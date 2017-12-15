Tony Paul's top 50 MLB free agents (Updated, Dec. 15)
Tony Paul's top 50 MLB free agents (Updated, Dec. 15)
Go through the gallery to view Tony Paul's top 50 MLB free agents. (All ages as of April 2018.)  Photo illustration by Larry O'Connor, Detroit News
1. J.D. Martinez, RF, 30: The ex-Tigers slugger owes
1. J.D. Martinez, RF, 30: The ex-Tigers slugger owes another ex-Tigers slugger, Justin Upton, a fruit basket or something, given that Upton opted not to opt-out with the Angels, and instead re-upped for an extra year — making Martinez the biggest bat on the market, and setting the standard for his payday. Hiring Scott Boras as his new agent doesn't hurt, either. PREDICTION: Red Sox, 5Y/$122M  Mark J. Terrill, AP
2. Shohei Otani, SP/OF, 23: Perhaps the most intriguing
2. Shohei Otani, SP/OF, 23: Perhaps the most intriguing name on the free-agent market, because he's like baseball's version of a unicorn — a true two-way player. In Japan the last five years, he has an OPS of .859 and a WHIP of 1.076. He's limited to a minor-league contract, because of the new CBA, plus a singing bonus within a club's allotted pool. The posting fee should be $20M. PREDICTION: Yankees. UPDATE: Angels.  Masterpress, Getty Images
3. Yu Darvish, SP, 31: His World Series duds may cost
3. Yu Darvish, SP, 31: His World Series duds may cost him some appeal with the team that acquired him at the deadline, the Dodgers, but he'll have suitors, especially given the weak starting-pitching pool — especially with Masahiro Tanaka not opting out — not to mention, the right-hander is coming off his first completely healthy season since 2013. Make no mistake, he's an ace. PREDICTION: Cubs, 5Y/$110M  Matt Slocum, Associated Press
4. Eric Hosmer, 1B, 28: It's quite sad, really. The
4. Eric Hosmer, 1B, 28: It's quite sad, really. The Royals spent all those years tearing things down so they could build back up, and it paid off handsomely with two trips to the World Series, including one championship. But now the bill's coming due, with Hosmer leading the stable of stars who've probably priced themselves out of the Kansas City market. PREDICTION: Mariners, 5Y/$95M  Charlie Riedel, Associated Press
5. Mike Moustakas, 3B, 29: Another of those Royals
5. Mike Moustakas, 3B, 29: Another of those Royals lifers likely on their way out of town, Moose became a legitimate star three years ago and carried it over this year — the biggest production season of his seven-year career. That comes at a perfect time, as the free-agent pool for hitters, and especially third basemen, probably is as weak as it’s ever going to get. PREDICTION: Angels, 5Y/$82M  Paul Sancya, Associated Press
6. Jake Arrieta, SP, 32: Ever since he arrived in Chicago
6. Jake Arrieta, SP, 32: Ever since he arrived in Chicago in the middle of the 2013 season, there have been few starters as valuable as the big, burly right-hander, who won a Cy Young in 2015 and was the ace of the staff during the 2016 World Series run. The looming question is whether that 2015 workload is catching up with him. The innings declined significantly since. PREDICTION: Rangers, 5Y/$90M  Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
7. Zack Cozart, SS, 32: You don't hear a ton about
