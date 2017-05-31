Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE IndyCar driver Spencer Pigot is interviewed by Detroit News reporters Angelique S. Chengelis and Gregg Krupa. The Detroit News

Carlos Munoz joined A.J. Foyt Enterprises this season, driving now for Chevrolet after spending his first four years with Andretti Autosport. (Photo: Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

Carlos Munoz will be driving the No. 14 car made famous by the legendary A.J. Foyt when he competes in the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix doubleheader on Belle Isle this weekend.

Munoz, a 25-year-old Colombian, joined A.J. Foyt Enterprises this season after spending the first four years of his career with Andretti Autosport.

Munoz quickly made a name for himself in his IndyCar debut when the 21-year-old rookie qualified on the front row for the Indianapolis 500, then was competitive all day long on race day, leading for 12 laps before finishing second. He was the Indy 500 runner-up again last year.

Munoz jumped into Foyt’s No. 14 Chevrolet, replacing Takuma Sato who took over Munoz’s car for Andretti, winning the Indianapolis 500 last Sunday.

Munoz finished 10th in points in the IndyCar series last year and has one victory during his career, in Race No. 1 of the doubleheader on Belle Isle in 2015.

“It’s been a tough start to the season even though we’ve had two top 10s,” said Munoz prior to the Indy 500 where he also placed 10th. “It’s not bad, but we wanted to be fighting for wins and points and wanted to be more up front. It’s been good, though, because the team this year is completely new.

“We’re Chevrolet now and Chevrolet has been great for us. They work really hard and help us a lot. They work more together compared to the other manufacturer. They work more as a single team; Chevy works altogether with all the teams and that’s positive.”

Munoz’s season’s best finish was seventh on the street course at Long Beach. He has always been competitive on Belle Isle, putting together a pair of top-10 finishes in his debut at the track in 2014 (seventh, eighth), then winning in ’15 and finishing sixth in Race No. 1 last season.

“First off, we’re coming off a tough month of May and we all come here, drivers, mechanics and engineers, so that’s challenging first off and then to come here to a bumpy track where we have two races,” Munoz said. “This is a really physical race, the bumps, it’s easy to make mistakes, it’s not a track with a high grip level, but it’s nice.

“I had my first win here in Detroit so I love it.”

Munoz said he first competed on Belle Isle in Indy Lights in 2012, finishing second.

A lot has changed with the track since then.

“My first year here was 2012 with Indy Lights, and since then the track has changed a lot for the good,” he said.

“It’s much nicer, looks more like a real race track and each year I enjoy it more.”

Munoz’s win on Belle Isle came in a rain-shortened race in 2015 when lightning forced a red flag on Lap 46 of the scheduled 70-lap event, ultimately ending the race with Munoz — competing with Honda power — owning a 30-second lead over then-teammate Marco Andretti.

Munoz would love nothing more than to make a return trip to Victory Lane, but this time after the full 70 laps are completed.

He enters the weekend 18th in points.

