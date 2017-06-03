Arie Luyendyk Jr., leads Gavin Harlan during the SPEED Energy Stadium Super Truck series race on Belle Isle Saturday. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, Associated Press)



Detroit – Jordan and Ricky Taylor continued their dominance in prototype class of the IMSA sports car championship series.

It was the fifth straight win for the Taylor brothers in the No. 10 Cadillac, but this win was more impressive since Ricky crashed during qualifying Friday, sending the car to the back of the field.

“I think I almost ruined it yesterday with my mistake in qualifying, the car was in a million pieces and we’d be starting in the back,” Ricky said. “I was thinking, you know today’s going to be just a points day, try to finish the race in the top three or four, really to think that we were going to win the race was unrealistic.

“It just came down to getting good track position in the first stint and then it was all due to the yellow falling at the right time where we all got bunched up and the guys made a fantastic first pit stop, getting us to third, then that final stop, I don’t even understand how they even strategized that one. The guys just did an unbelievable job and this one was definitely earned by the team, staying up until after midnight and giving us an incredible car today.”

Ricky started the race, then gave the car to Jordan after the first pit stop.

“It came down to strategy, having the quickest car,” Jordan said. “We were stuck in traffic and Ricky made a couple of big moves at the beginning to get to fifth or sixth.”

The No. 31 Cadillac of Dane Cameron and Eric Curran finished second after holding the lead. A badly timed final pit stop cost them a chance at victory, allowing Jordan Taylor to pass.

The Taylor brothers, who won the 24 Hours of Daytona and 12 Hours of Sebring earlier this year, quickly departed the island to hop on a flight to France for Sunday’s test session for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which is later this month.



Francis tops in Trans Am

Ernie Francis Jr. has accomplished a lot during his brief career, topping the field Saturday morning in the 3-Dimensional Services Trans Am Motor City 100.

Francis, 19, has won 26 times across all classes of the muscle-car series, closing in on the series record 31 victories owned by Lansing native Paul Gentilozzi.

Francis won his third series Trans Am championship last year, then moved up to the TA Class this season in the No. 98 Breathless Racing Ford Mustang. Vinnie Allegretta finished second in the No. 41 Chevrolet Corvette, followed by A.J. Henriksen in the No. 44 Corvette.

“It felt really good, especially on a street course,” Francis said. “I could run my line the entire race and just run a consistent pace and take it to the finish.”



Creed wins Truck race

Sheldon Creed thrilled the crowd by winning the Truck series race, hitting numerous ramps around the course and going airborne before bouncing back on the track and going around corners, at times, on two wheels.

Creed won the event with Gavin Harlien finishing second and Matt Brabham making contact with Paul Morris' truck on numerous occasions on the final lap to overtake him for third to earn a podium finish.