7. Zack Cozart, SS, 32: You don't hear a ton about him on a national scale, because he’s played for some pretty awful Cincinnati ballclubs. But he's coming off a monster season, in which he had an OPS of .933 and made his first All-Star team. There's always a question if the offense is juiced by that small ballpark, but defense travels, and he's surely no slouch there. PREDICTION: Reds, 4Y/$53M. UPDATE: Angels, 3Y/$38M.  John Minchillo, Associated Press
8. Lorenzo Cain, CF, 32: Yet another of those Royals
8. Lorenzo Cain, CF, 32: Yet another of those Royals stars who's priced himself out of that market — with a 5.3 WAR in 2017, he could actually make the case he's a $30-million-a-year ballplayer. No way he does that well on the open market, but some team is going to get a burner with surprising pop who plays some of the best defense in the majors, at a prime position. PREDICTION: Brewers, 4Y/$68  Phil Long, Associated Press
9. Wade Davis, RP, 32: In the last four seasons, since
9. Wade Davis, RP, 32: In the last four seasons, since this right-hander made the full-time transition from starter to reliever, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more dynamic guy out of the bullpen. Oddly, he allowed six homers in 2017, after allowing just three, total, the previous three years, but his strikeout-per-nine-inning mark (12.1) was second-best of his career. PREDICTION: Cubs, 4Y/$58M  Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press
10. Greg Holland, RP, 32: The veteran right-handed
10. Greg Holland, RP, 32: The veteran right-handed closer had a $15 million player option, which he declined after re-establishing his stock on a one-year deal for 2017. Coming off Tommy John surgery, he proved to be one of the shrewdest signings of last offseason, shining in Colorado of all places. He's certainly due for a lucrative, multi-year contract now. PREDICTION: Rockies, 3Y/$48M  David Zalubowski, Associated Press
11. Jay Bruce, RF, 31: He looked for a bit like he
11. Jay Bruce, RF, 31: He looked for a bit like he might fall into the Jason Bay trap, a stud in Pittsburgh, and a bust with the New York Mets, never to re-emerge again. But after a sluggish start in Queens, Bruce got it together in 2017, then continued the good times after a summer trade to the Indians. PREDICTION: Blue Jays, 4Y/$70M  Frank Franklin II, Associated Press
12. Lance Lynn, SP, 30: After missing all of 2016 recovering
12. Lance Lynn, SP, 30: After missing all of 2016 recovering from Tommy John surgery, the right-hander bounced back in a big way, making every one of his starts and posting the best hits-per-nine-innings mark (7.3) of his six-year career. That said, walks were up, strikeouts were down, a bit of a red flag. PREDICTION: Mets, 5Y/$81M  Jeff Roberson, Associated Press
13. Addison Reed, RP, 29: In his seven-year career,
13. Addison Reed, RP, 29: In his seven-year career, he's been a bit of a vagabond, the Red Sox in 2017 being his fourth major-league team. So sometimes it's easy to forget how effective the right-hander has been, whether in the closer's role or a setup situation. He's top-shelf, no doubt. PREDICTION: Nationals, 3Y/$42M  John Minchillo, Associated Press
14. Carlos Santana, 1B, 32: This will be a big test
14. Carlos Santana, 1B, 32: This will be a big test for the Indians, to see if ownership shells out big bucks to keep some of its prime talent, when it's been reluctant to spend lavishly in recent winters. The switch-hitting first baseman/DH is one of the cogs behind the franchise's renaissance. PREDICTION: Indians, 5Y, $80M. UPDATE: Phillies, 3Y/$60M.  Kathy Willens, Associated Press
