Tigers' Jack Morris makes Hall of Fame
Jack Morris, pitcher for the Detroit Tigers, is shown
Jack Morris, pitcher for the Detroit Tigers, is shown on March 3, 1978.  ASSOCIATED PRESS
Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Morris delivers the first
Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Morris delivers the first pitch of the 1981 All Star game to Philadelphia Phillies Pete Rose on Sunday, August 9, 1981 in Cleveland. Home Plate umpire is Bill Haller.  ASSOCIATED PRESS
Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Morris leaps in the air
Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Morris leaps in the air after striking out Ron Kittle in the ninth inning for a no-hitter against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Ill., Saturday, April 7, 1984.  CHARLES BENNETT, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Morris delivers against
Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Morris delivers against the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the 1984 World Series at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, Oct. 9, 1984. The Tigers won 3-2.  AP
Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Morris delivers against
Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Morris delivers against the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the 1984 World Series at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, Oct. 9, 1984. The Tigers won 3-2.  AP
Detroit Tigers Jack Morris pitching against the New
Detroit Tigers Jack Morris pitching against the New York Yankees Monday, June 27, 1988 in New York.  Mark Lennihan, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jack Morris (47) of the Detroit Tigers winds up for
Jack Morris (47) of the Detroit Tigers winds up for a pitch during a game in 1989 at Tiger Stadium in Detroit, Michigan.  Rick Stewart, Getty Images
Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Morris throws during the
Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Morris throws during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Memorial Stadium in Baltimore Wednesday, Sept. 12, 1990. (AP Photo/Edwin M. Remsberg)  Edwin M. Remsberg, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Morris throws during the
Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Morris throws during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Memorial Stadium in Baltimore Wednesday, Sept. 12, 1990.  Edwin M. Remsberg, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Minnesota Twins starter Jack Morris (47) fires a pitch
Minnesota Twins starter Jack Morris (47) fires a pitch in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first game of the American League Championship series in Minneapolis, Minn., Tuesday night, Oct. 8, 1991.  MARK DUNCAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Minnesota Twins pitcher Jack Morris celebrates after
Minnesota Twins pitcher Jack Morris celebrates after the Twins won the World Series championship against the Atlanta Braves in Minneapolis, Minn., Sunday, Oct. 26, 1991. Morris was named Most Valuable Player of the series. Minnesota won 1-0 in the 10 inning.  MARK DUNCAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Minnesota Twins Jack Morris lets out a yell as
The Minnesota Twins Jack Morris lets out a yell as he heads to the dugout after his teammates turned a double play on the Atlanta Braves to get him out of the eighth inning of Game 7 of the World Series, Sunday, Oct. 27, 1991, Minneapolis, Minn.  Jim Mone, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tiger great, pitcher Jack Morris during batting practice
Tiger great, pitcher Jack Morris during batting practice before game 3. MLB World Series, Detroit Tigers vs. San Francisco Giants, game 3, at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan on October 27, 2012.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Former Tigers pitcher and 1984 World Series Champion,
Former Tigers pitcher and 1984 World Series Champion, Jack Morris, threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Tuesday’s game Photos are of game three of the American League Championship Series between the Detroit Tigers and the New York Yankees at Comerica Park in Detroit, October 16, 2012.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Detroit Tigers' Jack Morris pouring champagne on team
Detroit Tigers' Jack Morris pouring champagne on team president Jack Campbell, right, and manager Sparky Anderson, as Campbell he takes a congratulatory phone call from President Ronald Reagan, after the Tigers defeated the San Deigo Padres to win the World Series, in Detroit. Hall of Fame manager Sparky Anderson died Thursday, Nov. 4, 2010 in Thousand Oaks, Calif. He was 76.  Anonymous, ASSOCIATED PRESS
DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 16: Former Detroit Tigers pitcher
DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 16: Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Morris gestures towards home plate prior to throwing out the ceremonial first pitch against the New York Yankees during game three of the American League Championship Series at Comerica Park on October 16, 2012 in Detroit, Michigan.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
Minnesota Twins' Jack Morris throws against the Atlanta
Minnesota Twins' Jack Morris throws against the Atlanta Braves during first inning of Game 7 of the baseball World Series in Minneapolis. Morris made one of the most memorable starts in baseball history by dominating for 10 innings against the upstart Braves.  Jim Mone, AP
    It took election to the Baseball Hall of Fame, but the Tigers finally are going to retire the numbers of two of their 1984 stars.

    Shortly after Alan Trammell and Jack Morris learned Sunday night that they were heading to Cooperstown, the Tigers issued a statement confirming they will retire Trammell's No. 3 and Morris' No. 47 during an August ceremony. The exact date isn't yet known.

    They will be the seventh and eighth Tigers numbers to be retired. Ty Cobb also has a statue and his name on the brick wall at Comerica Park, but players didn't wear numbers in those days. The Tigers, like every other team, also have retired Jackie Robinson's No. 42.

    "This announcement is truly a proud moment for all of us, and for the legions of Tigers fan who watched these all-time greats excel during their years wearing the Olde English ‘D,’" said Christopher Ilitch, President and CEO of Ilitch Holdings. "Their achievements on the field, and character off, exemplify what’s best about the sport of baseball -- and I’m thrilled the Modern Era Committee saw fit to enshrine Tram and Jack in Cooperstown."

    It's unclear what will happen with Ian Kinsler, who wears No. 3 with Trammell's blessing. Of course, as the Winter Meetings get underway this week in Florida, it's highly probable the rebuilding Tigers will be trading Kinsler anyway, making that a moot point.

    No Tiger has worn Morris' No. 47 since he left the team after the 1990 season.

