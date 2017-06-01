“In my opinion a small team in IndyCar nowadays can actually beat the big teams,” Tony Kanaan said. (Photo: Michael Conroy/Associated Press)

Detroit — Tony Kanaan has had the luxury of being on powerhouse teams for the majority of his IndyCar career, winning a series championship for Michael Andretti in 2004 and running for Chip Ganassi the last four years.

Yes, the powerhouse teams that will be competing on Belle Isle for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix doubleheader this weekend consist of Andretti Autosport, Ganassi Racing and Team Penske, all showcasing four cars with multiple drivers capable of reaching Victory Lane.

“It’s different times, but they are both big teams, both run four cars,” said Kanaan when asked to compare Andretti and Ganassi.

“When I was at Andretti it was the same thing, just different owners, but still IndyCar racing and a lot of people with drive to win races and championships.”

And, Kanaan has also experienced what it’s like to be on a lower budget team, still showing his talent by winning the Indianapolis 500 in 2013 while competing for KV Racing.

So, how much of an advantage is it to be on a powerhouse team?

“Nowadays it’s the same cars, same engines for everybody and we have the same cars for years so I’d say the bigger teams might have more financial support, but as far as preparing the cars it’s not as big a discrepancy as it used to be,” said the 42-year-old Brazilian who has 16 career victories in the IndyCar series.

“In my opinion a small team in IndyCar nowadays can actually beat the big teams and we proved that when we were at KV and Sebastien Bourdais proved that up until his accident with Dale Coyne.”

“I feel the beauty of IndyCar is giving people a chance, you see new teams coming up because they know they can have the same product and if they do a good job they can beat us.”

Bourdais won on Belle Isle in each of the previous two years while competing for Jimmy Vasser’s KV Racing. He moved on to Dale Coyne Racing this season, winning the season opener at St. Petersburg, then finishing second at Long Beach April 16.

However, Bourdais will not be running on Belle Isle this year, suffering a season-ending injury while practicing at Indianapolis last month.

In fact, Kanaan will take Bourdais’ place later this month when he competes in the Le Mans 24 Hours race for the first time in his career.

Kanaan, who has one win — at Fontana, California in 2014 — in his 56 starts with Ganassi, is coming off a fifth-place showing Sunday in the Indianapolis 500, his third top-10 finish to put him sixth in points.

Takuma Sato won the Indy 500 while competing for Andretti after making the move from A.J. Foyt Enterprises prior to the season.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to compete at a high level, but of course having spent the four years with A.J., it’s such a family, small, great group and I loved the (No.) 14 boys, loved A.J. Foyt and Larry Foyt put everything together for me and I can’t thank them enough,” said Sato, pointing out A.J. Foyt congratulated him in Victory Lane Sunday.

“I think Andretti Autosport is at the same level of Penske and Ganassi, ultra-competitive teams and Andretti Autosport is building a great history and now if you look at the Indianapolis 500, the momentum is unbelievable and I’m very proud to be a part of the team.”

Sato did win a race while competing for A.J. Foyt, but Andretti Autosport’s success at Indy was a reason for his move. He became Andretti’s third Indy 500 winner in the last four years, joining Ryan Hunter-Reay (2014) and Alexander Rossi (2016).

Josef Newgarden is another driver who made a move to a powerhouse team, joining Penske this year after winning multiple races for Ed Carpenter during the previous two seasons.

Newgarden, who finished fourth in points last year, earned his first victory for Penske at Alabama and is sitting eighth in points.

“I think information management has been the biggest change for me, but it’s been fun getting used to a new group and makes you rethink, really makes you be on your toes,” Newgarden said.

Newgarden agrees with Kanaan, that smaller budget teams can win.

“IndyCar is the most competitive form of motorsports that you’re going to find and anyone from any team can win right now as long as you’re a good enough driver, especially with a little luck,” Newgarden said. “With Penske comes more consistency and that comes from the history they have in this sport. They have a lot to draw from past experiences, but it’s still tough to beat the competition, tough to beat Ganassi, tough to beat Andretti and it’s tough to beat guys like ECR (Carpenter), Dale Coyne and Schmidt Peterson. It doesn’t come easy from any angle.”

One thing is for sure, Kanaan loves coming to Belle Isle. It was his first trip to America in 1996 when he won the Indy Lights race, then made a return trip in ’97 and repeated as race champion, then soon making the move to the premier level.

Kanaan crashed while competing in the CART World Series in 2000 on Belle Isle and again in 2001, suffering a broken arm and concussion in one of the accidents. He won on Belle Isle during the ’07 IndyCar series for Andretti, the same year he won the Marlboro 500 at Michigan International Speedway.

“This is one of my favorite street courses, bumpy, challenging,” Kanaan said. “It’s physical and it puts a lot on the driver to make a difference. My first win in America was here in 1996 and I backed that up in ’97 in Indy Lights, then won in 2007 in the IndyCar series so it’s always been a good place for me so I’m happy to be back.”

Kanaan has had success on Belle Isle while competing for Ganassi, finishing third in 2014, along with a pair of top 10 finishes (ninth, seventh) last year.

Kanaan said his three boys won’t be with him this weekend due to the doubleheader, 70-lap races run Saturday and Sunday.

“It’s a doubleheader, it’s kind of a rough weekend for us so the Mom and the kids went home,” Kanaan said, noting the importance with double points on hand. “You can leave here in a huge contention or you can leave here and maybe not be in contention for the rest of the year.”