15. Jonathan Lucroy, C, 31: He had a bit of a falloff
15. Jonathan Lucroy, C, 31: He had a bit of a falloff early this season with the Rangers, but found his groove again after a summer trade to the Rockies — a perk-up that came at the right time, given the limited supply of quality catchers on the market. Still, his WAR was down 6.1 since 2014. PREDICTION: Rockies, 3Y/$46M  David Zalubowski, Associated Press
16. Alex Cobb, SP, 30: Another seeming Tommy John success
16. Alex Cobb, SP, 30: Another seeming Tommy John success story, he missed all of 2015 and almost all of 2016, before bouncing back in a big way in 2017. The strikeouts still are working their way back up, but there aren't many Nos. 2 or 3 starters available on the open market, if there are any. PREDICTION: Twins, 4Y/$56M  Chris O'Meara, Associated Press
17. Welington Castillo, C, 31: The Orioles last winter
17. Welington Castillo, C, 31: The Orioles last winter made the tough choice to part ways with longtime fan favorite Matt Wieters and go in a different direction, and boy did it work out — probably too well, as Castillo, with his .813 OPS declined his $7 million option to take a swing at a big payday. PREDICTION: Orioles, 3Y/$33M. UPDATE: White Sox, 2Y/$15M.  Julie Jacobson, Associated Press
18. Neil Walker, 2B, 32: The guy known 'round these
18. Neil Walker, 2B, 32: The guy known 'round these parts as Don Kelly's brother-in-law, he's been one of the steadiest second basemen in baseball since the start of the decade. He took the qualifying offer last winter, but probably has his sights set on a multi-year contract this time around. PREDICTION: Rangers, 4Y/$53M  Morry Gash, AP
19. Logan Morrison, 1B, 30: Folks have been waiting
19. Logan Morrison, 1B, 30: Folks have been waiting a long time for this guy to emerge as a big-time player, and it finally happened with the Rays in 2017, as he set career highs in homers (38), RBIs (85) and OPS (.868). Given it took eight years, you've gotta beware of the one-hit wonder possibility. PREDICTION: Red Sox, 3Y/$37M  Paul Beaty, Associated Press
20. Todd Frazier, 3B, 32: Whoever loses out on Mike
20. Todd Frazier, 3B, 32: Whoever loses out on Mike Moustakas will view the “Todd Father” as the consolation prize, one who can slug with the best of them, and one who is an emotional leader, too. Just ask the Yankees, who would seem to be plenty open to discussions on retaining his services. PREDICTION: Yankees, 3Y/$39M  David Dermer, Associated Press
21. Carlos Gonzalez, RF, 32: It seems like he’s been
21. Carlos Gonzalez, RF, 32: It seems like he’s been playing on a 20-year deal but it was only seven — and it's finished, making it probably that after all these years of trade rumors, he's finally leaving the Rockies. PREDICTION: Diamondbacks, 3Y/$48M  David Zalubowski, Associated Press
22. Joe Smith, RP, 34: The relief market always is
22. Joe Smith, RP, 34: The relief market always is tricky, given the up-and-down nature of bullpen folks, from one year to the next. But this veteran right-hander is an exception, as steady as they come. PREDICTION: Nationals, 3Y/$23M. UPDATE: Astros, 2Y/$15M.  Tony Dejak, Associated Press
23. Brandon Morrow, RP, 33: After five years of injuries,
23. Brandon Morrow, RP, 33: After five years of injuries, the right-hander finally had a healthy full season — and emerged as a serious force out of the Dodgers bullpen, even pitching in all seven World Series games. PREDICTION: Dodgers, 3Y/$21M. UPDATE: Cubs, 2Y/$21M.  Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
