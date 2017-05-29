Austin Dillon takes the checkered flag to win the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. (Photo: Jerry Markland / Getty Images)

Concord, N.C. — Austin Dillon gambled and won.

Dillon won the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday night when he stayed out instead of pitting and made it to the finish line ahead of Kyle Busch. Martin Truex Jr. was third after leading 233 of 400 laps.

It was Dillon’s first NASCAR Cup victory and returned the iconic No. 3 Chevrolet — owned by grandfather Richard Childress and driven to fame by Dale Earnhardt — to victory lane.

“I was trying to be patient,” Dillon said. “I thought I had saved enough (gas) early. When Jimmie (Johnson) ran out I went I went back into safe mode to save gas.”

Dillon celebrated by diving head first into the infield grass.

“That’s two of the last three years that we have lost on fuel mileage and that kind of stinks,” Truex said. “I drove my butt off but it wasn’t meant to be.”

Johnson was looking for a record-tying fifth Coca-Cola 600 win, but he ran out gas while leading with two laps remaining.