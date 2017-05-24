Car owner Roger Penske has had success in both NASCAR and IndyCar racing, but he fell short of induction. (Photo: Darron Cummings / Associated Press)

Charlotte, N.C. — Robert Yates still remembers his college professor telling him he’d never make anything of himself.

It turns out his professor was wrong.

Yates’ 40-year career in auto racing culminated with his selection to the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Wednesday, an achievement that left him in tears.

Yates, 74, admitted he wasn’t the smartest guy, but said “I knew how to work on cars.”

Yates, a NASCAR Cup champion as both an engine builder and owner, was voted in along with three-time NASCAR Cup championship crew chief Ray Evernham, drivers Red Byron and Ron Hornaday Jr. and broadcaster Ken Squier. Hornaday and driver Alan Kulwicki tied for the fifth and final spot, and Hornaday won the tiebreaker.

Owners Roger Penske (Detroit) and Jack Roush (Livonia) were not elected.

Yates was an overwhelming favorite, selected by 94 percent of the voters.

He grew up in Charlotte and couldn’t play baseball and football because of a heart murmur.

“So I worked on engines,” Yates said.

While Yates’ passion was engine building, he achieved most of his notoriety as an owner, with his drivers winning 57 Cup races.

After providing the power behind Bobby Allison and Cale Yarborough with his engines, he started his own racing team in the late 1980s. Success came quickly with driver Davey Allison winning the 1992 Daytona 500, while finishing third in the standings. Dale Jarrett would win two more Daytona 500s and a Cup Series championship for Robert Yates Racing.

Yates is currently battling liver cancer, but said being selected into the Hall of Fame left him feeling like grabbing a jack, jumping over a pit wall and changing a tire.

“I may not sleep a wink,” he said with a wide smile.

Evernham earned his fame as a crew chief. He became synonymous with Jeff Gordon when they began working together in 1992. Evernham guided Gordon and the Rainbow Warriors team to Cup titles in 1995, ‘96 and ‘98.

Evernham was having dinner with his wife in Indianapolis when he learned of the news.

“My wife got a really big smile on her face and she said, ‘You’re in,’” Evernham said. “The emotions overwhelmed me and I have been at a loss of words since. I have never felt as overrun by emotions in my life. … This is the biggest thing that can happen in your career.”

Byron won NASCAR’s first race in 1948 on the Daytona beach and road course and went on to win NASCAR’s first championship. Byron was wounded in World War II and drove with a special brace on his pedal.

Squier became the definitive voice of NASCAR.”

Seven-time Cup Jimmie Johnson and Kevin Harvick were among the many young drivers who attribute Hornaday to helping them get their start. Hornaday let a number of drivers, including Johnson and Harvick, sleep in his couch at his Charlotte-area home while they were getting started in the sport.