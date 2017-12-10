Alan Trammell and Jack Morris shake hands at Comerica Park in 2005. (Photo: Getty Images)

Comments following the election of the Detroit Tigers’ Alan Trammell and Jack Morris to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday night.

Al Kaline, Tigers Hall of Fame outfielder: “I congratulate Alan Trammell and Jack Morris on their election to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Playing for the Tigers was truly a privilege and to go into the Hall of Fame as a Tiger is a milestone that I am thrilled to now share with both of them. I am honored that they will join those who wear the Olde English ‘D’ in Cooperstown.”

Willie Horton, Tigers outfielder: “Having been a part of the Tigers and this city for many years, I have been able to witness the impact that Tram and Jack have had not only on the game of baseball, but in the city of Detroit. It is a celebrated addition to our rich history to have them properly recognized for their contributions.”

Al Avila, Tigers general manager: “All of us in the Tigers baseball operations department congratulate Alan Trammell and Jack Morris on the result of today’s election. I can’t think of any two players more deserving of this honor than Tram and Jack. These two Tigers greats played an integral role on the 1984 World Series championship team. We’re extremely proud to have both of these great baseball men still representing the Olde English ‘D.’ Again, congratulations Tram and Jack, and we’re counting down the days until Induction Weekend.”

Christopher Ilitch, President and CEO, Ilitch Holdings: “On behalf of the entire Detroit Tigers organization, it’s an honor to congratulate Alan Trammell and Jack Morris on their election to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. This announcement is truly a proud moment for all of us, and for the legions of Tigers fan who watched these all-time greats excel during their years wearing the Olde English ‘D.’ Their achievements on the field, and character off, exemplify what’s best about the sport of baseball – and I’m thrilled the Modern Era Committee saw fit to enshrine Tram and Jack in Cooperstown. All of us with the Tigers are looking forward to August, when we will be honoring these legends by retiring their numbers at Comerica Park.”