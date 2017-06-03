IndyCar driver Takuma Sato of Japan pulls out of the pits during the afternoon practice session at the Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Isle. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Detroit – Scott Dixon took the track Friday morning on Belle Isle for the first time since going airborne in a horrific accident early in the Indianapolis 500.

Dixon somehow avoided injury in the crash which started when Jay Howard hit the outside wall in Turn 2 and careened down the track where Dixon couldn't avoid him, leading to his Camping World No. 9 Honda going airborne, then coming down on the inside wall.

Dixon’s crash ended a month which started so promising with him winning the pole for the Indy 500 before being robbed at gunpoint by a pair of teenagers at a Taco Bell while making a late night run for the team.

Dixon’s 32nd-place finish at Indy sent him back to fourth in the points to make this weekend’s doubleheader - 70-lap races run today and Sunday – even more important for the series championship.

Dixon, a 36-year-old native of New Zealand, is one of the major faces of the IndyCar series.

He is the winningest active driver with 40 victories, ranking fourth all-time in the wins behind only A.J. Foyt (67), Mario Andretti (52) and Michael Andretti (42).

It took Dixon time to get settled in during the morning practice, placing 14th at the midway point before a strong finish to the session before spinning out late, luckily avoiding damage. He ended up seventh fastest among the 22 cars with a time of 1:15.95.

“It felt good to be back on the track and the Camping World car seemed to be fast,” Dixon said after Friday’s morning practice. “We had a good lap before I spun. I think we would have been second or third, but all things considered, brand new car, a lot of credit goes to the team.

“I credit everybody at Chip Ganassi for pitching in and having to build a new car and obviously getting here straight from Indianapolis, doubleheaders are never easy, but it’s great to have Camping World back with us and exciting for the rest of the weekend.”

Dixon knows the importance of having success on Belle Isle where he had consecutive fourth place finishes in 2013, which sparked him to the series championship.

Dixon knows how to get around the Belle Isle course, winning in 2012, then the two fourth place finishes in ’13, a fourth again in ’14 and fifth place showings in each of the last two years.

Dixon has enjoyed in outstanding career in his 16 years of driving for Ganassi, winning the series championship four times (2003, ’08, 2013, ’15), along with the 2008 Indianapolis 500.

Dixon said he plans to have Camping World on his car for the rest of the season. He has won multiple races every season since 2006, but still in search for his first win this year, finishing second at Alabama and again in the Indianapolis Grand Prix.

Dixon displayed a slight limp while making his way to his scooter to get to pit lane for the afternoon session, first taking pictures, shaking hands and signing several autographs before starting his journey for the second practice of the day.

Dixon wasn’t happy with his car in the second session or for that matter his tires and decided not to waste another set of tires and settled for the 21st place time in the afternoon.

"I don't think we were too bad with the Camping World car today," Dixon said. "in that second session we just tried a lot of different things. We also ran one set of alternate tires the entire session, whereas the rest of the field ran primary tires and most likely multiple sets. It's a busy weekend here and we'll work tonight to be ready for qualifying and Race No. 1 tomorrow."

Yes, Race No. 1 should be interesting to see how Dixon bounces back from not only last Sunday’s crash, but also a far from perfect opening day on Belle Isle.

