Julie Pendell of Ann Arbor enjoys Prix Free Day Friday on Belle Isle with twin sons, Charlie and Nolan, 8. (Photo: David Goricki, Detroit News)

Detroit — Larry Kwiatkowski was making his first trip to watch the IndyCar drivers take the 13-turn, 2.3-mile street course on Belle Isle during Free Prix Day Friday, which is the kickoff to the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix doubleheader weekend.

The 70-lap races run Saturday and Sunday.

“It’s my first time and I’m enjoying myself,” said Kwiatkowski, 66, of Livonia. “I love Belle Isle. It’s a great state park. Just seeing everything for the first time, seeing the fast cars and having a good time.

“I’ve come down here with my motorcycle, been down here with my bicycle, too. (It’s) just a great place to spend some time.”

Kwiatkowski made the trip with Ken Gardner, who’s also from Livonia.

“I’m having a great time,” said Gardner, 66. “I volunteered for the very first one (Detroit Grand Prix) down on the street and volunteered before here, but this is the first time I’ve come on Prix Free Day and it’s great. Since the last time I was here there’s been a lot of upgrades, there’s more grandstands and of course the VIP areas are pretty spectacular. They’ve done a great job.”

Julie Pendell of Ann Arbor works for Make-A-Wish and attended Free Prix Day with twin sons Charlie and Nolan, 8.

“Seeing the cars go by is cool,” Charlie said.

Added Nolan: “This is my first time. I like the cars, especially when the drivers come so close to us.”

“We’re having a great time,” Julie said. “We’re with i.M Branded and they’re hosting Make-A-Wish in their chalet. I work for Make-A-Wish and i.M. Branded is a supporter of ours and they do have a signage here and so they have a nice chalet set up for Make-A-Wish families today.”

Katherine Albin grew up in Detroit and now lives in Sarasota, Fla. She is an intern with General Motors.

“My parents are big fans and I’ve come down here for the last five or 10 years,” Albin said. “I’m definitely more of an IndyCar fan in general. Honestly, I’m just a car fan and whoever is doing the best that day, like I’m going to be impressed.”

