The Tigers added a fleet outfielder to their roster, with plans to carry him for all of 2018 on the big-league club, when they got Diamondbacks switch-hitter Victor Reyes, 23, with the first pick of the 2018 Rule 5 draft.

Reyes batted .292, with a .332 on-base percentage, in 126 games at Double A Jacksonville in 2017. In six minor-league seasons with Arizona, he has a .298 batting average and a .347 on-base mark. He has little power (12 home runs, total) but has speed and can play all outfield positions.

The Tigers made their pick as baseball’s Winter Meetings closed at Orlando, Florida. It had been anticipated they would take a pitcher, perhaps Twins reliever Nick Burdi, who throws a 100-mph fastball and who last season had Tommy John surgery. But the Tigers decided on Reyes, who is 6-foot-3, 170 pounds.

Reyes must remain on Detroit’s big-league active roster for all of the 2018 season or be returned to the Diamondbacks for one-half of the Tigers’ acquisition fee, which is $100,000.

Rule 5 players become eligible if they have spent at least four seasons in the minors — longer if signed as a teen — and are not part of their club’s 40-man roster.

Reyes is from Barcelona, Venezuela.

The Tigers grabbed Reyes about 12 hours after they had made their lone trade at the Winter Meetings, shipping Ian Kinsler to the Angels for a pair of prospects: pitcher Wilkel Hernandez, and outfielder Troy Montgomery.

Reyes is expected to give the Tigers support at any outfield spot, particularly in left field, which is yet unfilled after Detroit last August sent Justin Upton to the Angels.