24. Michael Pineda, SP, 29: This is a tricky one, given
24. Michael Pineda, SP, 29: This is a tricky one, given he had Tommy John surgery this summer. Bad timing, since recovery is a year or more. But the right-hander showed flashes, and could be worth an incentive-laden gamble. PREDICTION: Royals, 2Y/$20M. UPDATE: Twins, 2Y/$10M, plus possible incentives.  Kathy Willens, Associated Press
25. Yonder Alonso, 1B, 31: After years of relative
25. Yonder Alonso, 1B, 31: After years of relative anonymity, he broke out in a big way with the A's and Mariners, easily setting career highs in homers (28), RBIs (67) and OPS (.866). He slowed a bit down the stretch, however. PREDICTION: Angels, 4Y/$47M  Frank Franklin II, Associated Press
26. Chris Iannetta, C, 35: He's been around forever.
26. Chris Iannetta, C, 35: He's been around forever. OK, really just 12 years. And it was Year No. 12 in which he posted one of his top offensive years. The Arizona desert sure agreed with him, to the tune of an .865 OPS. PREDICTION: Pirates, 3Y/$23M. UPDATE: Rockies, 2Y/$8.5M, with $5.25M option for 2020.  Matt York, Associated Press
27. Eduardo Nunez, IF, 30: He can play all over the
27. Eduardo Nunez, IF, 30: He can play all over the diamond (five positions in 2017, including third, second and short), and can hit while doing it. His .801 OPS was a career high, in a split season with the Giants and Red Sox. PREDICTION: Royals, 2Y/$21M  Winslow Townson, Associated Press
28. Mike Minor, RP, 30: The Royals signed him in 2016,
28. Mike Minor, RP, 30: The Royals signed him in 2016, when he wasn't likely to pitch until 2017. The lefty became a reliever, and a darn good one (1.017 WHIP), convincing him to decline his half of a $10 million mutual option. PREDICTION: Giants, 3Y/$33M. UPDATE: Rangers, 3Y/$28M.  Jim Mone, Associated Press
29. CC Sabathia, SP, 37: If you were starting your
29. CC Sabathia, SP, 37: If you were starting your draft of this list last spring, the veteran left-hander wouldn't have been anywhere on it. But he seemed to find the fountain of youth, particularly during the postseason push. PREDICTION: Braves, 2Y/$26M  Eric Christian Smith, Associated Press
30. Yusmeiro Petit, RP, 33: He's been a bit under the
30. Yusmeiro Petit, RP, 33: He's been a bit under the radar for several years, given the right-hander's spent most of his career out west. Fine time to have his best season, with a WHIP under 1.000 and 10 Ks per nine innings. PREDICTION: White Sox, 3Y/$18M. UPDATE: Athletics, 2Y/$10M.  Kathy Willens, Associated Press
36. Steve Cishek, RP, 31: If there's a deep area in
36. Steve Cishek, RP, 31: If there's a deep area in this market, it's relief pitching. Still, this right-hander has been super-steady for eight years. PREDICTION: Astros, 2Y/$17M. UPDATE: Cubs, 2Y/$13M.  Steve Nesius, Associated Press
31. Carlos Gomez, CF, 32: After signing a one-year
31. Carlos Gomez, CF, 32: After signing a one-year deal last offseason with the Rangers, he re-set his value with an .802 OPS, if not great defense. PREDICTION: Rangers, 2Y/$24M  Bruce Kluckhohn, Associated Press
32. Matt Albers, RP, 35: The vet right-hander was great
32. Matt Albers, RP, 35: The vet right-hander was great for the Nationals (career-best 0.852 WHIP), but he's always been on the unpredictable side. PREDICTION: Rays, 2Y/$12M  Pablo Martinez Monsivais, Associated Press