    Tigers' Alan Trammell makes Hall of Fame
    Detroit Tigers' Alan Trammell waves to the crowd in
    Detroit Tigers' Alan Trammell waves to the crowd in the 10th inning as he comes up to bat against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, Sept. 29, 1996, in Detroit. Trammell announced his retirement following the game.  DUANE BURLESON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
    Detroit Tigers' shortstop Alan Trammell turns the double
    Detroit Tigers' shortstop Alan Trammell turns the double play over the sliding Orioles Phil Bradley in the third inning of their Saturday night, July 1, 1989 game at the Memorial Stadium, Baltimore.  Jason Lee, ASSOCIATED PRESS
    Detroit Tigers Alan Trammell jumps to gain some altitude
    Detroit Tigers Alan Trammell jumps to gain some altitude avoiding a collision with Toronto's Rick Bosetti during a second base double play in the third inning at Tiger Stadium in Detroit, July 4, 1978.  Dale Atkins, AP
    Alan Trammell puts the Detroit Tigers on the scoreboard
    Alan Trammell puts the Detroit Tigers on the scoreboard with a two-run homer in the first inning of World Series game four against San Diego Padres at Tiger Stadium Saturday, Oct. 13, 1984 in Detroit.  Rusty Kennedy, ASSOCIATED PRESS
    Minnesota Twins Dan Gladden (32) prepares to slide
    Minnesota Twins Dan Gladden (32) prepares to slide into second as Detroit Tigers shortstop Alan Trammell reaches for the throw from the catcher for the third out in the first inning on Saturday, Oct. 10, 1987 at Detroit.  Peter Southwick, ASSOCIATED PRESS
    Detroit Tigers shortstop Alan Trammell goes to his
    Detroit Tigers shortstop Alan Trammell goes to his left to snare a ground ball during the 1984 World Series game against the San Diego Padres in San Diego.  AP
    Detroit Tigers' shortstop Alan Trammell is pictured
    Detroit Tigers' shortstop Alan Trammell is pictured during game action in the World Series against the San Diego Padres at Tiger Stadium in Detroit, Oct. 1984.  AP
    Tigers shortstop Alan Trammell runs for a base during
    Tigers shortstop Alan Trammell runs for a base during a game.  Otto Greule Jr, Getty Images
    Former Detroit Tigers double play duo Alan Trammell
    Former Detroit Tigers double play duo Alan Trammell (L) and Lou Wittaker (R) reunite during a post game ceremony after the last game ever at Detroit's Tiger Stadium, against the Kansas City Royals, 27 September 1999. The Tigers have played at this location since 1901 when they became a charter member of the American League, and will begin play at a new park in downtown Detroit next season. The Tigers defeated the Royals, 8-2.  JEFF KOWALSKY, AFP/Getty Images
    Alan Trammell, manager of the Detroit Tigers, laughs
    Alan Trammell, manager of the Detroit Tigers, laughs at a comment made by Tigers Coach Kirk Gibson during workouts at Tigertown on February 23, 2003 in Lakeland, Florida.  Rick Stewart, Getty Images
    Home plate umpire Gary Cederstrom, left, ejects Detroit
    Home plate umpire Gary Cederstrom, left, ejects Detroit Tigers manager Alan Trammel, right, as Tigers batter Rondell White looks on in the ninth inning of the Tigers' 10-8 loss to the Colorado Rockies in an interleague contest in Denver on Sunday, July 4, 2004. Trammel was arguing a called strike three on Tigers batter Carlos Guillen, who was also tossed from the contest.  DAVID ZALUBOWSKI, AP
    Alan Trammell throws to first base during a game in
    Alan Trammell throws to first base during a game in the 1986 season against the California Angels at Anaheim Stadium in Anaheim, California.  Rick Stewart, Getty Images
    Alan Trammell looks on during a game in the 1986 season
    Alan Trammell looks on during a game in the 1986 season against the California Angels at Anaheim Stadium in Anaheim, California.  Rick Stewart, Getty Images
    Alan Trammell bats during a game in the 1990 season
    Alan Trammell bats during a game in the 1990 season against the California Angels at Anaheim Stadium in Anaheim, California.  Stephen Dunn, Getty Images
    Alan Trammell bats during a game in the 1990 season
    Alan Trammell bats during a game in the 1990 season against the Chicago White Sox at Comiskey Park in Chicago, Illinois.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
    Former Detroit Tigers player Alan Trammell speaks to
    Former Detroit Tigers player Alan Trammell speaks to the fans during the celebration of the 30th Anniversary of the 1984 World Series Championship team prior to the game against the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park on June 30, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan.  Leon Halip, Getty Images
      It's also not immediately clear if the Tigers are planning statues to honor Trammell and Morris. The Tigers have statues of Cobb, Charlie Gehringer (2), Hank Greenberg (5), Al Kaline (6), Hal Newhouser (16) and Willie Horton (23), but they are running out of room beyond the brick wall in left-center field, left of the fountain.

      The Tigers also have retired former manager Sparky Anderson's No. 11. His was the last number retired by the team, in 2011, following his death in November 2010. Until Sunday's announcement, Anderson was the only representative of the 1984 World Series champions in Cooperstown. Through the mid-1990s, the 1981 Los Angeles Dodgers now are the only World Series champion without a Hall-of-Fame player.

      Meanwhile, there are no known plans to retire the No. 1 of Lou Whitaker, Trammell's long-time double-play partner who, astonishingly, wasn't on the Modern Era ballot from which Trammell and Morris were elected Sunday. Shortstop Jose Iglesias, with Whitaker's blessing, currently wears No. 1.

      tpaul@detroitnews.com

      twitter.com/tonypaul1984

