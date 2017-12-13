Ian Kinsler could rejoin former Tigers outfielder Justin Upton in the Angels’ lineup. (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

Orlando, Fla. — The Tigers reportedly had agreed late Wednesday on a prospective trade of second baseman Ian Kinsler to the Los Angeles Angels.

Sources familiar with the negotiations confirmed talks regarding Kinsler, 35, who is in the last year of a contract that would pay him $11 million.

The Tigers received two prospects in return: 18-year-old Venezuelan right-hander Wilkel Hernandez, and 23-year-old outfielder Troy Montgomery.

Hernandez was ranked 24th in the Angels system and Montgomery, an 8th-round pick out of Ohio State, was ranked 20th.

According to sources, Kinsler agreed to the trade and waived his no-trade clause. He would rejoin his former teammate in Detroit and close friend Justin Upton.

Former Tigers manager Brad Ausmus is special assistant to Angels general manager Billy Eppler.

In four seasons in Detroit, Kinsler hit .275 with a .328 on-base and .436 slugging percentages.

He produced 78 home runs, 300 RBIs and scored 401 runs. He also won his first Gold Glove award.

He would team with shortstop Andrelton Simmons to form what could be one of the best middle infield combinations in the game.

Neither team has officially confirmed the trade.