33. Mark Reynolds, 1B, 34: The .839 OPS was his best
33. Mark Reynolds, 1B, 34: The .839 OPS was his best since 2009; same with his RBIs (97). You wonder how much the Coors Field effect hurts his value. PREDICTION: Orioles, 2Y/$16M  Michael Owen Baker, Associated Press
34. Jarrod Dyson, CF, 33: For a light hitter with a
34. Jarrod Dyson, CF, 33: For a light hitter with a .674 OPS, his WAR (2.6) this past year with the Mariners shows you just how good his defense is. PREDICTION: Mariners, 3Y/$25M  Elaine Thompson, Associated Press
35. Hisashi Iwakuma, SP, 37: A shoulder injury forced
35. Hisashi Iwakuma, SP, 37: A shoulder injury forced the Mariners to decline the right-hander's $10 million option. He’ll still have suitors. PREDICTION: Mariners, 2Y/$21M. UPDATE: Mariners, minor-league contract.  Elaine Thompson, Associated Press
37. Tony Watson, RP, 32: As strong as the relief market
37. Tony Watson, RP, 32: As strong as the relief market is, it's not that deep on the left-handed side of things, good news for this fella. PREDICTION: Astros, 2Y/$16M  Matt Slocum, Associated Press
38. Koji Uehara, RP, 43: Even approaching his mid-40s,
38. Koji Uehara, RP, 43: Even approaching his mid-40s, this right-hander remains a dynamite guy in the bullpen, at 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings. PREDICTION: Cardinals, 2Y/$15M  John Minchillo, Associated Press
39. Pat Neshek, RP, 37: The veteran right-hander posts
39. Pat Neshek, RP, 37: The veteran right-hander posts a sub-1.000 WHIP just about anywhere he goes, even at Coors Field, which makes him quite marketable. PREDICTION: Blue Jays, 2Y/$15M. UPDATE: Phillies, 2Y/$16M.  David Zalubowski, Associated Press
40. Melky Cabrera, LF, 33: The veteran switch-hitter
40. Melky Cabrera, LF, 33: The veteran switch-hitter had a down year by his standards, but remains an affordable, appealing bat for a team on a budget. PREDICTION: Orioles, 2Y/$26M  Matt Marton, Associated Press
41. Mitch Moreland, 1B, 32: He strikes out too much
41. Mitch Moreland, 1B, 32: He strikes out too much and doesn't get on base enough, but the power makes up for it, as does Gold Glove-caliber defense. PREDICTION: A's, 2Y/$17M  Michael Dwyer, Associated Press
42. Jason Vargas, SP, 35: The four-year, $32 million
42. Jason Vargas, SP, 35: The four-year, $32 million deal from the Royals looked like an overpay by the Royals for the lefty. Seems about right, now. PREDICTION: White Sox, 3Y/$28M  Charlie Riedel, Associated Press
43. Ah-seop Son, LF, 30: An 11-year star in Korea,
43. Ah-seop Son, LF, 30: An 11-year star in Korea, his .934 OPS in 2017 was second-best of his career. A good time to make the leap to the States. PREDICTION: Giants, 3Y/$20M  Ahn Young-joon, Associated Press
44. Jose Bautista, RF, 37: Almost didn't make the list,
44. Jose Bautista, RF, 37: Almost didn't make the list, which would've been unfathomable a few years back. But a .674 OPS? That'll open some eyes. PREDICTION: Braves, 1Y/$15M  Tom Szczerbowski, Getty Images
45. Yoshihisa Hirano, RP, 34: An elite closer in Japan,
45. Yoshihisa Hirano, RP, 34: An elite closer in Japan, the right-hander figures to be a strikeout machine here, given hitters' free-swinging ways. PREDICTION: Red Sox, 3Y/$24M  Matt Roberts, Getty Images
46. Jake McGee, RP, 31: Solid for years with the Rays,
