Wilkel Hernandez (Photo: Zachary Lucy, AP)

The Tigers traded second baseman Ian Kinsler to the Angels on Wednesday night for two prospects.

WILKEL HERNANDEZ

Position: Right-handed pitcher

Age: 18

Height/weight: 6-3/160

Signed: By the Angels as an international free agent in July 2015.

2017: Hernandez pitched for the Orem (Utah) Owlz in the Pioneer League and for the Arizona League (Rookie) Angels. Combined he was 4-1 in 12 appearances with a 2.64 ERA and 1.060 WHIP. He struck out 44 in 44.1 innings and walked 22.

Al Avila says: “He’s got a good pitcher’s body and he throws 94-95 and topped out at 96. Now, the younger guys are farther away, but there is upside here. He’s definitely a legitimate prospect.”

TROY MONTGOMERY

Position: Outfielder

Age: 23

Height/weight: 5-10/185

Drafted: By the Angels in the eighth round in 2016. Montgomery played for Ohio State from 2014-16.

2017: The left-handed hitting Indiana native played for the Double-A Mobile BayBears, and the Single-A Inland Empire 66ers and Burlington Bees in 2017. Combined he hit .271 with eight homers and 38 RBI in 373 at-bats. He had 48 walks and 74 strikeouts.

Al Avila says: “Montgomery is a high-energy guy and he’s got tools.”