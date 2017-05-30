CLOSE Skip in Skip x Embed x Share IndyCar driver Spencer Pigot is interviewed by Detroit News reporters Angelique Chengelis and Gregg Krupa Detroit News

IndyCar driver Spencer Pigot, from left, talked to Detroit News reporters Angelique Chengelis and Gregg Krupa about the Detroit Grand Prix races this weekend. (Photo: Detroit News)

IndyCar driver Spencer Pigot stopped by The Detroit News' TV studio on Tuesday to talk with Angelique Chengelis and Gregg Krupa about this weekend's Detroit Grand Prix races.

Pigot finished in 18th place at the Indy 500 on the weekend and that's where he began his conversation with our Detroit News reporters.

♦ Puget's racing background (1:47)

♦ Belle Isle's "challenging" track (3:08)

♦ "Unique" doubleheader (5:15)

♦ Scott Dixon's crash at Indy 500 (6:10)

♦ Ovals vs. street course (8:05)

♦ Father raced on Formula Ford circuit (10:45)

♦ Young American drivers (12:05)

♦ Role models (13:10)

♦ Dancing With The Stars (14:20)

♦ Daytona 500 in the future? (15:40)

♦ IndyCar parity (17:50)

♦ Car technology (19:20)

♦ Future goals (21;10)