46. Jake McGee, RP, 31: Solid for years with the Rays, the lefty was awful his first season in Colorado, but fantastic this season. Good timing. PREDICTION: Rays, 2Y/$17M. UPDATE: Rockies, 3Y/$27M.  David Zalubowski, Associated Press
47. Brandon Phillips, 2B, 36: His defense isn't Gold
47. Brandon Phillips, 2B, 36: His defense isn't Gold Glove-caliber anymore, but he still can be a fine contributor on offense (13 homers, 60 RBIs). PREDICTION: Mets, 2Y/$23M  Charles Rex Arbogast, AP
48. Curtis Granderson, OF, 37: The sun might be setting
48. Curtis Granderson, OF, 37: The sun might be setting on this career, but he’s got a few good years left, even if his Dodgers stint proved a bust. PREDICTION: Phillies, 1Y/$14M  Mark Tenally, Associated Press
49. Carlos Beltran, DH, 41: His glove was given a “funeral”
49. Carlos Beltran, DH, 41: His glove was given a “funeral” by the Astros in 2017. He's just a DH, but a decent one — if he even wants to keep playing. PREDICTION: Astros, 1Y/$13M  Frank Franklin II, Associated Press
50. Jaime Garcia, SP, 31: The summer trade to the Yankees
50. Jaime Garcia, SP, 31: The summer trade to the Yankees didn’t work out all that well, but he’s a lefty innings-eater in a market that lacks them. PREDICTION: A's, 2Y/$28M  David Dermer, Associated Press
THE NEXT 100 (In alphabetical order) Fernando Abad,
THE NEXT 100 (In alphabetical order) Fernando Abad, RP; Alex Avila, C; Pedro Alvarez, 1B; Brett Anderson, SP; Tony Barnette, RP; Darwin Barney, UT; Matt Belisle, RP; Joaquin Benoit, RP; Gregor Blanco, OF; Jerry Blevins, RP; Peter Bourjos, OF; Clay Buchholz, SP; Trevor Cahill, RP; Andrew Cashner, SP; Jhoulys Chacin, SP; Tyler Chatwood, SP (Cubs); Jesse Chavez, RP; Tyler Clippard, RP; Bartolo Colon, SP; Rajai Davis, OF; Jorge De La Rosa, RP; R.A. Dickey, SP; Stephen Drew, IF; Lucas Duda, 1B; Brian Duensing, RP; Zach Duke, RP; A.J. Ellis, C; Alcides Escobar, SS; Yunel Escobar, 3B; Andre Ethier, OF; Scott Feldman, SP; Doug Fister, SP (Rangers); Yovani Gallardo, SP; Dillon Gee, RP; Conor Gillaspie, 3B; Miguel Gonzalez, SP; Luke Gregerson, RP (Cardinals); Jason Grilli, RP; Franklin Gutierrez, OF; J.J. Hardy, SS; Jeremy Hellickson, SP; David Hernandez, RP; Matt Holliday, DH; Nick Hundley, C; Tommy Hunter, RP (Phillies); Austin Jackson, OF; John Jaso, 1B; Howie Kendrick, 2B; Brandon Kintzler, RP (Nationals); John Lackey, SP; Adam Lind, 1B; Francisco Liriano, P; Boone Logan, RP; Cameron Maybin (pictured), OF; Dustin McGowan, RP; Tommy Milone, RP; Miguel Montero, C; Matt Moore, SP; Jason Motte, RP; Peter Moylan, RP; Mike Napoli, DH; Daniel Nava, OF; Juan Nicasio, RP (Mariners); Ricky Nolasco, SP; Bud Norris, RP; Seung-Hwan Oh, RP; Mike Pelfrey, SP; Oliver Perez, RP; Glen Perkins, RP; Trevor Plouffe, 3B; Chad Qualls, RP; Ryan Raburn, UT; Colby Rasmus, OF; Jose Reyes, IF; Rene Rivera, C; Fernando Rodney, RP (Twins); Sergio Romo, RP; Hector Rondon, RP (Astros); Adam Rosales, SS; Fernando Salas, RP; Anibal Sanchez, SP; Hector Santiago, SP; Michael Saunders, OF; Bryan Shaw, RP (Rockies); Kevin Siegrist, RP; Seth Smith, OF; Drew Smyly, SP (Cubs); Craig Stammen, RP; Drew Storen, RP; Huston Street, RP; Ichiro Suzuki, OF; Anthony Swarzak, RP (Mets); Chris Tillman, SP; Carlos Torres, RP; Chase Utley, 2B; Danny Valencia, 1B; Hideaki Wakui, SP; Jayson Werth, OF; Matt Wieters, C; Chris B. Young, OF  Eric Christian Smith, Associated Press
    Detroit — The Winter Meetings were all but over and Tigers general manager Al Avila was asked late Wednesday night if he felt the club had met its objectives thus far this off-season.

