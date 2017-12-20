Detroit Tigers Lou Whitaker is honored with Legacy Award
A portrait of a young Detroit Tiger player Lou Whitaker
A portrait of a young Detroit Tiger player Lou Whitaker was on display in the Tiger Den at Comerica Park on Friday April 24, 2015.  Max Ortiz/Detroit News
Lou Whitaker, right, Detroit Tigers 1984 World Series
Lou Whitaker, right, Detroit Tigers 1984 World Series Champion, with Detroit Tigers president and general manager Dave Dombrowski as Whitaker is honored as the 2015 Detroit Tigers African American Legacy Award Recipient.  Max Ortiz / Detroit News
Detroit Tiger Lou Whitaker is seen in action in a vintage
Detroit Tiger Lou Whitaker is seen in action in a vintage photograph.  Max Ortiz / Detroit News
Detroit Tigers president and general manager Dave Dombrowski
Detroit Tigers president and general manager Dave Dombrowski speaks of Lou Whitaker, who was honored as the 2015 Detroit Tigers African American Legacy Award Recipient.  Max Ortiz / Detroit News
Lou Whitaker, Detroit Tigers 1984 World Series Champions,
Lou Whitaker, Detroit Tigers 1984 World Series Champions, with partner Alan Trammell.   Max Ortiz / Detroit News
Famed Detroit Tiger player Willie Horton attended a
Famed Detroit Tiger player Willie Horton attended a ceremony for Lou Whitaker, who was honored during a luncheon as the 2015 Detroit Tigers African American Legacy Award Recipient at Comerica Park on Friday April 24, 2015.  Max Ortiz / Detroit News
Lou Whitaker, right, speaks about his famed career
Lou Whitaker, right, speaks about his famed career with Detroit Tigers announcer Mario Impemba at the Tigers Den.  Max Ortiz / Detroit News
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher David Price attended
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher David Price attended a ceremony for Lou Whitaker, who was honored as the 2015 Detroit Tigers African American Legacy Award.  Max Ortiz / Detroit News
Lou Whitaker, right, Detroit Tigers 1984 World Series
Lou Whitaker, right, Detroit Tigers 1984 World Series Champion, speaks about his famed career with Detroit Tigers announcer Mario Impemba.  Max Ortiz / Detroit News
Lou Whitaker speaks about his famed career at Comerica
Lou Whitaker speaks about his famed career at Comerica Park on Friday April 24, 2015.  Max Ortiz / Detroit News
People in a packed Tigers Den showed great respect
People in a packed Tigers Den showed great respect for famed Detroit Tiger Lou Whitaker.  Max Ortiz / Detroit News
Lou Whitaker, Detroit Tigers 1984 World Series Champion,
Lou Whitaker, Detroit Tigers 1984 World Series Champion, speaks about his famed career during a luncheon and ceremony on Friday April 24, 2015.  Max Ortiz / Detroit News
Lou Whitaker, Detroit Tigers 1984 World Series Champion,
Lou Whitaker, Detroit Tigers 1984 World Series Champion, speaks about his famed career and is honored as the 2015 Detroit Tigers African American Legacy Award Recipient at Comerica Park on Friday April 24, 2015.  Max Ortiz / Detroit News
Lou Whitaker, Detroit Tigers 1984 World Series Champion,
Lou Whitaker, Detroit Tigers 1984 World Series Champion, gets a hug from Patricia Alexander, Comerica Bank, as Whitaker is honored during a luncheon as the 2015 Detroit Tigers African American Legacy Award Recipient at Comerica Park on Friday April 24, 2015.  Max Ortiz / Detroit News
Lou Whitaker, center, gets an award from Patricia
Lou Whitaker, center, gets an award from Patricia Alexander, right, and Stephanie Mitchell, Comerica Bank, as Whitaker is honored during a luncheon as the 2015 Detroit Tigers African American Legacy Award Recipient.  Max Ortiz / Detroit News
Lou Whitaker, left, is hugged by famed Detroit Tigers
Lou Whitaker, left, is hugged by famed Detroit Tigers pitcher David Rozema as Whitaker was honored as the 2015 Detroit Tigers African American Legacy Award.  Max Ortiz / Detroit News
Detroit Tigers president and general manager Dave Dombrowski
Detroit Tigers president and general manager Dave Dombrowski takes a picture of Lou Whitaker.  Max Ortiz / Detroit News
Lou Whitaker, Detroit Tigers 1984 World Series Champion,
Lou Whitaker, Detroit Tigers 1984 World Series Champion, with Detroit Tigers president and general manager Dave Dombrowski as Whitaker is honored on Friday April 24, 2015.  Max Ortiz / Detroit News
Lou Whitaker is surrounded by fans seeking autographs
Lou Whitaker is surrounded by fans seeking autographs after a luncheon, which honored him.  Max Ortiz / Detroit News
A fan awaits an autograph of Lou Whitaker.
A fan awaits an autograph of Lou Whitaker.  Max Ortiz / Detroit News
Lou Whitaker signs autographs after a luncheon which
Lou Whitaker signs autographs after a luncheon which honored him as the 2015 Detroit Tigers African American Legacy Award Recipient.  Max Ortiz / Detroit News
Lou Whitaker is pleased to sign autographs after a
Lou Whitaker is pleased to sign autographs after a luncheon which honored him.  Max Ortiz / Detroit News
    Detroit — Despite overwhelming cries from fans to include Lou Whitaker in the 2018 number-retirement ceremonies of Alan Trammell and Jack Morris, the Tigers say they have no immediate plans to retire Whitaker's No. 1.

