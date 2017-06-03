Detroit Grand Prix: Day 2
Graham Rahal raises the trophy after winning the first
Graham Rahal raises the trophy after winning the first race of the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix auto racing doubleheader, Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Detroit.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
From left, Scott Dixon, Graham Rahal and James Hinchcliffe
From left, Scott Dixon, Graham Rahal and James Hinchcliffe hold their trophies after the first race of the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix auto racing doubleheader, Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)  Carlos Osorio, AP
Graham Rahal raises the trophy after winning the first
Graham Rahal raises the trophy after winning the first race of the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Third-place finisher James Hinchcliffe, left, sprays
Third-place finisher James Hinchcliffe, left, sprays winner Graham Rahal after the first race of the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix auto racing doubleheader. The second race is scheduled for Sunday.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Graham Rahal approaches the podium after winning the
Graham Rahal approaches the podium after winning the first race of the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix auto racing doubleheader, Saturday.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Graham Rahal exits his car after winning the first
Graham Rahal exits his car after winning the first race of the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix auto racing doubleheader, Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Detroit.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Graham Rahal, foreround, leads the field through the
Graham Rahal, foreround, leads the field through the first turn during the first race of the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix auto racing doubleheader.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Graham Rahal drives through the second turn during the first race.
Graham Rahal drives through the second turn during the first race.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Mikhail Aleshin, of Russia, drives through the second
Mikhail Aleshin, of Russia, drives through the second turn during the first race of the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Helio Castroneves, left, argues with an official after
Helio Castroneves, left, argues with an official after being penalized for not slowing down during a caution during qualifying for the first race of the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix auto racing doubleheader in Detroit. Castroneves initially won the pole but was pushed back to second after the penalty.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Hello Castroneves of Brazil, stands at his pit after
Hello Castroneves of Brazil, stands at his pit after being penalized for not slowing down during a caution during qualifying.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Graham Rahal poses next to his race car after gaining
Graham Rahal poses next to his race car after gaining the pole position during qualifying.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Takuma Sato watches from his pit during qualifying Saturday.
Takuma Sato watches from his pit during qualifying Saturday.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Arie Luyendyk Jr., leads Gavin Harlan during the SPEED
Arie Luyendyk Jr., leads Gavin Harlan during the SPEED Energy Stadium Super Truck series race on Belle Isle Saturday.  Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
    Detroit – Jordan and Ricky Taylor continued their dominance in prototype class of the IMSA sports car championship series.

    It was the fifth straight win for the Taylor brothers in the No. 10 Cadillac, but this win was more impressive since Ricky crashed during qualifying Friday, sending the car to the back of the field.

    “I think I almost ruined it yesterday with my mistake in qualifying, the car was in a million pieces and we’d be starting in the back,” Ricky said. “I was thinking, you know today’s going to be just a points day, try to finish the race in the top three or four, really to think that we were going to win the race was unrealistic.

    “It just came down to getting good track position in the first stint and then it was all due to the yellow falling at the right time where we all got bunched up and the guys made a fantastic first pit stop, getting us to third, then that final stop, I don’t even understand how they even strategized that one. The guys just did an unbelievable job and this one was definitely earned by the team, staying up until after midnight and giving us an incredible car today.”

    Ricky started the race, then gave the car to Jordan after the first pit stop.

    “It came down to strategy, having the quickest car,” Jordan said. “We were stuck in traffic and Ricky made a couple of big moves at the beginning to get to fifth or sixth.”

    The No. 31 Cadillac of Dane Cameron and Eric Curran finished second after holding the lead. A badly timed final pit stop cost them a chance at victory, allowing Jordan Taylor to pass.

    The Taylor brothers, who won the 24 Hours of Daytona and 12 Hours of Sebring earlier this year, quickly departed the island to hop on a flight to France for Sunday’s test session for the 24 Hours of Le Mans,  which is later this month.


    Francis tops in Trans Am

    Ernie Francis Jr. has accomplished a lot during his brief career, topping the field Saturday morning in the 3-Dimensional Services Trans Am Motor City 100.

    Francis, 19, has won 26 times across all classes of the muscle-car series, closing in on the series record 31 victories owned by Lansing native Paul Gentilozzi.

    Francis won his third series Trans Am championship last year, then moved up to the TA Class this season in the No. 98 Breathless Racing Ford Mustang. Vinnie Allegretta finished second in the No. 41 Chevrolet Corvette, followed by A.J. Henriksen in the No. 44 Corvette.

    “It felt really good, especially on a street course,” Francis said. “I could run my line the entire race and just run a consistent pace and take it to the finish.”


    Creed wins Truck race

    Sheldon Creed thrilled the crowd by winning the Truck series race, hitting numerous ramps around the course and going airborne before bouncing back on the track and going around corners, at times, on two wheels.

    Creed won the event with Gavin Harlien finishing second and Matt Brabham making contact with Paul Morris' truck on numerous occasions on the final lap to overtake him for third to earn a podium finish.

    david.goricki@detroitnews.com

    twitter/DavidGoricki

