been passionate about Morris, with particular emphasis on his 1991 World Series virtuoso in which he threw a 10-inning masterpiece, with the Twins winning in the 10th, 1-0, to nip the Braves for the world championship.

    “Having been a part of the Tigers and this city for many years, I have been able to witness the impact that Tram and Jack have had not only on the game of baseball, but in the city of Detroit," said former Tigers outfielder Willie Horton. "It is a celebrated addition to our rich history to have them properly recognized for their contributions.”

    Trammell’s and Morris’ triumphs were perhaps bittersweet for some Tigers followers, as well as for those who insist Trammell’s double-play partner, Lou Whitaker, is every bit as worthy of induction as Trammell, and who even more has been slighted by past votes.

    Tigers' Jack Morris makes Hall of Fame
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Jack Morris, pitcher for the Detroit Tigers, is shown
    Jack Morris, pitcher for the Detroit Tigers, is shown on March 3, 1978.  ASSOCIATED PRESS
    Fullscreen
    Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Morris delivers the first
    Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Morris delivers the first pitch of the 1981 All Star game to Philadelphia Phillies Pete Rose on Sunday, August 9, 1981 in Cleveland. Home Plate umpire is Bill Haller.  ASSOCIATED PRESS
    Fullscreen
    Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Morris leaps in the air
    Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Morris leaps in the air after striking out Ron Kittle in the ninth inning for a no-hitter against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Ill., Saturday, April 7, 1984.  CHARLES BENNETT, ASSOCIATED PRESS
    Fullscreen
    Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Morris delivers against
    Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Morris delivers against the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the 1984 World Series at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, Oct. 9, 1984. The Tigers won 3-2.  AP
    Fullscreen
    Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Morris delivers against
    Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Morris delivers against the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the 1984 World Series at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, Oct. 9, 1984. The Tigers won 3-2.  AP
    Fullscreen
    Detroit Tigers Jack Morris pitching against the New
    Detroit Tigers Jack Morris pitching against the New York Yankees Monday, June 27, 1988 in New York.  Mark Lennihan, ASSOCIATED PRESS
    Fullscreen
    Jack Morris (47) of the Detroit Tigers winds up for
    Jack Morris (47) of the Detroit Tigers winds up for a pitch during a game in 1989 at Tiger Stadium in Detroit, Michigan.  Rick Stewart, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Morris throws during the
    Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Morris throws during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Memorial Stadium in Baltimore Wednesday, Sept. 12, 1990. (AP Photo/Edwin M. Remsberg)  Edwin M. Remsberg, ASSOCIATED PRESS
    Fullscreen
    Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Morris throws during the
    Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Morris throws during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Memorial Stadium in Baltimore Wednesday, Sept. 12, 1990.  Edwin M. Remsberg, ASSOCIATED PRESS
    Fullscreen
    Minnesota Twins starter Jack Morris (47) fires a pitch
    Minnesota Twins starter Jack Morris (47) fires a pitch in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first game of the American League Championship series in Minneapolis, Minn., Tuesday night, Oct. 8, 1991.  MARK DUNCAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
    Fullscreen
    Minnesota Twins pitcher Jack Morris celebrates after
    Minnesota Twins pitcher Jack Morris celebrates after the Twins won the World Series championship against the Atlanta Braves in Minneapolis, Minn., Sunday, Oct. 26, 1991. Morris was named Most Valuable Player of the series. Minnesota won 1-0 in the 10 inning.  MARK DUNCAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
    Fullscreen
    The Minnesota Twins Jack Morris lets out a yell as
    The Minnesota Twins Jack Morris lets out a yell as he heads to the dugout after his teammates turned a double play on the Atlanta Braves to get him out of the eighth inning of Game 7 of the World Series, Sunday, Oct. 27, 1991, Minneapolis, Minn.  Jim Mone, ASSOCIATED PRESS
    Fullscreen
    Tiger great, pitcher Jack Morris during batting practice
    Buy Photo
    Tiger great, pitcher Jack Morris during batting practice before game 3. MLB World Series, Detroit Tigers vs. San Francisco Giants, game 3, at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan on October 27, 2012.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Former Tigers pitcher and 1984 World Series Champion,
    Buy Photo
    Former Tigers pitcher and 1984 World Series Champion, Jack Morris, threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Tuesday’s game Photos are of game three of the American League Championship Series between the Detroit Tigers and the New York Yankees at Comerica Park in Detroit, October 16, 2012.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Detroit Tigers' Jack Morris pouring champagne on team
    Detroit Tigers' Jack Morris pouring champagne on team president Jack Campbell, right, and manager Sparky Anderson, as Campbell he takes a congratulatory phone call from President Ronald Reagan, after the Tigers defeated the San Deigo Padres to win the World Series, in Detroit. Hall of Fame manager Sparky Anderson died Thursday, Nov. 4, 2010 in Thousand Oaks, Calif. He was 76.  Anonymous, ASSOCIATED PRESS
    Fullscreen
    DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 16: Former Detroit Tigers pitcher
    DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 16: Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Morris gestures towards home plate prior to throwing out the ceremonial first pitch against the New York Yankees during game three of the American League Championship Series at Comerica Park on October 16, 2012 in Detroit, Michigan.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    Minnesota Twins' Jack Morris throws against the Atlanta
    Minnesota Twins' Jack Morris throws against the Atlanta Braves during first inning of Game 7 of the baseball World Series in Minneapolis. Morris made one of the most memorable starts in baseball history by dominating for 10 innings against the upstart Braves.  Jim Mone, AP
    Fullscreen

    Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions

      Whitaker fell off the 2001 ballot in his first Hall of Fame bid. He failed to get even 5 percent of the writers’ vote, the bare minimum to remain in contention. He lost again when the 2018 Modern Era review excluded him from this autumn’s 10-man re-exam. His career Wins Above Replacement was 74.9, well above the norm (69.4) for Hall of Fame second basemen.

      Whitaker also slammed 244 home runs and had a career OPS of .789, which included, amazingly, an .800-plus OPS in each of his final five seasons. But his candidacy remains bogged down, either because voters fail to be moved by his compelling career numbers, or, perhaps, because of a personality that during his playing days leaned toward the obscure.

      As much as Sunday’s vote cheered Trammell fans, it was bound to be celebrated by the Tigers, who haven’t had a career Tigers player reach Cooperstown since Kaline did it in 1980. The Tigers’ glee might speak also to an amazing relationship between a man and a lone big-league club. Trammell’s time with the Tigers could have ended, perhaps bitterly, and even permanently, when he was fired as Tigers manager following the 2005 season after the team had gone through a gruesome reconstruction.

      But he never publicly took a single shot at his old ballclub. He soon took a coaching job with the Cubs and later joined his old teammate, Kirk Gibson, when Gibson managed the Diamondbacks.  He returned in 2014 when late Tigers owner Mike Ilitch and Detroit’s front office invited him to work as a special assistant to the general manager – a coaching/scouting position in which he has flourished.

      Morris had a different path during his 18 years in the big leagues. He left the Tigers as a free agent following the 1990 season and signed with his hometown Twins. He later pitched for the Blue Jays and Indians.

      1 LINKEDIN 17 COMMENTMORE