INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 28: Simon Pagenaud of France, driver of the #1 Menards Team Penske Chevrolet, races during the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motorspeedway on May 28, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Detroit — The high-performance folks at Chevrolet and Honda have done their work. Their Indy cars are faster this year.

The organizers and track grinders say they have accomplished their tasks, too. They say the Raceway on Belle Isle Park is smoother.

The 2017 Grand Prix of Detroit now belongs to the engineers, the mechanics and the drivers.

A car with the best set-up, the optimal combination of downforce, handling and power should carry the day, or at least limit the chance fate will intercede.

Much, if not most, of the preparation must be done before qualifying, just a few days after leaving the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a track different in almost every way that matters in racing.

It will be up to the drivers to test how much farther the smoothness allows them to travel into the tight corners on Belle Isle before braking without wrecking. Then, with about 40 more horsepower than last year, a seven to eight percent increase, they will try to be the quickest out of the corners.

A driver who best tests the new limits without exceeding them and is swiftest out of the turns would wield considerable advantage in the races. (3:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Channel 7).

“It’s going to be faster on the straights,” said defending IndyCar series champion Simon Pagenaud. “We’re going to have more torque out of the corners.

“So, it should be faster, overall, on the laps.

“But the most important thing here in Detroit is the handling. That’s the team’s job, with the suspension and the aerodynamics of the car, to find more speed,” said Pagenaud, who drives with Chevrolet power for Team Penske and trails the series leader, his team mate Helio Castroneves, by 11 points.

“And I would say, Team Penske that is what they are really good at. So, hopefully, the Team Penske cars will be up front.”

The new competing conditions should increase the opportunity for passing.

Race chairman Bud Denker said the track is “much smoother,” especially along the front and back straightaways, where grinding has reduced the irregularity of the surfaces.

Even pavement provides more contact between the tires and the track. More grip means faster pace and increased handling.

The intricate, idiosyncratic street course in Detroit cannot accommodate much more in the way of the highest speeds, about 165 miles per hour in the backstretch along the Detroit River. But better handling means later braking, especially where it counts — at the end of the two long straightaways.

“I expect a difference,” Denker said, standing in the Belle Isle Casino. “In the speed, not so much. But in the braking.

“I think the fact that they can get into the braking zone, now, will allow them to brake deeper, and allow more passing.

“If you’ve got a good car, you’re going to overtake somebody,” he said. “Now, you can overtake him on a braking zone back here, where you couldn’t do it before.”

Helio Castroneves knows how to win the Belle Isle Grand Prix, having done it three times in 2000, 2001 and 2014. (Photo: Jamie Squire / Getty Images)

Anticipating the improvements is Carlos Munoz, who won in Detroit in 2015, a season after he was IndyCar rookie of the year.

The Colombian, 25, is looking for his second career victory.

“Detroit being more smooth is going to be good for the racing, I think, in general,” said Munoz, who drives with Chevrolet power for A.J. Foyt Racing. “It’s going to create more opportunities for overtaking.

“And, from the engineer’s perspective, they are going to have to work pretty hard, because you change the car depending on how bumpy it is.

“And you have to try the track, right?” he said. “So, when we come here, for the first time, it’s going to be hard for everyone.

“You have to make changes quite quick.”

The schedule calls for practice, qualifying and then practice again before the first race. Qualifying toward the front of the field is essential on the 2.3-mile street course.

“My first year here was 2012 for the Indy Lights,” Munoz said, of racing in the IndyCar development series. “This island and this track have changed a lot.

“It looks more like a real race track and each year I enjoy it more.”

Munoz and Pagenaud say they marvel at the ability of the two engine manufacturers to constantly squeeze more power out of the cars.

Tight regulations limit improvements that can be made to the engines, a way of both regulating the fairness of the competition and limiting the exorbitant cost of racing. The competition between the engineers at Chevrolet and Honda is as hot as anything fans see on the track.

“They push each other to the limit,” Munoz said. “They know if they don’t find any horsepower in the engine, their competitor will.”

The competition between the auto makers is particularly pitched in Detroit, and as the schedule turns from Indianapolis to a critical, hectic part of the IndyCar Series season.

“Obviously, this being Chevrolet’s town, we want to show how good of a package we get on the Indy cars,” Pagenaud said.

“It’s incredible what these guys do, the way make the engine evolve every year. We always gain, even though it’s a very fine area of what you can actually do with the engine.

“It’s the engineers, and it just goes to show how incredible the technology is,” said Pagenaud, who won his first IndyCar Series race in 2013, in Detroit.

“We work with a V6 cylinder engine and a turbo, and turbo technology is just incredible, these days; what we can do with efficiency. It’s just incredible what we can do with these small engines.”

It will all play out in two races among some of the best drivers in the world, amid what is annually a dramatic change from the challenges of the previous weekend.

The 2014 IndyCar Series champion Will Power won his second race in Detroit last year, and it turned his season around. Trailing badly in the standings after the 2016 Indianapolis 500, he launched a series of six consecutive first- and second-place finishes that propelled him into contention for the championship, right through the last race of the season.

“There’s something about the track that brings the aggression out in me.” Power said.

Driving with Chevrolet power for Team Penske, Power is arguably the best road and street track racer in the sport.

He won the IndyCar Grand Prix on the road course earlier this month, his 30th career win, moving him beyond his teammate Helio Castroneves and Team Penske legend Rick Mears for 11th all-time.

“It’s very technical,” Power said, of the track on Belle Isle.

As he sat in the casino last week, Pagenaud said: “When we come here, all of sudden we have to brake, turn right, turn left. It’s a little bumpy — although I hear it’s less bumpy,” he said, looking up and catching the eye of Denker, who sat a short distance away.

“Much less bumpy,” Denker said, smiling.

Detroit

Grand Prix

When: Friday-Sunday, Belle Isle (IndyCar races June 3-4)

TV: Both races on ABC

Tickets: detroitgp.com

Defending champions: Sebastien Bourdais and

Will Power