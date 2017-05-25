T.J. Lang (Photo: Justin Rogers, Detroit News)

New Detroit Lions guard T.J. Lang will be the grand marshal for the Saturday IndyCar race at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix next weekend on Belle Isle.

Lang, a Royal Oak native who went to Birmingham Brother Rice and Eastern Michigan, will participate in race-related activities throughout the day on June 3 and will give the drivers their “start your engines” command for the 3:30 p.m. IndyCar race.

"Being back in Michigan, it’s an honor to have the opportunity to represent my team, this city and the tradition of the Grand Prix,” said Lang. “Having grown up in Metro Detroit and knowing our team's proud connection to the auto industry, this community thrives on our relationships with sporting events. I’m looking forward to meeting the drivers, taking in the event and being part of a special day for Belle Isle and the City of Detroit.”

Lang signed with the Lions as a free agent in March after eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He won a Super Bowl with the Packers in 2011.

“T.J. is one of the best in the NFL at his position and we’re excited to have him join the Lions this season,” said Bud Denker, chairman of the Detroit Grand Prix. “We’re looking forward to giving him a proper homecoming to the Motor City as we celebrate the Grand Prix with T.J. and his family.”

Detroit Grand Prix

When: June 2-4 (IndyCar races June 3-4, both at 3:30 p.m.)

Where: Belle Isle

TV: Both on ABC

Defending champions: Sebastien Bourdais and Will Power

Tickets: detroitgp.com