    “Absolutely,” he said. “Yes.”

    Then he put his hands up in a defensive posture. He knows that sentiment isn't shared by the majority of the Tigers’ fan base.

    In the last year, they’ve seen the Tigers dispatch J.D. Martinez, Justin Verlander, Justin Upton and now Ian Kinsler. And the get-back, to the casual fan, seems underwhelming. Just one prospect ranked in the top 100 by MLBPipeline.com — pitcher Franklin Perez.

    But that is the narrow focus of a fan base accustomed to big stars and $200-million payrolls — a gone era. The rebuild is on and the truth is Avila and his staff have taken a huge first step in restocking what had been a mostly fallow and barren farm system.

    Thirteen of the club’s top 30 prospects have been acquired since June. If you include the last three drafts, 21 of the top 30 prospects have been added since the end of 2015.

    “The fans don’t want the best players to be moved and I can understand that,” Avila said. “Hell, I don’t like it either. But at the end of the day, it’s the process of rebuilding. You have to go through it. We will survive it and move forward.

    “This is how teams get better. Sometimes you have to build little by little.”

    More: Tigers' Frank Lary, 'The Yankee Killer,' dies at 87

    The 2018 roster is taking shape, but it’s far from fully constructed. Reality is, it may be under construction all season.

    Avila said he was still looking to add another veteran pitcher on a low-end, one-year deal. Presumably, besides creating competition and depth, that would be in case the offers for Michael Fulmer become too good to ignore.

    Also, Daniel Norris still has a minor-league option left, conceivably there could be a good battle for the fifth spot in the rotation this spring.

    The Tigers are still seeking relief help and hunting more sixth-year minor league free agents to fill holes in the spring roster and create competition. Other than non-roster invitee Niko Goodrum, there is no Andrew Romine-like utility player on the active roster.

    Avila said he would also like to bring in veterans to compete with Dixon Machado at second base and Jeimer Candelario at third base.

    Here is a where the roster stands heading into the new year:

    STARTING PITCHING

    Projected rotation: Michael Fulmer, Jordan Zimmermann, Matthew Boyd, Mike Fiers and Daniel Norris.

    In the hunt: Buck Farmer, Chad Bell, Ryan Carpenter.

    Non-roster invitees: None yet.

    Long shots: Sandy Baez, Spencer Turnbull, Artie Lewicki, Grayson Long, Matt Hall.

    Needs: One more veteran starter (Chris Tillman, Brett Anderson, Miguel Gonzalez).

    BULLPEN

    Projected top seven: Shane Greene (closer), Alex Wilson, Warwick Saupold, Daniel Stumpf, Joe Jimenez, Drew VerHagen, Blaine Hardy.

    In the hunt: Chad Bell, Buck Farmer, Jairo Labourt.

    Non-roster invitees: Kevin Comer, Mark Montgomery, Enrique Burgos.

    Long shots: Zac Reininger, Bryan Garcia, Paul Voelker.

    Needs: Expect to add at least one more veteran (Japanese closer Yoshihisa Hirano, Brian Duensing, Jake Petricka, Zach Putnam).

    CATCHERS

    Starter: James McCann.

    Backup: John Hicks.

    Non-roster invitee: Derek Norris.

    Long shot: Grayson Greiner.

    Needs: A left-handed hitting veteran catcher-DH (Alex Avila).

    INFIELD

    Starters: First base Miguel Cabrera, second base Dixon Machado, shortstop Jose Iglesias, third base Jeimer Candelario.

    Backups: Nick Castellanos (third base).

    In the hunt: Kody Eaves (second and third).

    Long shots: Dawel Lugo, Sergio Alcantara, Dominic Ficociello, Gabriel Quintana.

    Non-roster invitees: Niko Goodrum (could win utility role), Edwin Espinal.

    Needs: Veteran middle infielder or utility player, third baseman to compete with Candelario.

    OUTFIELD

    Starters: Leonys Martin (center), Mikie Mahtook (left), Nick Castellanos (right).

    Backups: Victor Reyes (Rule 5), JaCoby Jones.

    In the hunt: Mike Gerber.

    Long shot: Christin Stewart.

    Non-roster invitees: Jim Adduci, Niko Goodrum, Chad Huffman.

    Needs: Will probably add one or two more minor-league free agents to the spring competition.

    DESIGNATED HITTER

    Starter: Victor Martinez.

    Backups: Miguel Cabrera, John Hicks.

    Non-roster invitee: Derek Norris.

    cmccosky@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/cmccosky