    "(The) club is focusing on the Hall of Fame celebration and retiring numbers of Morris and Trammell," said Ron Colangelo, Tigers vice president of communications.

    The Tigers in August will retire Trammell's No. 3 and Morris' No. 47, following word this month that they had been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. They'll be the first players from the 1984 World Series championship team inducted in Cooperstown.

    Morris' No. 47, which hasn't been worn by a Tiger since he left the team after the 1990 season, will be retired prior to the Aug. 12 home game against the Minnesota Twins, another team with which he won a championship.

    Trammell's No. 3, which was worn by Ian Kinsler before he was traded recently to the Angels, will be retired before the Aug. 26 game against the White Sox.

    It's not yet clear if the Tigers will unveil statues of the two men.

    Individual game tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Jan. 27, the same day as TigerFest.

    The Tigers have retired the numbers of five former players, and all have statues, as does Ty Cobb, who played when there were no numbers.

    The lone number the Tigers have retired of a player who is not in the Hall of Fame is Willie Horton's No. 23.

    Whitaker's No. 1, worn by shortstop Jose Iglesias, appears unlikely to be retired anytime soon, as he remains on the outside looking in on the Hall of Fame, despite career numbers that put him right up next to Hall of Famers like Ryne Sandberg, Roberto Alomar and Joe Morgan.

    But Whitaker has been overlooked by voters, first by the writers, who didn't even give him enough support in 2001 to get him a second year on the ballot. Then, last month, the Modern Era ballot came out and didn't even include Whitaker's name, but did include Trammell's and Morris'. They were the only two of the 10-person ballot to get elected at the winter meetings this month.

    Tigers fans are beside themselves not just by the lack of Hall-of-Fame respect for Whitaker, but also by the Tigers not seeming willing to put Whitaker on the brick wall at Comerica Park alongside Trammell and Morris.

    In a Twitter poll of Detroit News readers on Tuesday, a whopping 88 percent of respondents said the Tigers should retire Whitaker's No. 1 this summer, while 12 percent said they shouldn't.

    More than 1,200 fans had voted in the poll as of 11 p.m. Tuesday.

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/tonypaul1984

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE